Rick Scott questions aid to Africa while Americans await federal help

A Florida Senator is speaking out about what he sees as the misplaced priorities of the Joe Biden administration regarding foreign aid while domestic needs go unaddressed.

“Is Biden serious? Families in Florida and across our nation are waiting for disaster relief after their livelihoods were destroyed from hurricanes, but Biden flees to Africa and hands out tax dollars like candy. We need President Trump and his America first priorities in office ASAP,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott posted to X.

The Naples Republican was reacting to a post of the outgoing President announcing what the White House calls “more than $1 billion in additional humanitarian funding which will assist countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Angola, to respond to humanitarian crises including displacement and El Niño-induced drought.”

In remarks in Angola Tuesday, the Delaware Democrat called the disbursement “the right thing for the wealthiest nation of the world to do.”

Biden said the “new humanitarian support” was “for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts and food insecurity.”

“We know African leaders and citizens are seeking more than just aid. You seek investment, so the United States has expanded our relationship all across Africa, from assistance to aid to investment to trade, moving from patrons to partners, to help bridge the infrastructure gap,” the President said.

Angola has been central to the Biden administration’s strategy in the region, with efforts continuing from preceding administrations in areas ranging from combating money laundering and terror financing to cybersecurity and training the military in the country.

“Together, we are enabling more professional and accountable government actors that protect civilians, safeguard natural resources, and build more resilient health systems, and ensure no one is left behind,” the White House fact sheet notes.