‘They don’t know jack’: Marco Rubio rips Democratic consultants amid Hispanic movement to GOP

Florida’s senior Senator isn’t pulling his punches when it comes to evaluating the opposition party’s political consultants.
“My free advice to Democrats is to fire all these consultants, pollsters and so-called experts that give you advice on how to reach the Hispanic vote. They don’t know jack,” U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said on “America Reports.”
Rubio said the Democratic political class fundamentally misunderstands where Hispanic voters are on issues that favored Donald Trump in Tuesday’s election, with exit polling showing a majority of Latino men backed the third-time candidate and two-time Presidential Election winner.
“The fact of the matter is that Hispanic voters are not in favor of illegal immigration. They are not in favor of uncontrolled immigration into our country. They’re not in favor of allowing criminals to rule our streets and kill, murder, rape. Hispanic voters are not in favor of high prices that make life unaffordable. They’re not in favor of policies that send their jobs to other countries,” Rubio said, adding that Hispanics “believe and feel about these issues the way all Americans feel.”
Life is hard, Rubio said, for “everyday people.” And Democrats had no response to that, Rubio argued, as he said again that celebrity endorsers distract from what actually makes Hispanics vote.
“Bad Bunny didn’t deliver for Kamala Harris. Jennifer Lopez didn’t deliver for Kamala Harris. The average voter, even in the Hispanic community, they listen to the guy’s music, but they don’t give a damn what he thinks about this, because he doesn’t have to pay the bills they have to pay. No one is going to murder him, some illegal migrant coming across the border and murder him. But they’re worried about it because they’re coming to their communities,” Rubio said.
4 comments
THE SAGE EARL PITTS AMERICAN
November 7, 2024 at 4:30 pm
Good evening America,
Marco is correct ….. but shamefully it runs a lot deeper for those Americans on the left.
And that, America, is why we refer to them as “DOOK 4 BRAINS LEFTISTS”.
Thank you America,
THE SAGE EARL PITTS AMERICAN
A Day without Little Marco
November 7, 2024 at 4:46 pm
I know more about Mexican than he do,I grew with the first generation of Mexican in our area,he probably do not know 5 Mexican,and I am not a Mexican,I deal with Mexican on a daily basis,lots of Hispanic do not know they voted for La Migra , Mexican are not like Cuban,they came come and go to Mexico at will ,why Cuban daydream about their delusional of going back to Cuba
A Day without Little Marco
November 7, 2024 at 4:48 pm
I know more about Mexican than he do,I grew with the first generation of Mexican in our area,he probably do not know 5 Mexican,and I am not a Mexican,I deal with Mexican on a daily basis,lots of Hispanic do not know they voted for La Migra , Mexican are not like Cuban,they came come and go to Mexico at will ,why Cuban daydream about their delusional of going back to Cuba Google Do Mexican Like Cuban
A Day without a Wannabe
November 7, 2024 at 5:03 pm
Rubio , Little Marco is a wannabe White, or be President,it something he will never be confered as, Google Rubio Drug Cartel