Jeff Witt becomes fifth CD 1 candidate to drop out and endorse Jimmy Patronis

Fighter pilot Jeff Witt won’t fly into the crowded race to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead, the Republican became the fifth candidate to drop out and endorse Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Like many candidates, he cited President-elect Donald Trump’s endorsement of Patronis.

“I entered this race because I felt called to serve the great people of this district and because I truly believe that Congress must pass President Trump’s America First agenda into law to get our country back on the right track,” Witt said.

“President Trump has made clear that he believes Jimmy Patronis is the right man to get the job done in Washington on behalf of the America First agenda, and I am joining the president in endorsing Jimmy Patronis for this seat.”

Before dropping out of the race, Witt said he spoke to Patronis by phone, where he received a commitment the Florida Cabinet member will pay appropriate attention to veterans issues. Patronis also offered Witt a position with his campaign dealing with those issues.

“Though I am disappointed to be stepping out of this race, I am not standing down,” Witt said. “I will continue to speak up for the veterans in this community and for the families who call this great place home. I am honored to accept Mr. Patronis’ invitation to serve as his Advisor for Military and Veterans Affairs, and in this position I will make certain that he understands the issues affecting veterans and military families in the 1st District.”

Patronis, a Republican elected to statewide office twice who has served in the Florida Cabinet since 2010, has reshaped the field even without officially opening a campaign account. He already has submitted a resignation in order to run.

Former Green Beret John Frankman, former U.S. Senate candidate Keith Gross and state Rep. Michelle Salzman all had entered the race but bailed immediately after Patronis received Trump’s endorsement. Shortly after, Nathan Nelson, a former Military Affairs adviser to Gaetz, followed suit. All endorsed Patronis.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, the district is one of the state’s most conservative. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he secured re-election with 66% of the vote. Florida’s 1st Congressional District is overwhelmingly conservative, with more than 53% of the electorate registered as Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

The Primary will occur on Jan. 28. The Special General Election Day will occur on April 1.