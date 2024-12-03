December 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody leads AG letter in favor of Pam Bondi pick
From left, Richard Doran, Bill McCollum, Pam Bondi, Jim Smith, and Bob Butterworth attended the lunch, representing four decades of service. Moody said she hopes to make a tradition out of the meeting. Image via Attorney General Moody’s press office.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 3, 20243min1

Related Articles

2024 - ResultsHeadlines

Democrats’ outgoing Chair says Donald Trump’s win forces party to reassess how it reaches voters

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden ducks questions on his decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden

HeadlinesTransition

Ron DeSantis warns Pam Bondi that bureaucrats, ‘corporate press’ will attack her

Ashley Moody attorney general
'She will bring a steadfast and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.'

Florida’s current Attorney General wants her immediate predecessor to be confirmed as the nation’s top lawyer, in the latest sign that Sunshine State Republicans are united behind President-elect Donald Trump’s pick.

Pam Bondi is a proven leader and fighter for justice,” said Ashley Moody in a statement accompanying a letter from 30 Attorneys General to Senate leadership.

“After her work over nearly two decades of prosecuting murderers and standing up for crime victims, she became Florida’s first female Attorney General and took the fight straight to the drug smugglers, human traffickers and serial rapists.”

Moody also notes that Bondi “shut down pill mills, put human traffickers behind bars and fought to eliminate the backlog of untested sexual assault kits — to bring predators to justice and some sense of closure to victims of rape.” Moody added that Bondi’s “stellar record as an attorney general, state prosecutor and fighter for justice has prepared her to serve as the nation’s 87th U.S. Attorney General.”

Other AGs signing onto the communication to Senate leadership hail from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The letter credits Bondi with her work after the mass murder at a high school in Parkland in 2018, noting that “she spearheaded the creation of a mobile app designed to allow students to easily report suspicious activity directly to authorities.” Additionally, she is credited with the National Mortgage Settlement among “numerous multi-state efforts.”

“She will bring to the office a unique combination of civil and criminal experience and a tenacious work ethic. Most importantly, she will bring a steadfast and unwavering commitment to the rule of law,” the AGs concluded.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden ducks questions on his decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden

nextDemocrats’ outgoing Chair says Donald Trump’s win forces party to reassess how it reaches voters

One comment

  • Jimbeau

    December 3, 2024 at 10:07 am

    Working part-time, I earn more than $13,000 per month. I kept hearing how much money people could make online, so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true, and it completely altered my life… This is what I do; you can learn more about it by visiting the website listed below.

    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories