Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.8.24

Speaker-designate Daniel Perez and Senate President-designate Ben Albritton announced their leadership teams heading into the 2025 Session.

In the House, Perez has selected Rep. Chuck Brannan to lead the Judiciary Committee.

Chairs include Rep. James Buchanan for the Commerce Committee; Rep. Jennifer Canady for the Education & Employment Committee; Rep. Wyman Duggan for the Ways & Means Committee; Rep. Sam Garrison for the Rules & Ethics Committee; Rep. Will Robinson for the State Affairs Committee; Rep. Tyler Sirois for the Security & Threat Assessment Committee; and Rep. Josie Tomkow for the Health & Human Services Committee.

“This leadership team will drive our state forward by focusing on solving the problems facing our families, businesses and communities,” Perez said. “I’ve chosen these Members because of their character, dedication and willingness to put the people of Florida first.”

Perez also announced that the House will abolish the “Appropriations Committee” name and replace it with the new “Budget Committee,” which Rep. Lawrence McClure will chair.

“What we do best in Florida is passing a balanced budget year after year that meets the needs and priorities of our state — it’s the cornerstone for everything else we do in the Legislature. However, I think we can do an even better job to ensure Florida’s tax dollars are being put to good use. I look forward to opening up the budget to discover where we make better, smarter choices,” McClure said.

The Senate will stick with Appropriations, with Sen. Ed Hooper in line to serve as Budget Chief.

“Senator Hooper preceded most of our current Senators with his election to the House in 2006. He has been a mentor to so many of us over the years. I trust his instincts,” Albritton said.

Also in Senate leadership are Sen. Jason Brodeur, who was named Senate President Pro Tempore; exiting Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who will chair the Rules Committee; Sen. Joe Gruters, who will chair the Senate Committee on Fiscal Policy; and Sen. Jim Boyd, who will serve as Majority Leader.

Continental Strategy is promoting Katie Wiles as director in their Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. offices.

Since joining the firm, Wiles has played an integral role in leading strategic internal and external communication across Continental Strategy’s federal and state operations. In her expanded role, Wiles will continue her communications work while taking on lobbying and business development responsibilities in Continental’s Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. offices.

“We have built an excellent team stacked with dynamic players. Katie is a strong leader and brings tenacity to our firm’s mission of executing first-rate client services in a way that goes above and beyond. We know she will shine in this new role and will provide new avenues for growth as we continue to build from the momentum of a landslide victory for President Donald Trump on Election Day,” Continental Strategy president and founder Carlos Trujillo said.

Trump 2024 Senior Adviser Brian Hughes added, “With a precise blend of communication, lobbying and strategic expertise, Katie Wiles makes any team stronger and any cause more likely to succeed. Having worked with her for many years, Ambassador Trujillo and Continental Strategy are lucky to have this kind of talent at the firm.”

Before joining Continental Strategy, Wiles served as Director of Communications for Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry where she spearheaded key public relations initiatives and managed high-profile communications.

In addition to her tenure with the Mayor, Wiles brings experience from various political and private sector positions that have honed her strategic outreach and advocacy expertise. She has a distinguished background in political strategy at the local, state, and national levels and substantial experience in government affairs within the health care and veterans’ policy areas.

“Katie has long-standing and strong relationships with leaders in both D.C. and Florida. She is committed to Making America Great Again and Continental Strategy is lucky to have her on their team,” U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said.

For your radar — Paul A. Ledford, president and CEO of the Florida Hospice and Palliative Care Association (FHPCA), faithfully served the organization for 20 years. Growing up in Tallahassee, Paul has been a resident of the area since 1968 and has dedicated his career to politics, government affairs and public policy development. He began working as an association executive in 1995, and in 2004, he joined FHPCA, where he continues to lead with passion and commitment. To his friends and colleagues, Paul is known for his unparalleled depth of knowledge of Florida’s rich political history.

Under his leadership, FHPCA has become a strong advocate for end-of-life care. The organization provides continuing education programs and is a trusted resource for individuals seeking hospice and palliative care. Paul’s accomplishments include receiving the prestigious Hospice Ambassador of the Year award from the Hospice Action Network in 2023. FHPCA has also received the NHPCO Trailblazer Award in 2017 and the FSAE Association of the Year in 2018 for its outstanding work.

Paul’s vision has ensured that FHPCA upholds a high standard of quality care and support for caregivers and patients, profoundly impacting countless lives throughout Florida.

—@Redistrict: Latest numbers: across the seven battleground states, the ’20-’24 swing toward Trump was ~3.1 pts. Across the other 43 states (+DC), it was ~6.7 pts. Bottom line: the (Kamala) Harris campaign swam impressively against some very strong underlying currents.

—@DJTFPHughes: I’m going to work very hard to do minimal touchdown dancing, but this one is important. Some in media scoffed when we said we’d have what we needed to win. Pres. Trump’s fundraising team delivered every damn day, and our campaign used every penny to max impact.

—@HCTrudo: Scoop: RFK Jr. does not want Sen. Marco Rubio to be nominated for Secretary of State, I’m told by source, who says: “He will be advocating for someone who is less neocon.”

—@NickTimiraos: Q: Would you leave the Fed if the President asked you to go? (Jerome) Powell: No.

—@GovRonDeSantis: Over the past century, Communist regimes around the world have killed more than 100 million people and subjected countless others to brutal oppression. This Victims of Communism Day, we remember the innocents who have suffered and died under these evil regimes — and we renew our commitment to identify this evil, teach future generations to guard against it, and defend our nation’s principles of limited government, individual freedom, and human dignity.

—@Peter_Wehner: It’s worth noting the civic grace shown by (Joe) Biden/Harris in accepting an election loss. No claims of voter fraud. No conspiracy theories. No rage or incitement to violent. The peaceful transfer of power will go forward. It’s such a welcome/civilized contrast with Trump/MAGA world.

—@briantylercohen: Republicans have a right-wing media ecosystem that repeats GOP talking points over and over, ad nauseam, until they’re seared into your cerebral cortexes. Not only is there no equivalent on the left, but plenty of D politicians still refuse to bolster independent progressive creators. They still give all juicy interviews to MSM, still break news on MSM, still pretend MSM is on our “team.” They’re not, and in fact bend over backward NOT to be viewed as the liberal media. Dem politicians could benefit from validating the very progressive outlets that are actually doing the work to support them.

—@maxwelltani: WaPo CEO Will Lewis says congrats on the election coverage, and staff now must return to the office five days a week

—@PoliticsWolf: With the AP just calling Pennsylvania for Republicans, they will likely hold a 53-47 Senate majority despite Democrats representing more Americans by a 54-46 margin

—@NateSilver538: Took me a bit to realize this, but it turns out the actual election map we got on Tuesday was the model’s modal map — the one that occurred by far the most often in our simulations!

Tweet, tweet:

—@RobertDownen_: Newsrooms: Trump takes office in 74 days. If you haven’t started scouting for a good religion reporter yet, then you’re already behind on one of the biggest stories of the next decade.

“Donald Trump picks Susie Wiles to be Chief of Staff” via Hailey Fuches, Meridith McCraw and Natalie Allison of POLITICO — Wiles, who amassed outsized influence as one of Trump’s two 2024 campaign managers, will be the first woman ever to hold the title of White House Chief of Staff. Many have credited the professionalization of the most recent Trump campaign to Wiles’ leadership.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in a statement. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again.”

Trump called it a “well-deserved honor” to have Wiles as the nation’s first female chief of staff to the President.

The position does not require Senate confirmation.

A veteran of Florida politics, Wiles directed Trump’s campaign to win in the state in 2016. She also helped lead Ron DeSantis’ 2018 campaign for Florida Governor before a falling out prompted the Florida Governor to successfully lobby the 2020 Trump campaign to fire her in 2019. But her departure was brief — Wiles was brought back shortly after that to lead his campaign in Florida.

In Trump’s third bid for the White House, Wiles minimized the infighting, leaking, and other drama that characterized his previous campaigns and tenure there.

Chris LaCivita, co-manager of Trump’s campaign, described Wiles as “loyal and honest as the day is long, who conducts herself with a large degree of humility. All characteristics that define a good leader, a great leader.”

At Trump’s victory speech on Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach, Trump recognized Susie as “Ice Baby” and invited her to make remarks. She declined.

“Florida political leaders applaud Wiles as Trump’s Chief of Staff” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — News that longtime political consultant Wiles will be Trump’s Chief of Staff is drawing Sunshine State praise. Sen. Joe Gruters, who worked with Wiles to run Trump’s 2016 campaign in Florida, cheered the hire. “First class,” the Sarasota Republican said. “Absolutely, without a doubt, one of the greatest political minds of our generation. She has a steady hand and led the effort on this historic win. She will do the same in the White House and will help the President be the best he can possibly be.” Mercury CEO Kieran Mahoney praised Wiles, co-Chair of the strategy firm. “This is great news for the country,” Mahoney said.

“How Donald Trump won, and how Kamala Harris lost” via Shane Goldmacher, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — How Trump won in 2024 came down to one essential bet: that his grievances could meld with those of the MAGA movement, and then with the Republican Party, and then with more than half the country.

His mug shot became a bestselling shirt. His criminal conviction inspired $100 million in donations in one day. The images of him bleeding after a failed assassination attempt became the symbol of what supporters saw as a campaign of destiny.

“God spared my life for a reason,” he said at his victory speech early Wednesday, adding, “We are going to fulfill that mission together.”

Trump successfully harnessed the anger and frustration millions of Americans felt about some of the very institutions and systems he will soon control as the country’s 47th President. Voters unhappy with the nation’s direction turned him into a vessel for their rage.

Trump’s aides gambled on mobilizing men, though men vote less than women, and it paid off. And they gambled on trying to cut into Democrats’ typically big margins among Black and Latino voters, and that paid off, too.

How Trump won is also the story of how Harris lost.

She was hobbled by President Biden’s low approval ratings and struggled to break from him in the eyes of voters yearning for a change in direction. She had only three-plus months to reintroduce herself to the country, and she vacillated until the end with how — and how much — to talk about Trump.

Some of the Harris team’s final measurements suggested his late wild antics were breaking through and that they believed voters were weighing them against the former President. The election results showed the opposite.

“Why Harris lost the election” via Christopher Cadelago and Holly Otterbein of POLITICO — Harris inherited a campaign from Biden over the Summer that appeared flatlining, given the President’s unpopularity and inability to carry a message. And after Democrats excised Biden from the ticket, she rapidly consolidated her moribund party, rallying women, setting TikTok and Instagram creators ablaze with supportive memes and raising eye-popping sums from donors. But the momentum advisers insisted she’d built failed to materialize. She never sufficiently buried Biden’s ghost, severely hamstringing her ability to sell voters on the idea that hers was the turn-the-page candidacy. It happened simply because Harris refused to make a clean break from the last four years when voters indicated that’s what they wanted.

“Why Joe Biden’s team thinks Harris lost” via Franklin Foer of The Atlantic — Earlier this Fall, one of Biden’s closest aides felt compelled to tell the President a hard truth about Harris’ run for the presidency: “You have more to lose than she does.” And now he’s lost it. Biden cannot escape the fact that his four years in office paved the way for Trump’s return. This is his legacy. Everything else is an asterisk. In the hours after Harris’ defeat, I called and texted members of Biden’s inner circle to hear their postmortems of the campaign. They sounded as deflated as the rest of the Democratic elite.

“Philly Democratic Chair rips into Harris campaign: ‘They were just elitist’” via Jackson Walker of KFOX14 — Philadelphia Democratic Party Chair Bob Brady is blaming Harris’ campaign for a weak showing by Democrats in the Presidential Election, saying he felt disrespected by organizers. Brady, a former Democratic Congressman, told local outlet NBC 10 he felt overlooked by the Harris campaign. “I would have liked to see the Harris campaign, especially the national campaign, coordinate with us a little bit, talk to us a little bit, give use some more resources, show us some respect,” he said. “It didn’t happen. They were just elitist and went after their own thing.”

“Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the Vice President’s resounding loss to Trump” via The Associated Press — Biden’s name wasn’t on the ballot. Still, history will likely remember Harris’ resounding defeat as his loss too. As Democrats pick up the pieces after Trump’s decisive victory, some of the Vice President’s backers are expressing frustration that Biden’s decision to seek re-election until this Summer — despite long-standing voter concerns about his age and unease about post-pandemic inflation as well as the U.S.-Mexico border — all but sealed his party’s surrender of the White House. “The biggest onus of this loss is on President Biden,” said Andrew Yang, who ran against Biden in 2020 for the Democratic nomination and endorsed Harris’ unsuccessful run.

“Trump dismissed Rick Scott as Senate GOP Leader” via Stef W. Kight of Axios — Weeks before the election, President-elect Trump privately dismissed Sen. Scott’s leadership bid, telling allies it is “not serious,” two sources said. With Trump’s decisive victory and the Senate majority secured, potential replacements for Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell are hustling to get the support they need before the Nov. 13 vote. A senior Trump campaign official pushed back on Axios’ reporting, saying Trump “hasn’t weighed in on the leadership race and anyone who says differently is wrong.” People very close to Trump have privately signaled their support for Scott as leader, which the Senator hopes could turn into public backing by Trump.

“Trump agenda faces a fiscal reckoning” via Andrew Duehren of The New York Times — No tax on tips? Lower corporate taxes? No tax on Social Security benefits? The slew of tax cuts Trump proposed in loosely defined slogans throughout his victorious campaign will now face a fiscal reckoning in Washington. While Republicans are poised to control both chambers of Congress, opening a path for Trump’s plans, the party is now grappling with how far they can take another round of tax cuts. Trump’s ambitions for a second term will ultimately have to compete with the signature accomplishment from his first: the giant tax package that Republicans passed and Trump signed into law in 2017. Large swaths of that tax cut expire at the end of next year, setting up an expensive debate that could overshadow Trump’s other goals. “Nobody wants to acknowledge the sheer enormity of the challenge,” said Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist. “There’s a reckoning coming.”

“Democrats enter a Trump presidency without a plan or a clear leader” via The Associated Press — Democrats spent billions of dollars warning American voters that Trump posed an imminent threat to democracy, that his economic policies would benefit only his wealthy friends, that he was literally a fascist. In the end, voters didn’t care — or if they did, it didn’t matter. And now, after Harris’ decisive loss, Democrats enter a second Trump presidency with no clear leader, no clear plan and no agreement on what caused them to be so wrong about the 2024 Election. “I think there needs to be a cleaning of the house; there needs to be a new generation of leaders that emerge,” said Democratic U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna of California, among the few Democrats with Presidential ambitions to address the party’s future on Wednesday. “There needs to be new thinking, new ideas and a new direction. And, you know, the establishment produced a disaster.”

“‘They don’t know jack’: Marco Rubio rips Democratic consultants amid Hispanic movement to GOP” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Rubio isn’t pulling his punches when evaluating the opposition party’s political consultants. “My free advice to Democrats is to fire all these consultants, pollsters and so-called experts that give you advice on how to reach the Hispanic vote. They don’t know jack,” Rubio said. Rubio said the Democratic political class fundamentally misunderstands where Hispanic voters are on issues that favored Trump in Tuesday’s election, with exit polling showing a majority of Latino men backed the third-time candidate and two-time Presidential Election winner. “The fact of the matter is that Hispanic voters are not in favor of illegal immigration. They are not in favor of uncontrolled immigration into our country. They’re not in favor of allowing criminals to rule our streets and kill, murder, rape. Hispanic voters are not in favor of high prices that make life unaffordable. They’re not in favor of policies that send their jobs to other countries,” Rubio said.

“Trump’s win cements a new era for campaigning online” via Makena Kelly of Wired — As Trump finished his victory speech, he gave the floor to Dana White, the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO, to thank a group of men few in the mainstream political bubble knew before this year. “I want to thank the Nelk Boys, Adin Ross, Theo Von, Bussin’ With The Boys, and last but not least, the mighty and powerful Joe Rogan,” White said. Over the final stretch of the 2024 campaign cycle, Trump went on a grand tour of podcast interviews, appearing alongside these popular influencers, streamers, and podcast hosts, and, perhaps more importantly, in front of their predominantly young male audiences.

“Behind the curtain: The most powerful (unelected) man ever” via Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen of Axios — America just elevated one man to an unfathomable status: the most powerful civilian — ever. Thanks to his money, time and X factor, Elon Musk — the most influential backer of Trump — now sits at the pinnacle of power in business, government influence and global information (and misinformation) flow. Trump has the White House and four short years. Musk has so much more since his influence cuts across government, media, business, the world, space and time. To understand why, you need to understand the reach of Musk’s power post-election and the stretch of his galactic ambitions. Let’s start with power. It’s unmatched. As this election showed, politics and influence flow downstream from information control.

“Amendment 3’s rejection raises questions about future of Florida’s medical marijuana industry” via Dara Kam of the News Service of Florida — Nearly 56% of Florida voters supported a measure that would have allowed recreational use of marijuana for adults, but that wasn’t enough to push the proposed constitutional amendment over the finish line. The failure of what appeared as Amendment 3 on Tuesday’s ballot raises questions about the future of the medical marijuana industry in a state with more cannabis patients than any other in the nation but where some operators have struggled to gain a foothold. The recreational pot proposal would have allowed the state’s 25 licensed medical marijuana companies to begin selling weed products to people over age 21 — including Florida’s 100 million-plus visitors annually — without regard to medical need.

“Florida agency stalled revelation on Rep. Carolina Amesty’s family school until after election” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — After two weeks of silence, a Florida agency disclosed it has granted a short license extension to state Rep. Amesty’s family-run school, which is embroiled in the forgery indictment against her. The revelation did not come until roughly an hour after ballot counting confirmed that the lawmaker had lost her re-election bid. It settles the questions surrounding the Commission for Independent Education vote in a public meeting on Oct. 22 on Central Christian University’s request for the license extension, which was needed for the school to continue advertising bachelor’s and master’s degrees in secular subjects. During the meeting, Commission Board members never indicated whether they were granting the request.

“Five election takeaways: Turnout in Volusia, Flagler at highest levels in more than 30 years” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Whether it was voting by mail, early voting or showing up to polls on Tuesday, voters in Volusia and Flagler counties showed up. Volusia’s turnout was 81.4%, besting every Presidential Election since 1992. And Flagler County did even better — 83.4%, the best it’s been since 1996. (Flagler’s record was 87% in 1992). “I feel our voter education and marketing efforts were successful,” Flagler’s Elections Supervisor, Kaiti Lenhart, said in an email. “We’ve reached people with direct mail, radio advertising, social media, newspaper advertising, etc. This has been a focused effort to get the message in front of our voters about early voting, voting by mail, and Election Day precinct voting locations.”

“Likely recount in HD 93 race doesn’t stop House Speaker from ‘designating’ winner” via Anne Geggis of the Palm Beach Post — Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron picked up more votes in the still-unfinished counting of ballots in her bid for re-election to the House — but the freshman lawmaker has discovered she’s already considered an ex-Florida lawmaker even if the undeclared contest is likely to trigger a recount. As of late Wednesday, Waldron trailed Republican rival Anne Gerwig, a former Wellington Mayor, by 358 votes out of 91,488. But when Waldron tried to log in to the state computer network, she discovered her password wasn’t working. So, she called human resources at the House and was told her employment with the state ended at midnight, per order of Republican Speaker-designatePerez, who represents the Miami area.

“House to be ‘leaner’ under Daniel Perez, but with new panels on IT investments, threat assessment” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Perez is shaking up the House’s Committee apparatus, replacing the chamber’s long-standing Appropriation and Education Committee structures and creating new panels focused on information technology investments and threat assessments. That means fewer members will have lofty titles, he said, but the House will be more effective as a result. “Rather than creating Committees with little work to do just so that a few more members can have the title ‘Chairman,’ we have proposed a leaner structure that will make service on Committees more meaningful for all of you,” he said.

“Ron DeSantis taps new Department of Environmental Protection secretary after Hamilton retires from public service” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton stepped down after more than 30 years of service to the state and country. “When I joined this agency in 2007, I could have never imagined where my career would take me,” Hamilton wrote in a letter to his team. “I can attest that today marks the highest level of support our agency has received to address our state’s most pressing environmental issues during my tenure.” Hamilton called his role as secretary “one of the greatest honors” of his career. “We have made significant strides in protecting our natural resources and promoting sustainable practices across our beautiful state,” he said. “From securing record funding for water quality and Everglades restoration projects to acquiring conservation lands at a historic pace and implementing meaningful policy reforms to improve our regulatory framework, we have elevated Florida’s standing as an environmental leader at the state, national and even international levels.”

“Florida’s new unemployment claims return to normal after hurricanes damaged jobs picture” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — After a brutal October where first-time weekly unemployment claims skyrocketed in Florida following back-to-back hurricanes within two weeks, new jobless filings in the state have finally returned to more normal figures. The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) reported 6,590 unemployment insurance benefit claims in the Sunshine State for the week ending Nov. 2. That’s the first time weekly jobless claims fell below 8,000 since nearly the beginning of October. Following Hurricane Helene, which struck the Big Bend on Sept. 26, weekly unemployment claims spiked to more than 9,000 for the week ending Oct. 5.





“A spike in demand, and fees, for lobbyists with ties to Trump” via Kenneth P. Vogel and Kate Kelly of the New York Times — In corporate boardrooms and foreign capitals, there was a scramble on Wednesday to sign lobbyists who could help navigate an incoming administration viewed with uncertainty and concern. Even after his first presidential term ended four years ago, Trump remained an enigma to the interests whose fates depend on staying in Washington’s good graces, or at least out of its crosshairs. Near the top of that list is Brian Ballard, a leading Trump fundraiser. On Wednesday, Ballard’s firm posted a statement on social media congratulating Trump, saying, “We pray that all Americans will unite together in support of our President-elect.” That evening, the lobbyist was seen at Mar-a-Lago, where he is a member.

“Republican David McCormick flips pivotal Pennsylvania Senate seat, ousts Bob Casey” via Marc Levy of The Associated Press — Republican McCormick has won Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate seat, as the former CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund beat three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Casey in Tuesday’s election after accusing the incumbent of supporting policies that led to inflation, domestic turmoil and war. The battleground state contest pads Republicans’ majority in the Senate, which they wrested from Democratic control this week. McCormick, 59, recaptured a GOP seat in Pennsylvania that Republicans lost in 2022, paying off a bet that party brass made when they urged McCormick to run and consolidated support behind him.

“Pentagon chief urges ‘calm, orderly’ Trump transition in memo to troops” via Ellen Mitchell of The Hill — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told U.S. troops that the Pentagon will make a “calm, orderly, and professional transition” to the incoming Trump administration. “Our fellow citizens have elected the next President of the United States,” Austin wrote. “As it always has, the U.S. military will stand ready to carry out the policy choices of its next Commander in Chief and to obey all lawful orders from its civilian chain of command.” He also wrote that U.S. service members will “continue to stand apart from the political arena,” support and defend the Constitution, and stand with ally and partner countries. “You are not just any military,” Austin writes. “You are the United States military — the finest fighting force on Earth — and you will continue to defend our country, our Constitution, and the rights of all of our citizens.”

