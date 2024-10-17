October 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

The Lincoln Project says ‘Dobbs Dads’ could deliver for Kamala Harris

Drew WilsonOctober 17, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Marist poll shifts 3 points toward Kamala Harris in last 2 weeks, now has her up 5 over Donald Trump nationally

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Kamala Harris returns to battleground Pennsylvania, with Republicans, as Donald Trump pursues Latinos’ votes

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Florida GOP says Donald Trump victory ‘assured,’ cites poll showing strong minority support

The anti-Trump group will be focusing on the potentially pivotal bloc during the final sprint to Election Day.

Abortion rights will be on the ballot in November, and a prominent anti-Trump group says Kamala Harris’campaign is in solid position with a small but important bloc of pro-choice voters.

The Lincoln Project says so-called “Dobbs Dads” — men concerned about the how the landmark SCOTUS abortion rights decision could affect the women in their lives — believe the Vice President is the better option at the top of the ticket.

While white voters are the bedrock of Donald Trump’s voter base, LP cited recent polling from Marist showing college educated white men, by a 20-point margin, are against sending the Republican nominee back to the White House.

The Lincoln Project said it’s going to spend the final three weeks ahead of Election Day making sure abortion rights are top-of-mind among these “persuadable voters.”

“The Lincoln Project has been aggressive from the start at identifying these voters as persuadable due to the fall of Roe v. Wade and the ensuing extremist abortion bans around the country. LP’s efforts take on two tracks: women speaking to their fathers and the men in their lives about their fears, and secondly, an appeal to men as protectors,” the group said in a memo.

LP has been airing creative on both fronts, with one ad, “Daisy,” featuring a daughter begging her father to choose Harris over Trump as she is “literally dying from a lack of health care.”

LP added, “For the men as protector appeal, we have ‘State Lines,’ where a father and his teenage daughter are pulled over and arrested while driving to another state to access reproductive care. The father is powerless to help his daughter.”

Both ads are backed by digital ad buys in swing states, with the group adding the two spots have some of the highest engagement stats of any ads the Lincoln Project has produced since its founding early on in the Trump era.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUniversity submitted form allegedly forged by Carolina Amesty to state in pursuit of accreditation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories