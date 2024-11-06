Hillsborough Donald Trump supporter arrested, accused of assaulting 2 women supporting Kamala Harris

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of assaulting two women near a polling place on Election Day.

The man, 71-year-old Stuart James McMillan, was at the corner of Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard and Dorman Road in Lithia, where deputies say he got into an altercation with two women over a political disagreement.

The Sheriff’s Office said McMillan became “physical with both women,” pulling “one of the victim’s flags to the ground” and grabbing “her hair and throat.”

“The second victim attempted to help, and McMillan proceeded to charge at her and also grabbed her by the throat,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The altercation occurred just south of the Palmetto Club at the Fishhawk Ranch polling location.

The Sheriff’s Office did not include information about which candidates the involved parties were supporting, or what their flags said.

But Rep. Danny Alvarez, who represents House District 69 in Hillsborough County, witnessed the altercation. He said the two women were waving flags supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for President when McMillan showed up with his own flag supporting former President Donald Trump. He said the women moved to avoid McMillan, but he followed them and the altercation ensued.

“It looked like they were playing swords with flags,” Alvarez said of the incident.

Alvarez, a Republican and a retired Army veteran, helped break up the altercation before law enforcement arrived. His description of the attack matched that of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“He tried to choke them out three times,” Alvarez said. “We don’t allow women to get choked out here.”

Alvarez added that the women were demonstrating peacefully and respectfully.

McMillan has been charged with two counts of battery.

“Our community is built on respect and understanding, even when opinions differ,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Violence has no place in our community, and we will hold anyone accountable who disrupts the safety and civility of our neighborhoods here in Hillsborough County.”