Could Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe open sooner than expected?

Universal’s Epic Universe — the biggest expansion happening in Orlando in decades — could be fully open by Memorial Day 2025, according to a new story from The Wall Street Journal.

Universal Orlando Resort is building a new theme park from the ground up near the Orange County Convention Center. The company has not officially confirmed the theme park’s exact opening date, though Universal has said it expected the park to be open by Summer 2025.

Epic Universe was originally supposed to debut in 2024, but the opening was pushed back during the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal quoted anonymous sources who were familiar with the project in the new story raising the possibility of an earlier than expected opening. If it’s true, Epic Universe will be arriving ahead of schedule before the Summer season just in time for a busy travel holiday in Orlando.

Universal Orlando Resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Florida Politics Tuesday afternoon.

Tickets could go on sale as soon as October, according to the WSJ report, although it’s unknown how much tickets will cost. According to media reports, visitors will reportedly be required to purchase multiday passes to visit Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios if they want an opportunity to be among the first to see Epic Universe.

Epic Universe will feature five lands with more than 50 attractions, as well as three hotels.

Throughout this year, Universal has teased new videos and images of the lands to hype up the theme park that’s expected to add fuel to the competition between Disney and Universal. Universal is aiming to be a one-week destination for visitors.

Epic Universe will feature Celestial Park, a grassy park-like land, in addition to other lands devoted to fan-favorite intellectual property of Harry Potter’s Wizarding World, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon and Dark Universe of Universal Monsters.

“Epic Universe will present a level of theme park immersion and innovation that is unmatched — transporting guests to expansive worlds featuring more than 50 awe-inspiring attraction, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences that come together to create an unforgettable adventure that is nothing short of epic,” Universal said in a press release earlier this year.