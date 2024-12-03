December 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chad Chronister bows out of DEA nom from Donald Trump

Janelle Irwin TaylorDecember 3, 20245min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.3.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

APoliticalHeadlines

UF survey: November shows impressive upswing in consumer confidence among Floridians

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Rick Scott questions aid to Africa while Americans await federal help

Chad Chronister
'I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County.'

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is removing himself from consideration to head the Drug Enforcement Agency just two days after President-elect Donald Trump tapped him for the job. 

In a post to X Tuesday evening, Chronister wrote that it was “the honor of a lifetime” to have been nominated for the post but that he decided he had more work to do as Hillsborough County’s top cop.

“Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration. There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling,” Chronister wrote. “I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County.”

Chronister had received praise for the nomination from a bipartisan group of local and state officials, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and former Mayor Bob Buckhorn, both Democrats, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. and former Gov. Rick Scott, both Republicans. 

But he also faced pushback, with U.S. Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas arguing that his policies during the COVID-19 pandemic were disqualifying. Chronister, often seen as a moderating voice in conservative politics in Hillsborough County, announced the arrest of Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne, pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, for having conducted a service during the height of social distancing in the early days of COVID-19. The charges were ultimately dropped.

Trump had praised Chronister in his nomination.

“As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other Illegal Drugs across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES,” Trump promised on Truth Social.

Bondi, who formerly served as Florida’s Attorney General, is Trump’s pick for U.S. Attorney General. 

Following Trump’s nomination, Chronister called it “the honor of a lifetime” and said he was “deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation.”

Chronister was first appointed Sheriff in 2017 by then-Gov. Scott and re-elected twice before this year’s unopposed re-election.

Chronister would have replaced Anne Milgram, who has led the DEA for nearly all of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Chronister’s pick wasn’t expected to draw much scrutiny, though his relationship with a man Trump pardoned in his first term might have come up. Trump pardoned Chronister’s father-in-law, Edward DeBartolo Jr., who pleaded guilty in 1998 to charges related to gambling fraud when he owned the San Francisco 49ers.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott questions aid to Africa while Americans await federal help

nextUF survey: November shows impressive upswing in consumer confidence among Floridians

One comment

  • Tjb

    December 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm

    If he was a rapist, racist or into conspiracies, the Republican legislators would have endorsed Chad.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories