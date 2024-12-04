Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.4.24

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking late Tuesday — “Donald Trump mulls replacing Pete Hegseth with Gov. Ron DeSantis” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — President-elect Trump is considering DeSantis as a possible replacement for Hegseth, his pick to run the Pentagon, according to people familiar with the discussions, amid Republican Senators’ concerns over mounting allegations about the former Fox News host’s personal life. Picking DeSantis, a 2024 GOP Presidential Primary rival, would be a stunning turn for Trump. However, he would also find in the Governor a well-known conservative with a service record who shares Trump’s — and Hegseth’s — view on culling what they see as “woke” policies in the military. Trump allies increasingly think Hegseth may not survive further scrutiny, according to people close to the President-elect’s team, which considers the next 48 hours crucial to his fate.

GrayRobinson is expanding into the Pensacola market with a new office and a team of Board-certified attorneys.

The five attorneys joining GrayRobinson are John Adams, Robert Jones III, Joseph Passeretti, Carllee Godwin, and Hannah Blount McDonough. Adams will serve as the managing shareholder of the new office. They come from a local Pensacola law firm.

“This expansion into the Pensacola market marks a key milestone in our firm’s growth strategy,” said GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon.

“We’re not only adding five experienced attorneys, but we’re also reinforcing our commitment to strategically delivering legal and lobbying services for our clients in all corners of the state. We’re excited to welcome this team of talented attorneys under the guidance of John Adams and look forward to being a part of the Emerald Coast community.”

Serving clients across Northwest Florida and Southern Alabama for nearly two decades, Adams is Board-certified by The Florida Bar in Civil Trial Law and Business Litigation, a distinction held by less than 70 of the over 112,000 members of the Florida Bar.

“We are beyond excited to open an office for GrayRobinson in Pensacola,” said Adams, a lifelong resident of Northwest Florida. “Joining GrayRobinson presents us with a tremendous opportunity to become part of a full-service law firm that is highly regarded in the legal and lobbying space throughout the state of Florida and our nation’s capital. This greatly strengthens our ability to bring a depth of resources, an expansive network of talented and experienced attorneys, and robust infrastructure to our clients unlike any other in Northwest Florida.”

With the addition of the Pensacola office, GrayRobinson will now serve clients nationally from 16 offices — 15 in Florida and one in Washington, D.C.

Top Florida insurance industry officials will spend the next two days in Orlando for the Florida Chamber of Commerce Annual Insurance Summit.

The Summit will delve into the most pressing issues in Florida’s insurance market, and many of the people most in tune with the current lay of the land have been confirmed as speakers.

Jimmy Patronis, who recently resigned as state CFO to run for Congress, will open the summit with “a view from the plaza level” and will be followed by panels including some of the top executives in the state’s insurance market, such as Personal Insurance Federation of Florida President and CEO Michael Carlson, who will moderate a panel on the future of Florida’s auto insurance market.

Other state officials on the speaker list include Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky, Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Tim Cerio, Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie, and Florida State Board of Administration Executive Director Chris Spencer.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia will also take the stage midway through Wednesday’s program to speak about his priorities as Chair of the Senate Banking & Insurance Committee and offer insights into the legislative outlook for both industries.

The Summit will be held at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek. The main program begins today at 8:30 a.m. The full agenda can be viewed here.

The Florida Association of Health Plans significantly boosted the Hope Florida program.

During its annual conference this week, FAHP presented First Lady Casey DeSantis with a $50,000 check made out to the program, a donation-funded effort led by the First Lady that connects Floridians with resources in their area that can guide them toward self-sufficiency.

During the conference, the First Lady and Department of Children and Families Secretary, Shevaun Harris, spoke about the Hope Florida program and how it creates pathways for Floridians to achieve prosperity and economic self-sufficiency.

The First Lady has commented that the idea of Hope Florida came to her while she was learning how the state’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) operates. She noticed that charitable organizations, government agencies — and the people both are meant to serve — were operating in their own “silos,” making it more difficult for Floridians to access the help they need.

In addition to connecting Floridians with services, the program oversees multiple feel-good efforts, including the recently launched “Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive,” which will see Hope Florida work alongside state agencies to collect donations to purchase toys for Hope Florida participants and others who need some extra holiday joy after the state was hit by two back-to-back hurricanes this Fall.

The toy drive runs through Dec. 13, and donations are accepted online. Later in December, the gifts will be given to nonprofits and families.

AARP has named volunteers Kip Corriveau and Frank Wells to its Executive Council.

The pair have long résumés in nonprofit, community organizing and senior-oriented efforts.

Corriveau is the Director of Senior & Caregiver Services for First Contact, which provides proactive outreach, information, referrals, and care coordination and organizes community outreach, awareness, and crisis response efforts for up to 300,000 older adults in the Tampa Bay area. He has actively participated in numerous local initiatives focusing on community health programs. AARP says his dedication to high-quality aging services, personal experience as a family caregiver, and strategic vision will be instrumental in advancing its caregiving projects.

Wells is the Chief Impact Officer and president of Bright Community Trust, which develops and stewards affordable homes for sale and rent and convenes partners from business, nonprofit, government, academic, faith, and community sectors to address complex housing challenges. He has effectively addressed housing affordability, job creation, and economic growth across Florida and AARP says his networking expertise will be a significant asset to the Executive Council.

“We are delighted to welcome Kip Corriveau and Frank Wells to our Executive Council. Their extensive experience and passion for community service align perfectly with our mission to enhance the quality of life for Floridians aged 50 and above. We look forward to their fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that will undoubtedly strengthen our initiatives,” said AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson.

Continental Strategy is expanding its Washington D.C. practice for the second time in as many weeks.

The consulting and government relations firm announced Tuesday that former Trump Campaign Deputy Political Director Alex Garcia is joining the D.C. office as a partner. The hire comes days after Alberto Martinez, a former Chief of Staff to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, was appointed Managing Partner of the Washington office.

“We are excited to add Alex to our growing team in Washington D.C. as we develop our presence in the D.C. area,” said Continental Strategy Founder and President Carlos Trujillo.

“Alex’s tenacity and expertise, which he brings with him as former deputy political director to the Trump campaign, will be invaluable in navigating the shifting political landscape in the coming months and years. He is highly qualified to strategize and execute on a wide variety of client issues and will be a dynamic addition to the Continental team.”

Garcia’s portfolio at the Trump campaign included Michigan, Florida, Maine-02, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. He also served as the Campaign’s Coalitions Director, overseeing operations in all states involving targeted communities. Garcia previously served as Chief of Staff to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

“Alex was a valuable asset to the campaign as we secured a historic win,” said Trump co-Campaign Manager Chris LaCivita. “I am confident that he will be the same for Continental Strategy, bringing a profound level of competence and dedication to the job. He elevates any team he is a part of, and I look forward to seeing the success he will have in his new role.”

The President-elect’s incoming Deputy Chief of Staff, James Blair, also heaped on praise: “Everybody who meets Alex becomes his friend. His deep and long-term relationships in the top ranks of President Trump’s White House and the Trump administration broadly will serve him well in his new ventures, and we wish him great success.”

—@SenRickScott: Is (Joe) Biden serious? Families in Florida and across our nation are waiting for disaster relief after their livelihoods were destroyed from hurricanes, but Biden flees to Africa and hands out tax dollars like candy. We need President Trump and his America first priorities in office ASAP.

—@MattGaetz: It’s obviously the defense contractors running an information operation against Pete Hegseth because he is a true patriot who will put the well-being of our nation and our troops above corporate profits. We must get Pete.

—@Fineout: Fla Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky says he was told recently his homeowners insurance rates were going up 7%. He said, “How the hell did this happen, and I realized I approved it.” But he maintains market continues to stabilize & carriers like State Farm are growing

— TOP STORY—

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister withdrew Tuesday from consideration as President-elect Trump’s choice for the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s administrator.

In a post on his personal X account, Chronister described his nomination as the honor of a lifetime but indicated he planned to continue serving as Sheriff of Florida’s third-largest county.

“Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration,” Chronister wrote, in part. “There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling.”

“I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County,” the Sheriff added.

— SPECIALS —

“Jeff Witt becomes fifth CD 1 candidate to drop out and endorse Jimmy Patronis” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Fighter pilot Witt won’t fly into the crowded race to succeed former U.S. Rep. Gaetz. Instead, the Republican became the fifth candidate to drop out and endorse Chief Financial Officer Patronis. Like many candidates, he cited Trump’s endorsement of Patronis. “I entered this race because I felt called to serve the great people of this district and because I truly believe that Congress must pass President Trump’s America First agenda into law to get our country back on the right track,” Witt said. “President Trump has made clear that he believes Jimmy Patronis is the right man to get the job done in Washington on behalf of the America First agenda, and I am joining the President in endorsing Jimmy Patronis for this seat.”

“John Mills swoops into field for Matt Gaetz’s congressional seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Another Navy pilot has entered the race to succeed Gaetz. Mills jumped into a Republican Primary ahead of a Special Election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. “As a Navy pilot, I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. That oath didn’t end when I retired from military service,” Mills said. “Florida’s 1st District deserves a representative who will put the needs of our community first, stand up for our freedoms, and fight against the entrenched special interests in Washington.” He’s one of nine Republicans running for the seat, though it’s unclear how many will remain in the race through a Friday qualifying deadline. The Republican Primary on Jan. 28 will likely be the most critical part of the Special Election cycle.

—”16 candidates remain in the mix for a Special Election to replace Gaetz” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Osceola teacher runs as Democrat in Special Election in CD 6” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A Democrat who previously ran for U.S. Senate says he is entering the Special Election to serve as a Congressman to Volusia and Flagler counties. Josh Weil, 40, is a math teacher and instructional coach at New Beginnings Education Center and Kissimmee Middle School, part of the Osceola County Public Schools. He made a bid for the Senate before dropping out just before qualifying in 2022 when then-U.S. Rep. Val Demings went on to challenge Rubio, the incumbent. Weil will be among the longest of long shots in a district that was 49% Republican and 26% Democrat going into the Nov. 5 election.

— TRANSITION —

“Trump transition signs MOU with DOJ to facilitate FBI background checks” via Brett Samuels of The Hill — Trump’s transition team announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Justice Department, which will allow the FBI to conduct background checks for certain individuals chosen for the incoming administration. The transition said the agreement with the DOJ allows Trump’s team to “submit names for background checks and security clearances.” The transition had previously resisted using the FBI to conduct background checks and instead indicated it would use a different vetting process, underscoring Trump’s distrust of the bureau. However, government background checks and security clearances are necessary for officials who are part of the transition’s landing teams at various agencies to gain access to certain information as they prepare to take office in January.

“Trump offers Pentagon’s No. 2 job to billionaire Stephen Feinberg” via John Hudson of The Washington Post — Trump offered billionaire investor Feinberg the job of deputy defense secretary, said people familiar with the matter. This decision could elevate a longtime political supporter with investments in defense companies that maintain lucrative Pentagon contracts. A Feinberg spokesperson declined to ask if the private equity investor has accepted the potential nomination. Trump made the offer in recent days. The pick, which requires Senate confirmation, is not final until announced by Trump, his aides said. “President-Elect Trump has made brilliant decisions on who will serve in his second administration at lightning pace. He will announce the remaining decisions when they are made,” Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

“DeSantis: GOP Senators owe Trump ‘great deal of deference’ in confirming Cabinet nominees” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis delivered a message to Senate Republicans considering obstructing Trump’s nominees on The Ingraham Angle. Ingraham asked DeSantis what he would say to the Senators who are “quietly vowing to put up roadblocks” for Trump’s Federal Bureau of Investigation director pick, Kash Patel. “I think you do owe the President a great deal of deference on his picks,” DeSantis said. The Governor said he believes Patel “understands the problems” with the FBI.

“No more daylight saving time? Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy muse on ending clock changes.” via Dan Diamond of The Washington Post — Musk and Ramaswamy say they’re hunting for ways to make American government more efficient. One possible target is the semiannual clock changing that so many Americans dislike. “Looks like the people want to abolish the annoying time changes!” Musk wrote on his social platform, X, last week, linking to another user’s online poll that found most respondents wanted to end daylight saving time. “It’s inefficient & easy to change,” Ramaswamy wrote. It was not immediately clear whether the two men, whom Trump has tapped to run a new effort dubbed the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), were seriously floating a new policy priority or just spitballing on social media. It was also unclear how a Trump White House would seek to end clock changes, given that Congress — not the executive branch — has controlled the nation’s time shifts, and lawmakers’ recent legislation has stalled.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Hunter Biden gun case dismissed after Joe Biden’s sweeping pardon” via The Associated Press — A federal judge dismissed the gun case against Hunter Biden on Tuesday after Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika closed the case the week before Hunter Biden was sentenced. He could have faced up to 25 years in prison, though as a first-time offender, he likely would have gotten far less time or avoided prison entirely. Prosecutors opposed dismissing the case, arguing in court documents that a pardon shouldn’t wipe away the case “as if it never occurred.” Hunter Biden was convicted of three felonies after he lied on a federal form to purchase a gun in Delaware by saying he wasn’t a drug user in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged being addicted. The Justice Department Special Counsel is also opposed to dismissing a case filed in California after he failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes. A federal judge in Los Angeles hasn’t yet ruled in that case.

“Senate Democrats re-elect Chuck Schumer leadership team, promote Amy Klobuchar” via Alexander Bolton of The Hill — Senate Democrats re-elected U.S. Sen. Schumer of New York to serve another two years as the Senate Democratic leader and promoted U.S. Sen. Klobuchar of Minnesota to the third-ranking leadership position, replacing retiring U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan. Schumer said he was “honored and humbled to be chosen by my colleagues to continue leading Senate Democrats during this crucial period for our country.” “Our caucus has led the way in passing historic legislation that has improved the lives of millions of Americans, and we remain laser-focused on addressing the most pressing challenges facing our country,” the 74-year-old continued.

“Republicans call for investigation into FEMA employees avoiding homes with Trump signs” via Lauren Irwin of The Hill — House Republicans are calling for an investigation into Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees, alleging they avoided homes with Trump campaign yard signs in multiple states when they were assisting communities hit by recent hurricanes. Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Sam Graves, a Missouri Republican, and Subcommittee Chair Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, asked for the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General to investigate FEMA’s conduct during the relief efforts for Hurricanes Milton and Helene. The Committee oversees the agency and says there were “multiple allegations” of “the deliberate avoidance” of homes with Trump campaign signs in Florida and North Carolina during relief efforts.

“Jared Moskowitz becomes first Democrat to join DOGE Caucus” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Moskowitz is jumping on the DOGE train. The Parkland lawmaker announced joining the Delivering on Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus. It will support a similarly named advisory commission headed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to restructure federal agencies under Trump. Moskowitz is the first Democrat to join the Caucus. On Tuesday, he explained the move, pointing to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an example of a “very necessary” agency that needs downsizing.

— STATEWIDE —

“Public Service Commission approves surcharge to help FPL recover from 2024 hurricane season” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Florida’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved a surcharge that will run through 2025, allowing the Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) to recover costs associated with its massive storm response efforts this past hurricane season. The PSC approved an interim monthly charge of $12.02 for residential customers who use at least 1,000 kilowatt-hours. The fee will run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 next year. “These charges are subject to a refund, with interest, pending further review once the total actual costs are known,” adds a release from the PSC announcing its approval. That flexibility allows those fees to be adjusted as the complete costs of the storms come more into focus. The monthly surcharge is expected to cost FPL $1.2 billion in recovery costs.

“House: Medicaid managed care plans will be paid $143 billion over the next six years” via Christine Sexton of Florida Phoenix — The state could pay Medicaid managed care plans $143 billion during the next six years to provide care to the state’s poor, elderly, and disabled, a leading House Republican said Tuesday. Rep. Josie Tomkow, a Polk County Republican and Chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee for the 2025 Session, announced the value of the coveted six-year contracts during a “Legislator University” briefing on the state’s Medicaid program. The state is contracting with Aetna Better Health of Florida, Florida Community Care, Humana Medical Plan, Molina Healthcare of Florida, Simply Healthcare Plans, South Florida Community Care Network (which does business as Community Care Plan), Sunshine State Health Plan, and United Healthcare of Florida.

“Ileana Garcia bill would guarantee nursing home patients the right to record their rooms” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s oldest and wisest residents are also among its most vulnerable. Miami Republican Sen. Garcia just introduced legislation designed to protect them better. Garcia filed a bill (SB 64) guaranteeing any nursing home and assisted living facility (ALF) resident or guardian the right to install and use an electronic monitoring device — a camera, audio recorder or combination of the two — in their room. The long-term care facilities cannot block the use of the devices or retaliate against residents or their guests. Violators would face a $500 fine per violation. People other than the residents, their guardians, or third parties they authorize would be prohibited from tampering with the devices. Violators would face a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

“Florida axes Boy Scouts and other low-selling specialty license plates” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Even though Boy Scout leaders were prepared for the news, they were not able to stave off the fate of their “Scouting Teaches Values” specialty license plate, which was among several discontinued by the state of Florida last month. The plate has since 1997 supported Boy Scouts of America, which is officially changing its name to Scouting America next February, and it was among five plates that were axed because they failed to maintain the minimum number of registered plates in the state for 12 months. “One of the difficult things is in the state of Florida is you need to maintain 3,000 registrations, which doesn’t seem like that many,” said BSA’s Central Florida Council Executive Director Eric Magendantz. “But there’s so many specialty plates in the state of Florida that it’s almost overwhelming, probably, for the general public to discern what they want to put on their vehicles.”

“A gambling underworld: Illegal casinos thrive in Florida despite raids” via David Fleshler of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As early evening rush hour starts to thin out on Atlantic Avenue in West Delray, a thriving gambling business operates behind a nondescript storefront. The arcade stands in a strip mall set back from the road. Windows are blacked out except for a red neon “open” sign and the words “Delray Social members only.” The door is locked. Visitors have to be buzzed in. Inside is a dim room about the size of a fast-food restaurant. Slot machines line the walls, with more machines in the center of the room. About a dozen middle-aged and elderly people sit in front of flickering machines with names like Ultimate Fire Link and MegaCash, feeding paper money into slots and pressing buttons to spin electronic reels. Florida is home to hundreds of illegal casinos, which can be found on roads and strip malls throughout the state. Some operate openly, with brightly lit signs, Facebook pages, business licenses and weekly promotions. But as police raids become more frequent, many arcades run more secretly, hiding their businesses behind locked doors and black glass.

“UF survey: November shows impressive upswing in consumer confidence among Floridians” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — After a brutal October and sinking consumer confidence among Floridians following back-to-back hurricanes, November’s University of Florida (UF) consumer sentiment survey produced the most substantial upswing in three years. The UF Bureau of Economic and Business Research study showed Floridians regained their economic confidence last month. Consumer sentiment jumped to 81.1 points in November, a sharp increase of 3.7 points from the October figure of 77.4 points. November’s consumer sentiment figure for Florida is the highest figure since 2021. “The 3.7-point increase in consumer sentiment is one of the largest in over three and a half years, specifically since March 2021,” said Hector H. Sandoval, Director of the Economic Analysis Program at UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Trump, DeSantis join thousands to mourn three Florida deputies killed in roadside crash” via Mollie Markowitz of Fox News — Thousands of people attended a memorial on Tuesday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida, for three Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies who were killed in a crash nearly two weeks ago. Deputy Sheriff Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller, and Corporal Luis Paez were struck by a Jeep SUV on Nov. 21 while stopped with their motorcycles on the shoulder of Southern Boulevard, just west of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road near Wellington. Waller and Paez were pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the crash, while Diaz was in critical condition and underwent surgery at the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

“Boca woman sentenced to 13 months in prison for telephoning a bomb threat to Trump golf club” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Six months after telephoning a bomb threat to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, a part-time manicurist Boca Raton was sentenced in federal court to 13 months in prison. Martha Jane Schoenfeld, 60, pleaded guilty on Sept. 4 to “making a true threat to kill and to inflict bodily harm upon a former President of the United States.” She entered the plea after reaching an agreement with the government. After admitting what she did and showing contrition, a federal prosecutor, assistant U.S. Attorney John McMillan, and her lawyer, Mark McMann of Lakeland, had jointly recommended that U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal sentence her to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service.

“Trump’s win may sink Miami-Dade County’s quest for a modern trash incinerator” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Trump’s second presidential win may have blown up Miami-Dade County’s quest to build a modern incinerator. On Tuesday, when County Commissioners were set to vote on Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s recommendation to develop a trash-burning facility in Doral, the Board voted to delay a decision until February so that other options could be studied. Trump’s name was never mentioned. But the change in plans came days after Eric Trump, son of the President-elect, held a round of calls and meetings with Levine Cava, a Democrat, and Republican Commissioners, objecting to the county building an incinerator in Doral, home to a Trump golf resort.

“Miami-Dade County approves Donald J. Trump Avenue, with help from Democrats” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade will honor Trump by adding his name to an avenue in Hialeah, a tribute that Democratic members of the county Board declined to block. The County Commission voted 9 to 1 to approve Hialeah’s request for county recognition of the city adding Trump’s name to Palm Avenue. Democrats on the County Commission could have blocked the approval because Democratic Commissioners hold seven of the officially nonpartisan Board’s 13 seats. However, only one chose to vote against it: Marleine Bastien, a Haitian American who represents areas in northern Miami and nearby communities.

“Juno Beach Council member resigns, citing offense at colleague’s comments at town meeting” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — A Town Council member has resigned from office, faulting a fellow Council member for her comments at meetings and in her newsletter that he called insensitive and indicative of a culture surrounding Juno Beach’s government that grants too much room for personal attacks. Jacob Rosengarten, the 69-year-old son of a Holocaust survivor, said before resigning on Nov. 20 that Marianne Hosta’s comparison of a proposed code of conduct for town officials to the conditions in Germany after World War II was “revolting, beyond offensive and demeaning.” Hosta denied meaning to offend anyone and said she was speaking from her personal experiences. Mayor Peggy Wheeler said residents have told her they feel Hosta’s comments “are being twisted.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Improper spending? Illegal withholding? Orange County halts funding its Elections Supervisor” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County Commissioners Tuesday voted to withhold an upcoming payment to Elections Supervisor Gilzean’s office, amid fears that a potentially growing pool of taxpayer money was spent improperly. The late afternoon action prompted Comptroller Phil Diamond to take action. He told the county Board he received information from a “confidential informant” last week that soon after the start of the fiscal year Oct.1, Gilzean wired $1.1 million to an unnamed nonprofit – which, if substantiated, would bring the total disputed expenditures to over $5 million. It was already known that Gilzean had given $2.1 million to Valencia College and $1.9 million to CareerSource Central Florida, unusual spending that spawned a now-spiraling feud between County Mayor Jerry Demings and Gilzean. The county is responsible for allocating money to the Supervisor of Elections, which is supposed to be spent for election purposes.

“Seminole Clerk may sue his own county over criminal data system” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Grant Maloy, Seminole’s Clerk of Court and Comptroller, is threatening to sue the county over nearly a million dollars he says his office is owed for the cost of maintaining criminal records and data. Maloy recently sent a letter to Seminole County Commissioners asking they meet to resolve their yearslong legal spat — rather than going to court — over whether Seminole should fork over an estimated $960,000 a year in taxpayer money to help fund the Criminal Justice Information System (or CJIS). That system, run by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with information from the Clerk’s Offices, provides court records and statistics to the State Attorney’s Office, Public Defenders, Judges, law enforcement and court staff.

“‘Not under my watch’: New Rosen Hotels CEO rules out sale following founder’s death” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Rosen Hotels & Resorts’ new CEO Frank Santos vowed Tuesday to sustain the vision of the company’s late founder, ruling out a sale of the business and pledging to continue its much-lauded commitment to charitable giving. Santos, a longtime associate of founder Harris Rosen, will take the reins of leadership. His promotion comes about a week after Rosen’s death. “He left me with pretty clear directions of what the future would look like,” said Santos, who worked with Rosen for nearly four decades. “We have no intention, and definitely not under my watch would any of our properties be sold.” Santos announced that Rosen’s charitable foundations will also be fully supported.

“‘Bill of Rights Sanctuary County’ ordinance on hold in Brevard for now” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Commissioner Rob Feltner chose to pull an item from Tuesday’s meeting of County Commissioners that could have seen Brevard become a “Bill of Rights Sanctuary County” this week. Feltner said he would likely put the ordinance on the agenda again shortly after it has been reworked to be more specific to Brevard County and to give new Commissioners on the Commission time to acclimate before voting on such a measure. While it will not come to a vote this week, the rule could later establish “a right to be free from the commanding hand of the federal government” and “the right to refuse to cooperate with federal government officials in response to unconstitutional federal government measures.”

“‘Heroes’: Seminole Sheriff unveils signs for deputies killed decades ago” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — As a child, George Pfeil Jr. would daydream his father was Superman — a normal dad at home who would walk out the door in his Seminole County deputy’s uniform, carrying his gun and nightstick to “fight for truth, justice and the American Way.” Pfeil Jr. recounted that memory on Tuesday, decades after Pfeil Sr. died in the line of duty in 1977. The elder Pfeil and two other deputies who gave their lives were hailed as heroes as Sheriff Dennis Lemma unveiled plaques designating portions of local highways in their honor. The plaques will be located near where the honorees once worked: Pfeil Sr., 57, along State Road 434 between Interstate 4 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Longwood; Deputy James Cleveland Jacobs, 28, killed in 1922, on State Road 419 in Chuluota; and Deputy Robert Moore, 40, killed in 1977, between First and 25th Streets along Highway 17-92 in Sanford.

— LOCAL: TB —

“New Pinellas County Commissioner says he’ll meet with Rays on Wednesday” via Josh Rojas of Bay News 9 — County Commissioner Vince Nowicki, who just joined the Board after the recent election, will meet with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday to talk about the new stadium deal. In recent weeks, it will be the latest in a back-and-forth between the team and county after a Rays official hinted that the ballpark wouldn’t happen. The Rays, county and city of St. Petersburg have been in a stalemate as none want to be the one that officially kills the deal. Nowicki said Tuesday he is looking to change a previously approved deal, so it puts residents first. Nowicki is one of two Commissioners who joined the Board recently. The Rays believe both would vote “no” on the bonds for a new $1.3 billion stadium deal.

“Hillsborough County Dems tap Vanessa Lester as Chair, chart a new path forward” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Hillsborough County Democratic Party has elected Lester as its new Chair, replacing longtime leader Ione Townsend. Townsend announced she would not seek re-election following devastating results for the party after the November election. In selecting Lester, the party chose the perceived progressive candidate to lead the party through its uncertain rebuilding period rather than the establishment pick in Rep. Susan Valdes. The move signals that the party may opt to move further left to boost voter turnout among those disenchanted with mainstream strategies or who crave a new path forward. However, conversations with party members suggest that the path may be less about issues viewed as “progressive” and more about reaching voters who have either fallen out of favor or can be persuaded.

“St. Pete’s ‘Hometown Haulers’ earned over $1.5 million” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — While they may have lacked dump trucks and heavy machinery typically used to collect storm debris, St. Petersburg’s “Hometown Haulers” provided a much-needed assist following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Community leaders and city officials hastily established the Hometown Recovery Haulers program when faced with an unprecedented amount of storm-related debris. Small businesses and private citizens using whatever vehicles were available collected tons of vegetation, construction materials and flooded appliances from neighborhood curbs. The impromptu storm cleanup crews earned $1.574 million for hauling 5,247 loads to collection sites. City Council Chair Deborah Figgs-Sanders credited a citywide need for the program’s exponential growth.

“Johnson Pope relocates St. Pete office after crane damage” via St. Pete Catalyst — Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns announced Monday that the law firm would relocate to First Central Tower at 360 Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg. Its previous office at 490 1st Ave. S. was damaged by a crane that collapsed during Hurricane Milton. While owned by Feldman Equities, First Central bears Truist Bank’s signage.







— LOCAL: N. FL—

“Ron Salem’s political committee paid for trip to watch Jags game in London” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville City Council member Salem’s political committee paid $12,200 to Delta Air Lines and another $1,028 for transportation and accommodations when he traveled to London for a trip in October to watch the Jaguars play overseas at Wembley Stadium. To meet the legal requirements for tapping into the political committee for his trip’s expenses, Salem held a political fundraiser for the committee while he was in London. According to campaign finance reports, it raised $43,000 from companies and lobbyists. Salem said taxpayers did not pick up any of the cost of his trip.

“Tallahassee developer has family tie to key adviser of Trump” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — One of Tallahassee’s most prominent developers has a family connection to one of Trump’s key adviser picks for his new administration in Washington. Hadi Boulos, president and CEO of the Tallahassee-based Boulos Corporation, is a relative of Massad Boulos, whom Trump announced on Sunday would serve as his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Massad Boulos, a wealthy Lebanese American business owner who campaigned with Trump in Arab American communities, is Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, the incoming President’s fourth child. “Our family is proud of Massad and excited to witness how he can shape the world as well as here at home,” Hadi Boulos said in a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat. “Our family has always made safety and prosperity for all people a priority. Massad exemplifies both those values.” Hadi Boulos did not say precisely how he and Massad Boulos are related.

“Tallahassee judge will consider request to block oil drilling along Apalachicola River” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — A yearlong effort to block a Louisiana company’s plans to operate a wildcat oil rig along the environmentally fragile Apalachicola River will soon come to a head: An administrative hearing is set in Tallahassee for next Monday, Dec. 9. Clearwater Land & Minerals of Florida wants to drill through a lime rock pad north of Dead Lakes in Calhoun County, about 60 miles west of the capital. It intends to restart an operation abandoned by a Dallas-based company in 2021. (Wildcatting refers to the high-risk practice of drilling exploratory wells in areas not known to have established oil or gas reserves.) The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced in April that it intended to permit the project to explore for oil in the middle of a 144,000-acre flood plain that provides water to Apalachicola Bay, whose fishery lacks fresh water.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Marco Island City Council narrows candidates to four for open seat left vacant by Greg Folley” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Four Marco Island residents made it to a second round of interviews for one open seat on the City Council. The Marco Island City Council narrowed the candidates from 25 applicants for the seat vacated by Folley, who had to resign before his four-year term was up to run for House District 81. Folley had two more years on his term when he resigned on Nov. 5. The City Council, which has four new members as of the November election, is tasked with filling the seventh seat until the next election. Daniel Bryant, David Leaser, Teri Sommerfeld and Martin Winter were selected to continue the interview process after three rounds of paper votes by City Council members.

— TOP OPINION —

“What’s DeSantis waiting for? He should act quickly to fill Rubio’s seat” via Robert Sanchez for the Miami Herald — When President-elect Trump picked several of Florida’s federal, state and local officials to serve in his administration, he created vacancies that’ll need to be filled. This has triggered a domino effect as other incumbents prepared to resign from the offices they’ve held so they can run in the upcoming Special Elections for the offices that’ll be vacated by Trump’s nominees.

Meanwhile, assuming that Rubio will be confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of State, it will fall to DeSantis to appoint a successor. Tallahassee’s pundits say it seems highly unlikely that DeSantis would engineer his own appointment to the job. Indeed, they ask why anyone would want to leave a powerful Governorship to become a very junior Senator in the 100-member U.S. Senate.

DeSantis has said he’ll vet potential appointees for Rubio’s seat in January. The names being bandied about have included President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, among others. Most are well-known, as are their views on issues likely to arise in the U.S. Senate. So, unless extensive vetting is needed for some obscure potential nominee who could do for DeSantis what George LeMieux did for Charlie Crist — that is, be a placeholder till DeSantis can run for the seat in 2026 — there’s no reason to wait.

— OPINIONS —

“I had a front-row seat to Pam Bondi’s messy stint as Attorney General” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — It was Saturday night in 2010, and Bondi was getting ready to go on national TV to join Geraldo Rivera for a discussion about a string of wrongful convictions in Florida. So, the TV host wanted to know whether any Florida official had the courage to re-open all the cases and see if others had been wrongfully convicted. Bondi claimed she wanted to be that person. She was running for Attorney General back then and told Rivera and his Fox News audience that, if voters would just elect her, she would be a crusader for justice. Yet after she got into office, Bondi abandoned her promises to me, Geraldo and millions of Americans. She re-opened none of those old, rotten cases. Then, her tenure in public office somehow got worse. She sided with accused foreclosure fraudsters, looked the other way when Floridians claimed they’d been scammed by Trump’s infamous “Trump University,” and got caught postponing an execution so that she could attend a fundraiser. In short, Bondi’s tenure in office proved to be one disappointment, embarrassment and ethical lapse after another. Bondi has a track record that’s as clear as it is unseemly.

— ALOE —

“‘Childless Cat Lady’ Taylor Swift tops Yale list of 2024’s most notable quotations” via Dave Collins of The Associated Press — From “Childless Cat Lady” to “They’re eating the cats,” Yale University’s list of 2024’s most notable quotations delves into the worlds of presidential politics, entertainment and conspiracy theories while saving room for sports, business and protests against the war in Gaza. Pop superstar Swift topped this year’s list by signing an Instagram post as “Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady” in September while endorsing Kamala Harris for President. The remark was a reference to three-year-old comments made by JD Vance as he described Democrats as beholden to “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”

“‘Trooper,’ dog tied to pole on side of road before Hurricane Milton, finds new family” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Trooper, the dog who was rescued by a state trooper after being left tied to a pole on I-75 ahead of Hurricane Milton in October, has now been adopted, according to the Leon County Humane Society. The announcement said Trooper has been adopted by a “perfect match” family, Frank and Carla, who also have another female dog named Dallas.

