Donald Trump spox calls on ‘no-name’ Mayor Donna Deegan to step down over concentration camp comments

Former President Donald Trump’s political operation is firing back after a Democratic Mayor said he would set up concentration camps if President, saying rhetoric like hers was what led to the attempts on Trump’s life earlier this year.

“This is not only unequivocally false but the same type of dangerous rhetoric that led to two assassination attempts … and has divided our country,” said spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, as reported by Ben Becker Thursday morning.

“This no-name Mayor should resign in disgrace over this egregious comment,” Leavitt added.

During an interview with Times Radio in London, she said Trump would put “people in what would really amount to a concentration camp-type situation to round them out of the country.”

Deegan didn’t back down when the host accused her of using loaded language.

“What would we call them? If you’re rounding people up and putting them in camps?” Deegan responded. “What would we call those? It’s a concentration of people that are in a camp. I’m not suggesting anything beyond that, but I just think it seems rather inhumane to me.”

She went on to double down on the Trump denunciation, saying “human rights abuses” would be “inevitable.”

“When you flat out call a group of human beings animals and say they are poisoning the blood of our country, then promise to round them up in detention camps, what would lead anyone to believe that they would be treated humanely?”

The Mayor is on an extended junket in the United Kingdom, where she is cultivating business relationships and cheering on the Jaguars. They are 1-5 this year but celebrating a taxpayer-funded stadium deal approved by owners unanimously earlier this week.