John Mills swoops into field for Matt Gaetz’s congressional seat

Another Navy pilot has entered the race to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

John Mills jumped into a Republican Primary ahead of a Special Election in Florida’s 1st Congressional District.

“As a Navy pilot, I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. That oath didn’t end when I retired from military service,” Mills said. “Florida’s 1st District deserves a representative who will put the needs of our community first, stand up for our freedoms, and fight against the entrenched special interests in Washington.”

He’s one of nine Republicans in the running for the seat, though it’s unclear how many will remain in the race through a Friday qualifying deadline. The Republican Primary on Jan. 28 will likely be the most important part of the Special Election cycle.

Located in the Panhandle and anchored by Pensacola, CD 1 is one of the most conservative districts in the state. Gaetz was elected to the seat in 2016, winning more than 69% of the vote. This year, he won with 66% of the vote. More than 53% of the electorate is registered as a Republican, according to the most recent L2 voter data. Only 22% of the district’s voters are registered as Democrats.

Mills will run in the military-heavy district on veterans issues and Second Amendment rights.

“Washington has lost touch with everyday Americans,” Mills said. “We need leaders who will fight inflation, secure our borders, and protect our God-given rights. As your Congressman, I will work tirelessly to ensure that Florida’s voice is heard loud and clear.”

In addition to his Navy service, Mills said he has been a business owner and community leader, and most importantly knows the district well.

“From Pensacola to Crestview, our district deserves leadership that reflects our values and priorities. I’m ready to fight for you, to serve you, and to deliver results for our community.”

That could set him apart from Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, whom President-elect Donald Trump endorsed for the seat. While Patronis has won statewide election twice, he hails from Panama City, outside CD 1.

The Special Election was called after Gaetz resigned his seat after Trump nominated him for Attorney General. Gaetz withdrew from consideration but also said he will not return to Congress for his next term.

The Special General Election to fill the seat will be held April 1.