“With Trump presidency looming, Biden plans to publish draft gas export study this year” via Rachel Frazin of The Hill — The Biden administration plans to publish a draft study by the end of this year that could have implications for the future of new gas exports. Earlier this year, the administration said it would work to assess the impacts of exporting U.S.-produced natural gas more fully on climate change, national security and economics. Since that time, the Energy Department has worked on studying those impacts. An energy official said the department planned to have a draft analysis out before the end of this year. Publication will be followed by a 60-day comment period. Bloomberg reported Thursday that the administration planned to finish the study this month. It’s not clear whether the final version of the study will be completed before President-elect Trump takes office.

“Will Trump have a new opening to repeal Obamacare?” via Noah Weiland of The New York Times — Trump never revealed the “concepts” of the plan he said he had to replace the Affordable Care Act, the law that he tried unsuccessfully to kill during his first term. But the fact that Republicans have gained control of the Senate — and possibly the House — could give Trump an opening to try and transform the 2010 health law and remake the nation’s health care system. Key to that strategy, health policy experts said, is simple inaction. Major subsidies that lawmakers approved during Biden’s term that have lowered the cost of plans are set to expire next year. Republicans could allow them to sunset, which could deprive roughly 20 million Americans of extra financial help for coverage on the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces.

“Trump won Miami-Dade, once solidly blue, with significant support from Hispanics” via Syra Ortiz Blanes, Max Greenwood and Ben Wieder of the Miami Herald — For a third time in a row, Trump grew his support among Latinos in Miami-Dade, becoming the first GOP presidential candidate in over three decades to win a Hispanic-majority county that was once solidly blue. According to a Miami Herald analysis, his vote share grew in practically every city in the county compared to when he first ran eight years ago. That includes some of the heavily Hispanic strongholds, such as Hialeah and Doral, which gave him his highest shares of the county vote this election. Trump lost Doral in 2016 and narrowly lost Hialeah that year as well. But he won a slim majority of voters in Doral in 2020 and more than two-thirds in Hialeah.

“Alexcia Cox elected Palm Beach County State Attorney, defeats Sam Stern in close contest” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Cox will be Palm Beach County’s next State Attorney after a close race in which she defeated two other lawyers for the job. With early votes fully counted, mail-in ballots partially tallied, and all 798 precincts reporting, Cox held a 0.9-percentage-point lead Wednesday morning over Republican Stern, outside the threshold that would trigger a machine recount. Cox’s lead grew overnight to 5,709 votes by 9 a.m., up from 4,258 votes after 10:30 p.m. Shortly after, she released a statement declaring victory.

“‘Honrado’: Joel Flores becomes first Hispanic elected to Palm Beach County Commission” via Valentina Palm of the Palm Beach Post — Flores knew exactly which word described how he felt to be the first Hispanic elected to the Palm Beach County Commission. “Honrado,” he said, invoking the Spanish word for “honor” hours after winning the District 3 seat, the first election since the county redrew the boundaries of the Greenacres-Palm Springs district to have a Hispanic majority. “It’s been a long time coming,” Flores said. “It matters, because this district is pretty much the workforce of the county, and to have them have a voice, to have someone who looks like them, feels extremely important.” A Democrat and two-term Mayor of Greenacres, Flores defeated incumbent Republican Commissioner Michael Barnett with 54% of the vote.

“Suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez convicted of taking $15K to help constituent” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — The career of a lifelong public servant who reached the stratosphere of Miami-Dade politics was shattered Thursday when jurors found Martinez guilty of political corruption. Martinez, 66, whose decorated 17-year law enforcement career led to five terms in elected office as a County Commissioner, was convicted of accepting $15,000 in payments in exchange for helping with legislation that would have benefited a constituent. Jurors needed only three hours to accept state prosecutors’ arguments that Martinez accepted three $5,000 payments in 2016 and 2017 from Extra Supermarket owner Jorge Negrin in exchange for pushing legislation permitting much-needed large, refrigerated containers on the property.

“After scrapping homeless tax vote, Miami Beach is getting a $10M bill from Miami-Dade” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County is demanding that Miami Beach pay millions of dollars for countywide homeless services after the city recently rescinded a referendum asking voters if they approved of a restaurant tax to fund those services. County Commissioners voted to demand up to $10 million in property taxes from a city-controlled taxing district around the Lincoln Road retail area. The redevelopment district is funded with both city and county property taxes. “We have been forced to play hardball,” Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado said. After the vote, Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez, who voted against scrapping the referendum, told the Miami Herald he was appalled at the county demanding money before the city could devise a compromise.

“North Miami Beach Deputy City Manager fired after arrest on child pornography charges” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — David Scott, Deputy City Manager of North Miami Beach, has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography. The city is awaiting further details from the Miami Police Department, which took Scott into custody on Wednesday. “Although the city has not been asked to provide any assistance or information, we will fully cooperate with and expedite any requests made of North Miami Beach,” the city said. In an email update shortly after that, the city said Scott had been fired. “After receiving and reviewing the arrest report from Miami PD, City Manager Mario Diaz has terminated the employment of David Scott.” Scott, 63, was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 4:49 p.m. He faces 15 felony counts of sexual performance by a child/possession, county arrest records show.

“Four months into the school year, Broward School Board discusses walking back cellphone ban” via Amanda Rosa of the Miami Herald — Broward County Public Schools students and parents have mixed reactions to the first few months of the District’s policy banning most cellphone use. The School Board is split too, and they are deciding to make any changes. Board members discussed data from a survey sent to parents, students and teachers in October about the effectiveness of the cellphone policy and whether changes need to be made during a workshop meeting. Members focused on whether students should be allowed to use their phones during lunch and study hall periods, which is prohibited under the current policy. Four Board members were not in favor of allowing cellphone use during lunch. Three were in favor, and two did not weigh in.

“After Lake County’s most expensive write-in campaign, Carey Baker still lost to Mark Jordan 3-to-1” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lake County Property Baker in 2020 pulled off a move that seemed at once cheap, savvy and successful. He secured re-election to a four-year term without paying a nickel. But this year, the same trick cost him his job. For the second consecutive cycle, Baker qualified as a write-in candidate to avoid paying a qualifying fee, believing he would not face opposition. But moments after Baker left the building, and minutes before the qualifying period ended, Jordan filed as well, paying the $10,685 fee to qualify as the Republican candidate on the ballot. Despite Baker executing the most expensive campaign for a write-in candidate in Lake County history, Jordan just won office by over a 51-percentage-point margin.

“Facebook ‘doxxing’ target speaks out as criminally charged County Commissioner and deputy face arraignment” via Valerie Crowder of Florida Trident — For years, Lonnie Walton made complaints anonymously under a Facebook account he called “Thunder Lightening,” and drew the attention of Wakulla Commissioners Mike Kemp and Ralph Thomas, who were among those he singled out for criticism. A local Republican activist named Becky Whaley tried to unmask Walton, posting a screen shot with the name, home address, birth date, voter registration number, and party affiliation of a person she claimed was behind the anonymous Facebook account. The person she outed was not Walton but a random citizen. After the doxxing victim made a criminal complaint, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office opened a criminal investigation that revealed Whaley didn’t act alone — she had help from none other than Kemp and Thomas.

“Melony Bell’s gamble pays off as she denies Lori Edwards seventh term as Polk Elections Supervisor” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Bell waited a long time to achieve her goal of becoming Polk County’s Supervisor of Elections. Bell recalled that when she was a Fort Meade City Commissioner in 2000, her late mother, Laverne Mincey, advised her to run for the Elections Supervisor position. The seat was open following the retirement of Helen Gienau. But Bell deferred to a friend, Barbara Osthoff, a longtime Election Board member who had already entered the race. Osthoff lost to Lori Edwards, a former House member, and Edwards won five more terms. Edwards’ streak of nine electoral victories ended as Bell denied her bid for another term, claiming 54% of the vote, in complete but unofficial results.

“Shocker: Loads of incumbents knocked out of office in Volusia County municipal elections” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Ormond Beach voters appear to have chosen their city’s new top elected official: Jason Leslie. In what some will consider an upset, Leslie, a 43-year-old businessperson who moved from his native New Jersey to Ormond Beach in 2021, was running ahead of challenger Susan Persis. With eight of the city’s 11 precinct results in, first-time candidate Leslie had racked up more than 53% of votes, unofficial results showed after polls closed. It was one of dozens of local government races the News-Journal tracked, many of which are summarized below. Leslie, a real estate investor and online e-commerce business owner, said he was still trying to wrap his head around his probable victory.

“Coca-Cola Beverages Florida invests $10M to expand Ocala operations; Opens new Sales and Distribution Center” via Business Wire — Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) officially opened its new Ocala Sales and Distribution Center and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by associates, local officials, and community partners. The nearly 28,000-square-foot facility, located off Silver Springs Boulevard and NW 52nd Avenue, represents a $10 million investment by Coke Florida, creates a permanent hub for the company’s local operations, and reinforces its commitment to the community. The company’s Ocala operations serve customers throughout the region, including Marion, Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, and Lake counties, delivering over 2 million units of Coca-Cola products and partner brands annually.

“$1.5M in grants available for Daytona home and business damage from Hurricane Milton” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — City officials are about to provide some much-needed relief to homeowners and businesses that suffered losses from last month’s Hurricane Milton. City Commissioners decided to make up to $1.5 million in grants available to hurricane victims. A total of $1 million will be available to homeowners, and $500,000 is being set aside for businesses. Up to $9,000 will be given to each household, and a maximum of $5,000 will be available to each business. The money is coming from the last of the unobligated American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received from the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed in 2021 to help the economy recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hillsborough Trump supporter arrested, accused of assaulting two women supporting Kamala Harris” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of assaulting two women near a polling place on Election Day. The man, 71-year-old Stuart James McMillan, was at the corner of Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard and Dorman Road in Lithia, where deputies say he got into an altercation with two women over a political disagreement. The Sheriff’s Office said McMillan became “physical with both women,” pulling “one of the victim’s flags to the ground” and grabbing “her hair and throat.” “The second victim attempted to help, and McMillan proceeded to charge at her and also grabbed her by the throat,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. The altercation occurred just south of the Palmetto Club at the Fishhawk Ranch polling location.

“Ruby red Pasco stays ruby red, but even there, abortion and pot were favorites” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pasco County voters unsurprisingly elected and re-elected Republicans up and down the ballot Tuesday, and rejected two statewide amendments seen as liberal priorities, though more than half of voters supported initiatives to protect abortion access and legalize recreational marijuana. Of Pasco County’s electorate, nearly 44% of voters are registered Republicans, while less than 26% are Democrats. With a voter registration advantage of 18 percentage points, it’s no surprise that Election Night was marked throughout the county by Republican victories. Pasco broke for Trump by a staggering 25 percentage points. The margin was smaller but still overwhelming for Scott, who dominated Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by nearly 20 percentage points.

“Rebuilding in 2 Pinellas beach towns delayed after permit official injured on job” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Chely Hernandez-Miller and her husband, Dick, packed only enough clothes for three days when they evacuated their Redington Beach home to her daughter’s place in Pinellas Park. “That‘s how long we thought we’d be there,” she said. Now, one month after Hurricane Helene‘s surge climbed 4 feet inside their home, the couple still hasn’t been able to start repairs. Like dozens of other neighbors, they’re waiting for substantial damage letters sent through the town’s building department staff. “They‘re moving slow,” Hernandez-Miller said. “They‘re coming through, but I don’t know when they’re coming. They won’t tell us when.”

“Damaged by hurricanes, ‘Bending Arc’ at the St. Pete Pier is coming down” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — A St. Pete Pier’s focal point, the “Bending Arc” sculpture by Janet Echelman, is being taken down to see if it can be rehung in a way that leaves it less susceptible to storm damage. City Development Administrator James Corbett said the four-year-old sculpture has suffered damage by three separate storms. He said when the sculpture was first damaged, the material used to hang the structural net to the artistic net was a twine type of material was “not sufficient.” Corbett said a firm that inspects the artwork, The Net House from Cocoa, Florida, reattached some of those areas on the sculpture. Those stayed put through the next two storms, he said, giving city officials hope that the public art could be fixed. But other areas of the net were damaged and need a closer look.

“Tampa Council member continues push for independent investigation into North Tampa flooding after Milton” via Kylie Jones of Fox 13 — Neighborhoods around the North Tampa area were inundated with historic levels of rainfall during Hurricane Milton. Now, Tampa City Council member Luis Viera is continuing his push for an independent investigation into the stormwater infrastructure and preparations during the storm. “These families are hurting,” Viera said. “And the very least that we can do for them is to find out what happened out there. “Again, maybe there was nothing that could have been done to prevent it. Maybe there was.” The city of Tampa says there was an average of 13.8 inches of rainfall in North Tampa during Milton. City officials say this was the equivalent of a once-in-300-year rainfall. “This was a tremendous storm of the century,” Viera said. “Nobody denies that.” Viera says so many people in his district are left with nothing after their homes flooded during Milton. Neighborhoods in the University Area, like Forest Hills, were underwater for days after the storm.

“Milton costs Busch Gardens owner $10M” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Milton took a $10 million swipe from the theme park company that runs Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando and several water parks in Florida. United Parks and Resorts, the Orlando-headquartered company formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, disclosed the financial impact of the hurricane, which shut down its parks for a combined 14 days. The company’s revenue fell to $546 million, a $2 million drop from the third quarter of 2023. “We’re going to try to finish out the year, obviously, as strong as we can, but no longer expect record revenue,” CEO Marc Swanson said during Thursday’s third-quarter earnings call. “Hurricane Milton really put us in a tough spot to start October.” Milton brought an unprecedented shutdown at Busch Gardens, which closed on Oct. 8 and reopened on Oct. 13.

“Mayor Donna Deegan’s pursuit of federal grants becomes tougher with Harris losing to Trump” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Deegan’s quest for bringing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants to Jacksonville suffered a setback when Harris lost to Trump. Whether the change in power is a speedbump or a roadblock for Deegan will determine how much federal support she can gain for her own agenda. Deegan, who made pursuing federal grants a core part of her campaign for Mayor, had forged ties with Harris during appearances together at Jacksonville events. Deegan joined the Vice President during two of her trips to Jacksonville and also endorsed her in the presidential race. Trump’s win means when January rolls around, Republicans will control the White House and the executive branch of the federal government for the next four years, just as the GOP does at the state level with DeSantis.

“After brutal election, Commissioners pledge to ‘come together,’ ‘move community forward’” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Tallahassee City Commission’s regular meeting was all smiles after a bruising election cycle in which voters rejected Commissioners’ attempts to unseat each other, opting instead to stick with the moderates and progressives already on the dais. Just the night before, Commissioner Curtis Richardson was re-elected after a bitter, long-running battle for City Hall control between him and his challenger, former City Commissioner Dot Inman-Johnson. The long-serving incumbent managed to secure a narrow win ― stopping the push for a progressive takeover of City Hall led by two of his colleagues, Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter. According to unofficial results, Richardson won 50.71% of the vote, while Inman-Johnson took 49.29%. Fewer than 1,200 votes separated them from nearly 83,000 cast.

“University of West Florida ranks eighth in U.S., first in state on ‘Best for Vets’ list” via The Pensacola News-Journal — The University of West Florida came in at No. 8 on the “Best for Vets” college list released by Military Times. This marks UWF’s highest ranking on the list to date. The university was ranked among 304 schools and came in at No. 1 among all Florida institutions. “UWF takes great pride in supporting veterans and their academic success,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “We continue to develop and refine programs and resources to assist our military-affiliated students. This ranking is a testament to our commitment to them.”“Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges” looks at the services colleges provide to veterans and information that will help veterans make important decisions about their career planning and how to use the education benefits they earned through military service. Military Times noted UWF’s VetSuccess on-campus program, a collaborative effort between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and UWF.

“‘Biggest election in history.’ Manatee County sets new voter turnout record in 2024” via Victoria Villanueva-Marquez of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County broke its voter turnout record in Tuesday’s Presidential Election, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office. Voters cast 230,887 ballots in 2024, up from 218,317 in the 2020 Presidential Election, which set the previous record. Local voters helped decide the presidential race, local Mayors, Manatee County Commission seats and statewide referendums. “This was Manatee County’s biggest election in history, accomplished despite the impact of two major hurricanes that affected our staff, our vendors, and our voters, with five polling locations impacted as well,” said Supervisor of Elections James Satcher. The record 81.9% turnout comes after Hurricanes Helene and Milton displaced some voters and damaged five polling locations.

“Barbara Ford-Coates served 40 years, even as Sarasota shifted right. Here’s how Mike Moran beat her.” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — After 40 years in office, Sarasota County Tax Collector Ford-Coates lost re-election Tuesday to Republican Mike Moran. In office since 1972, she was the last Democrat holding partisan office in the increasingly red county. “I’m confident my extensive education and experience in finance, tax filing services, and software development will serve the residents of Sarasota County well,” Moran said. “I have started, owned, and operated a number of companies with hundreds of employees that specialized in high transaction, complicated tax services. This, along with my public service experience, is a natural fit for the position of Tax Collector for Sarasota County.” Ford-Coates filed for her 11th term this year; confident her record would overcome the shifting demographic in the county. “When voters cast their ballot this November, I hope they will want to keep the same quality of service and efficiency they have experienced when visiting one of my four offices,” she said at the time.

“Is Fort Myers Council Ward 4 election headed for a recount? Cindy Banyai wants results examined” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — It was early voting that put Fort Myers City Council member Liston “Lin” Bochette over the top. The Ward 4 incumbent didn’t get the most votes on Election Day. He didn’t get the most mail-in votes. But he did win enough early votes to secure a 77-vote victory over challenger Banyai — a difference of 1.58 percentage points. Now Banyai is urging a close examination of those ballots because a recount might be needed if enough discrepancies are found and fixed. On Election Night, Bochette didn’t comment, writing in a text he needed to digest. Since then, he hasn’t responded despite repeated attempts to reach him.

“Naples may stop adding fluoride to drinking water. What to know” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Naples leaders are moving toward a policy change to stop adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water. The Naples City Council voted 4 to 3 on the first ordinance reading to stop fluoridation, a practice since 1950. A second reading for a final vote will be later this month or in early December. What’s prompting the debate is a request from residents to stop the fluoridation practice, a federal court ruling, concern about liability and informed consent. Council member Ray Christman voted to stay the course on the policy, yet he also suggested that there could be a referendum for city residents to decide. Nobody on the Council backed the idea.

“Marco Island seeks candidates for City Council seat vacated by Greg Folley” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Though the election of four Marco Island City Council seats was Tuesday, there’s another chance and another seat for a city resident to join the seven-member Council. Folley had to vacate his seat midterm on Nov. 5 because he ran for House District 81. That seat will be filled with a candidate the new City Council chooses. Folley lost to Yvette Benarroch in the August Primary. Benarroch won the General Election Tuesday. The Marco Island City Clerk’s office is accepting applications. The deadline is Nov. 19. The City Council must appoint a new member within 60 days of the vacancy.

“Ron Sachs: Florida’s 1994 Gubernatorial Election — the year politics changed” via Florida Politics — Today — Nov. 8 — marks the 30-year anniversary of the 1994 re-election of Gov. Lawton Chiles against the very formidable Jeb Bush.

Somewhat stunningly and somewhat not, it was the last time a Democrat was elected Governor in Florida. Chiles’ narrow victory surely changed Florida and American history — in multiple ways.

Businessperson Jeb up against career politician Chiles was Florida’s Super Bowl of politics. While Jeb had never run for office before, he did serve as the Bob Martinez administration’s Secretary of Commerce. The race generated national prominence and interest because of Chiles’ proud lengthy resume and positive high profile and Jeb and the Bush family becoming the GOP’s equivalent of the Kennedys in their true devotion to public service.

But The Moment that was to be headlined and always remembered — for which he didn’t need any training — was when Chiles commented, unprompted, about how he felt about the tight closeness of the race with Jeb — in a career in which Chiles was undefeated.

His simple response: “The ol’ he-coon walks just before the light of day,” a magical reference to him being sure he would win the race.

It was a spontaneous moment that never had to be scripted. And rural Floridians who understood Chiles’ country charm went wild for it.

When Chiles tragically died on Dec. 12, 1998, a few weeks before the end of his second term, Buddy MacKay rose to finish the administration’s work as Governor for those final few weeks.

Jeb Bush surely was a true and significant change agent — highly impactful as Governor in a two-term service that found him deftly leveraging the machinery of government to achieve his “BHAGs.” He became a national leader in his own right by his diverse achievements in education, mentoring youth and as the “Master of Disaster,” among many spheres he led.

I believe he and Jeb would have become good friends if Chiles had lived, even with policy differences.

“What should the Democrats do now?” via The Washington Post — Democrats have been acting like the proverbial American tourist in France, trying to get their point across by shouting louder in a language only they understand. The electorate that has just preferred Trump to Harris is the only one we have. Democrats can’t dissolve it and elect another; without its support, resistance is futile. The theme of the Democrats’ appeal should be the promise of upward mobility. The policy agenda would flow from that: alleviating the housing crisis, jump-starting small businesses, safer streets, better schools, and more affordable college tuition for your kids.

“Harris failed to read the room” via Damon Linker of The New York Times — The strategy of the Harris campaign sounded great on paper. She would stay clear of the unpopular progressive positions of 2019, unapologetically embrace American patriotism and freedom, and establish a broad coalition by gladly accepting the endorsements of former Republican officials and officeholders like Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. The approach seemed strategically reasonable. Modeled on the cross-ideological “popular front” against fascism in the 1930s, it has been tried against right-wing populist parties and candidates in Israel, Hungary and other countries in recent years. Yet the strategy has, at best, a mixed record of success. Add in the sour, inflation-inflected mood among voters around the world that has brought down incumbents over the past year, and Harris’ struggles can begin to look like the most recent episode of a continuing story.

“Orange, Seminole voters spoke up, loud and clear: Stop the sprawl” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Orange and Seminole voters of any partisan background can be proud to say they recognized the cost of irresponsible growth and howled “not in my backyard” to developers who want to turn vast acres of wild and rural lands into sprawling subdivisions and strip malls. In Orange County, that meant re-electing District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson and District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe, and welcoming newcomer Kelly Semrad in District 5, creating a formidable front that will guard the county’s reputation for more responsible growth policies. Some of those margins were overwhelming, and all of them were convincing — including the District 1 race, which saw Wilson defeating Austin Arthur by nearly 6,000 votes despite his lavish funding advantage of 5-to-1.

“SeaWorld ‘Black Friday presale’ offers discounted tickets, passes, tours” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — SeaWorld Orlando is offering discounts on annual passes, Fun Cards, single-day tickets, backstage tours and other activities during what the theme park is calling its Black Friday Presale. The limited-time offer, which includes some deals for Aquatica Water Park, runs through Sunday, Nov. 10. SeaWorld says the savings are “up to 65%” off regular prices. A single-day ticket to SeaWorld Orlando, normally priced at $142.99, is selling for $55.99. For an additional $30, all-day dining is included, and for $40 more — a total of $125.99 — the ticket reaches Ultimate Ticket Bundle status, which includes the all-day dining deal as well as Quick Queue Unlimited powers to skip lines.

