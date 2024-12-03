AARP Florida names two new Executive Council members

One of Florida’s preeminent senior advocacy groups has added two members to its leadership front.

AARP has named Kip Corriveau and Frank Wells to its Executive Council in voluntary positions. The pair have long résumés in nonprofit, community organizing and senior-oriented efforts.

Corriveau was added to the Council mainly because of his extensive background in nonprofit organizations and health care advocacy. He’s currently the Director of Senior and Caregiver Services for First Contact, a group that provides care coordination, outreach, crisis response, and awareness for up to 300,000 seniors in the Tampa Bay area.

Corriveau is also involved in multiple community initiatives involving community health and numerous aging services on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Wells is a veteran of professional housing services and affordable living causes. Wells is the chief impact officer and President of Bright Community Trust. The organization has four Florida offices and operations in Central Florida, Southwest Florida, the Gulf Coast and North Florida.

Bright Community Trust develops affordable homes for sale and rent while partnering with nonprofit, business, government, academic, and other community organizations that seek solutions to affordable housing challenges.

“We are delighted to welcome Kip Corriveau and Frank Wells to our Executive Council. Their extensive experience and passion for community service align perfectly with our mission to enhance the quality of life for Floridians aged 50 and above. We look forward to their fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that will undoubtedly strengthen our initiatives,” said AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson.

AARP Florida provides senior assistance for managing health, money, employment, social security, caregiving, travel, and other issues for senior citizens older than 50 in Florida. The organization is also a formidable lobbying force, especially with Florida’s massive number of senior residents. AARP often pulls sway in Tallahassee when legislative issues regarding the elderly go before state lawmakers.