November 7, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hurricane Milton costs Busch Gardens owner $10M

Gabrielle RussonNovember 7, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Joe Gruters to head up Senate Fiscal Policy Committee

HeadlinesSouth Florida

PortMiami sails past prior cruise passenger record

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida’s new unemployment claims return to normal after hurricanes damaged jobs picture

busch-gardens-1024x549
The company disclosed the storm's financial impact during Thursday's quarterly earnings call.

Hurricane Milton took a $10 million swipe from the theme park company that runs Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando and several water parks in Florida.

United Parks and Resorts, the Orlando-headquartered company formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, disclosed the financial impact of the hurricane, which shut down its parks for a combined 14 days. The company’s revenue fell to $546 million, a $2 million drop from the third quarter of 2023.

“We’re going to try to finish out the year, obviously, as strong as we can, but no longer expect record revenue,” CEO Marc Swanson said during Thursday’s third-quarter earnings call. “Hurricane Milton really put us in a tough spot to start October.”

Milton brought an unprecedented shutdown at Busch Gardens, which closed on Oct. 8 and reopened on Oct. 13.

“When we went back, I think 30 years, we hadn’t been closed five days in a row at Busch Gardens, that we could see,” Swanson said, disclosing Milton’s estimated $10 million EBITDA impact.

For Florida theme parks, there is a cost to do business when hurricane season runs alongside the the profitable Halloween season and into the Winter holiday period.

Milton shut down multiple theme parks — including Disney World and Universal Orlando — as it hit the state last month as a Category 3 storm. Milton’s wrath could be felt across much of Florida, with tornadoes, strong winds and damaging storm surge.

Comcast, owner of Universal Orlando, did not release its Milton-related costs last week. The Walt Disney Co. is scheduled to discuss its last earnings on Nov. 14.

For United Parks, attendance would have jumped 3% from July to August had it not been for bad weather — which included Hurricanes Debby and Helene. But instead, third-quarter attendance fell by about 100,000 visitors compared to the same time period in 2023, the company disclosed Thursday.

Analysts asked Swanson about Epic Universe, Universal’s third theme park in Orlando, opening May 22.

Swanson reiterated his previous statements that he isn’t concerned and acknowledged that some days at SeaWorld Orlando might be slower, but the park has long endured the growing competition in Orlando’s theme parks industry.

“We welcome more people to town,” Swanson said.

Swanson added that the company is planning to continue building hotels on open land at its theme parks.

“I’m not sure it’s always fully appreciated by everyone with that land, how much we have and how valuable we believe it is,” Swanson said.

The company is now getting ready for its Christmas festivities to recover from the hurricane and drive attendance. The events start on Nov. 15 at Busch Gardens and Nov. 16 at SeaWorld Orlando.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAfter Lake County's most expensive write-in campaign, Carey Baker still lost to Mark Jordan 3-to-1

nextEd Hooper named Senate Appropriations Chair, and that’s great news for Pinellas, Pasco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories