Ed Hooper named Senate Appropriations Chair, and that’s great news for Pinellas, Pasco

Sen. Ed Hooper, as expected, has officially been named Chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations for the 2024-26 term.

As Appropriations Chair, Hooper will lead the Senate’s work developing the state budget, which means Hooper will have a key leadership role in crafting where state money is spent, and where it isn’t.

With his district including much of north Pinellas County and parts of Pasco County, his role will likely be a boon to the area, as local projects take on added importance.

“Senator Hooper preceded most of our current Senators with his election to the House in 2006. He has been a mentor to so many of us over the years. I trust his instincts,” Senate President-designate Ben Albritton said in a memo announcing his leadership team.

“Each year we have a constitutional duty to pass a balanced budget. Sound management and careful oversight of the year-round appropriations process are critical to meeting our obligation to craft our budget within our 60-day session.”

Albritton said he expects Hooper to continue the Senate’s track record of passing a budget unanimously, something Albritton describes as “a testament to the hard work it takes to ensure the priorities of all Senators and their constituents are reflected in a balanced, fiscally responsible manner.”

The Appropriations Chair is one of the Senate’s top leadership roles. As Albritton noted in his leadership announcement, it’s also “one of the most demanding responsibilities in the Legislature” due to its “detailed and time-sensitive” rigor.

“Ed is a strong and fair leader, and I am confident he will be an effective member of the Senate leadership in this important role,” Albritton said.

Hooper, a retired firefighter, secured re-election to his Senate District 21 seat this week, easily defeating Democratic challenger Doris Carroll with nearly 60% of the vote. Hooper was first elected to the Senate in 2018.

Hooper introduced 20 bills in the 2024 Legislative Session, and co-introduced another 16. Of those, more than a dozen were successful.

Prior to his service in the Senate, Hooper served four terms in the lower chamber, making him one of the most senior members in the Legislature.

Along with Hooper’s post, Albritton also named other key members of leadership. Sen. Jason Brodeur will serve as Senate President Pro Tempore. Outgoing Senate President Kathleen Passidomo will chair the Rules Committee, while Sen. Joe Gruters has been named Chair of the Fiscal Policy Committee. Sen. Jim Boyd will serve as Majority Leader.