Epic Universe opens May 22, Universal Orlando reveals

It’s official.

Epic Universe opens May 22, 2025, Universal Orlando announced, just ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

Universal Orlando is opening its third theme park, a gate with more than 50 attractions spread across five lands, in addition to three new hotels.

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic. Our Universe will never be the same.”

The first round of tickets goes on sale Tuesday, Universal said.

In the “first phase” to get access into Epic Universe, guests can purchase three-day, four-day or five-day tickets that also include Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the two existing parks in Orlando. The multiday tickets only offer one day into Epic Universe.

“Annual Passholders have the exclusive opportunity to purchase single-day tickets to Universal Epic Universe before they go on sale to the general public,” Universal said in the press release. “Passholders can take advantage of this priority opportunity beginning Thursday, October 24.”

Universal added, “Additional ticket products for Epic Universe — including single-day tickets for the general public, additional multi-day ticket options, Florida resident tickets, Universal Express passes and more — will be available at a later date before the park opens.”

Meanwhile, Universal Helios Grand Hotel opens up reservations Tuesday as well.

A Wall Street Journal story this week reported that Epic Universe was going to open in time for the busy Memorial Day Weekend travel holiday.

Epic Universe has five lands. The gateway into the park is Celestial Park, a grassy, park-like land. Other worlds include locations devoted to fan-favorite intellectual property of Harry Potter’s Wizarding World, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon and Dark Universe of Universal Monsters.