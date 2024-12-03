Donald Trump transition team strikes MOU with Justice Department

The Donald Trump–JD Vance transition team is announcing a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Justice.

The agreement struck Tuesday will allow the incoming administration’s appointees to be vetted, according to incoming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

“This agreement with the Department of Justice will ensure President Trump and his team are ready on Day 1 to begin enacting the America First Agenda that an overwhelming majority of our nation supported on Election Day,” Wiles said.

The transition team frames the accord as “the next step in the ongoing preparation of senior administration officials for the purpose of serving in President Trump’s Administration.”

“This allows the transition team to submit names for background checks and security clearances. Ultimately, this will afford the transition process additional insights, and it facilitates our agency landing teams gaining access to the information they need to prepare for leadership of the federal agencies and departments,” they say in a press release accompanying the announcement.