American Edge Project warns U.S. could be slipping in global leadership for AI development

Many American tech innovators like to view themselves as leaders when it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. But a new report from a U.S. tech advocacy group indicates America might be losing its edge when it comes to staying ahead of other nations in AI development.

The American Edge Project (AEP), a group of some two dozen domestic organizations, issued a recent report that shows the U.S. will have to take steps in order to remain ahead of the rest of the globe in the AI field. While the brief details how the U.S. is leading much of the world in AI development, China is starting to encroach on the AI field vanguard.

“America’s AI leadership is at a critical crossroads, as mounting regulatory headwinds and China’s $1.4 trillion strategic push for AI dominance threaten our global leadership position,” said AEP CEO Doug Kelly. “That is why American policymakers must come together to support and foster AI innovation. The global AI race will determine far more than market dominance — it will shape the future of American competitiveness, prosperity, and power on the world stage.”

The AEP report details how America’s AI industry is generally experiencing expanding and intense competition within its borders, with some 900 new AI companies entering the American market in 2023 alone. Companies seeking AI patents between 2018 and 2022 jumped by 621%, the report found. But the briefing warns American AI businesses to not become complacent.

“China’s aggressive pursuit of AI supremacy, backed by $1.4 trillion in state investment, poses a direct threat to U.S. economic and technological leadership. China aims to dominate AI by 2030 and now leads the world in AI research publications and patent origins,” the report said, adding that Europe has been kept at bay in terms of competition due to heavy regulation of AI developments on that continent.

AEP makes several recommendations to keep America at the forefront of the AI industry in the face of international competition. First, the organization recommends avoiding burdensome regulations while ensuring antitrust actions by regulators are based on clear evidence that consumers are harmed before any action is taken.

The AEP is also advising the U.S. to “urgently invest in advanced chips, infrastructure, and talent to maintain U.S. AI leadership across all models, including both closed-and open-source.”

Other recommendations include developing collaboration with U.S. allies in other areas of the world and pushing back on “authoritarian threats” that try to block or stem AI development in the U.S.

“By championing policies that support and strengthen the U.S. AI ecosystem, American leaders can safeguard our economic prosperity, fortify our national security, counter China’s technological ambitions, and ensure the United States leads the world in developing this indispensable breakthrough technology,” the AEP report concluded.