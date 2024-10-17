The Lincoln Project says ‘Dobbs Dads’ could deliver for Kamala Harris

Abortion rights will be on the ballot in November, and a prominent anti-Trump group says Kamala Harris’campaign is in solid position with a small but important bloc of pro-choice voters.

The Lincoln Project says so-called “Dobbs Dads” — men concerned about the how the landmark SCOTUS abortion rights decision could affect the women in their lives — believe the Vice President is the better option at the top of the ticket.

While white voters are the bedrock of Donald Trump’s voter base, LP cited recent polling from Marist showing college educated white men, by a 20-point margin, are against sending the Republican nominee back to the White House.

The Lincoln Project said it’s going to spend the final three weeks ahead of Election Day making sure abortion rights are top-of-mind among these “persuadable voters.”

“The Lincoln Project has been aggressive from the start at identifying these voters as persuadable due to the fall of Roe v. Wade and the ensuing extremist abortion bans around the country. LP’s efforts take on two tracks: women speaking to their fathers and the men in their lives about their fears, and secondly, an appeal to men as protectors,” the group said in a memo.

LP has been airing creative on both fronts, with one ad, “Daisy,” featuring a daughter begging her father to choose Harris over Trump as she is “literally dying from a lack of health care.”

LP added, “For the men as protector appeal, we have ‘State Lines,’ where a father and his teenage daughter are pulled over and arrested while driving to another state to access reproductive care. The father is powerless to help his daughter.”

Both ads are backed by digital ad buys in swing states, with the group adding the two spots have some of the highest engagement stats of any ads the Lincoln Project has produced since its founding early on in the Trump era.