Police group offers backup to Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s anti-gun violence platform

A national police group is making clear that it has Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s back in a critical U.S. Senate race.

The Police Leaders for Community Safety endorsed the Miami Democrat’s challenge to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell stands out as a strong advocate for the safety of our communities,” said Sue Riseling, Chair of Police Leaders for Community Safety. “Her support for policies that enhance policing, address violent crime and promote community safety aligns with our mission of fostering secure environments for all Americans.”

While it bills itself as a nonpartisan advocacy group, the Police Leaders for Community Safety, which formed in June, has come out in favor of gun control measures and policies aimed at curbing gun violence. It was launched by more than 50 police leaders

The organization endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and stressed the need for diverse leadership in charge of public safety nationwide. It also supported several executive orders from President Joe Biden aimed at reducing gun violence.

“These Executive Orders are important and impactful steps that will help combat the scourge of gun violence in our communities,” said Rick Myers, Board Vice Chair of Police Leaders for Community Safety.

He praised Mucarsel-Powell, a senior advisor to Giffords, for her advocacy on gun violence. Mucarsel-Powell’s father was murdered in Ecuador outside his home by terrorists.

“Public safety is not a partisan issue; it is a fundamental human right that affects every American,” Myers said. “We proudly support candidates like Debbie Mucarsel-Powell who recognize the importance of these issues and who will work to make us all safer.”

Mucarsel-Powell embraced the support from the group.

“Our law enforcement officers are the backbone of our community and they deserve a champion in the Senate,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “I share the Police Leaders for Community Safety’s dedication to protecting and strengthening our communities and I’m honored to have earned their support. By working together, we will retire Rick Scott and build a safer community for Floridians.”

The national advisory board for the group includes former Highlands County Sheriff Susan Benton, the first female Sheriff elected in Florida, and Alana Ennis, a former Assistant Vice President for Public Safety for the University of South Florida.

Scott, meanwhile, has touted support from nearly every county Sheriff throughout Florida, as well as the Florida State Fraternal Order of Police.