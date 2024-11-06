November 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hillsborough Donald Trump supporter arrested, accused of assaulting 2 women supporting Kamala Harris

Janelle Irwin TaylorNovember 6, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

North Miami Beach Deputy City Manager fired after arrest on child pornography charges

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

AP VoteCast: Voters who focused on the economy broke hard for Donald Trump

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Who will certify Donald Trump’s presidential win? Kamala Harris, that’s who

Stuart-James-McMillan
Police say the man choked both women.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of assaulting two women near a polling place on Election Day.

The man, 71-year-old Stuart James McMillan, was at the corner of Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard and Dorman Road in Lithia, where deputies say he got into an altercation with two women over a political disagreement.

The Sheriff’s Office said McMillan became “physical with both women,” pulling “one of the victim’s flags to the ground” and grabbing “her hair and throat.”

“The second victim attempted to help, and McMillan proceeded to charge at her and also grabbed her by the throat,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The altercation occurred just south of the Palmetto Club at the Fishhawk Ranch polling location.

The Sheriff’s Office did not include information about which candidates the involved parties were supporting, or what their flags said.

But Rep. Danny Alvarez, who represents House District 69 in Hillsborough County, witnessed the altercation. He said the two women were waving flags supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for President when McMillan showed up with his own flag supporting former President Donald Trump. He said the women moved to avoid McMillan, but he followed them and the altercation ensued.

“It looked like they were playing swords with flags,” Alvarez said of the incident.

Alvarez, a Republican and a retired Army veteran, helped break up the altercation before law enforcement arrived. His description of the attack matched that of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“He tried to choke them out three times,” Alvarez said. “We don’t allow women to get choked out here.”

Alvarez added that the women were demonstrating peacefully and respectfully.

McMillan has been charged with two counts of battery.

“Our community is built on respect and understanding, even when opinions differ,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Violence has no place in our community, and we will hold anyone accountable who disrupts the safety and civility of our neighborhoods here in Hillsborough County.”

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWho will certify Donald Trump’s presidential win? Kamala Harris, that’s who

nextAP VoteCast: Voters who focused on the economy broke hard for Donald Trump

One comment

  • JR

    November 6, 2024 at 5:43 pm

    He was taught by his hero that violence towards women is fine.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories