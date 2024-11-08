November 7, 2024
Florida political leaders applaud Susie Wiles hire as Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff
The suggestion that Susie Wiles leaked documents is unlikely, at best.

Jacob Ogles

image001
The decision proved popular in the Sunshine State.

News that longtime political consultant Susie Wiles will be President-elect Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff is drawing Sunshine State praise.

State Sen. Joe Gruters, who worked with Wiles to run Trump’s 2016 campaign in Florida, cheered the hire.

“First class,” the Sarasota Republican said. “Absolutely without a doubt one of the greatest political minds of our generation. She has a steady hand and led the effort on this historic win. She will do the same in the White House and will help the President be the best he can possibly be.”

Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney praised Wiles, Co-Chair of the strategy firm.

“This is great news for the country,” Mahoney said. “Susie has been a valued colleague. We are all proud of her and wish her the best.”

Carlos Trujillo, founder and President of Continental Strategy, similarly commended her.

“Congratulations to Susie Wiles. She is a tremendous hire and a fitting choice to make history as the first female White House Chief of Staff,” said Trujillo, a former Ambassador to the Organization of American States.

“As someone who served President Trump from Day 1 in 2016 and is proud to be a former Trump ambassador, I know Susie will continue to be as fiercely loyal to the President-elect as she is a talented leader and advisor. She is a true professional and she will build a team just as historic and amazing as her own placement by President-elect Trump in this foundational role.”

Katie Wiles, a political communications professional and Wiles’ daughter, expressed personal pride.

“Just when I think I couldn’t be prouder to be her daughter,” Katie Wiles posted on X. “Just when I think this week has been too good to be true. Just when I think I may not cry anymore happy tears today… here we are. And here we go!”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna also raved on the news.

“Susie is amazing and an absolute pit bull. I’ve seen her in action behind the scenes. This is an absolute 10/10 pick,” the St. Petersburg Republican wrote on X.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds agreed. “She is not only one of the great people in politics, she is one of the great people, period! This is an excellent choice,” the Naples Republican posted.

“After overseeing one of the greatest political comebacks in history, it’s clear Susie is the best person to help President Trump put America first and deliver results for our great nation,” added U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican.

Another delegation member on board was U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar.

“President Trump made a fantastic decision selecting Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff. Susie is a smart and talented Floridian, and she knows how to Win!” the Coral Gables Republican said. “I look forward to working with President Trump and Susie in Washington!”

Wiles also served as U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s Campaign Manager when he first ran for Governor in 2010 as a political outsider.

“Congratulations to Susie!” he posted about her Chief of Staff hire. “She is the perfect person for this role. She’s been a friend since I ran back in 2010 when she ran my first race for Governor. She knows how to build a great team, is a true leader, a trusted advisor, and a brilliant tactician.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio also welcomed the hire.

“President Trump has chosen a strong, intelligent woman to serve as White House Chief of Staff,” the Miami Republican posted.

Even U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat who worked in Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, had kind words.

“I worked with Susie in the DeSantis Administration,” the Parkland Democrat wrote. “She is brilliant, tough, strategic. She will serve the country well.”

___

Peter Schorsch contributed to this report.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories