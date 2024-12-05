Glen Gilzean has enough money in the bank to pay employees, Comptroller says

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said Elections Supervisor Glen Gilzean has enough money in his account to pay his employees after the County Commission voted to freeze Gilzean’s budget payments over concerns he spent $5 million on non-election expenses.

“Although we do not have access to any details on outstanding checks or vendor payments, it appears that based on an account balance of $4,438,501.17 that you should have sufficient funds to pay your employees,” Diamond wrote in a letter to Gilzean, which also noted Gilzean’s average payroll per period was $250,000.

“As I want to ensure your employees are paid, please confirm that you have adequate funds available to pay employees and poll workers through January 6, 2025. If not, please notify us by 12/6/2024 that you will not be able to fund your payroll expenses. Either way, I would expect a response from you no later than the close of business tomorrow so that we can address any concerns as promptly as possible.”

Gilzean, whose replacement is sworn in on Jan. 7, wrote back and urged the county to unfreeze his funds, arguing his employees’ pay was at risk.

“The recent illegal decision by county commissioners, based on incorrect information from your office and political pressure from the Mayor, has placed our office’s finances in significant peril,” Gilzean said. “I would encourage your office to reverse course immediately and work with us to ensure employees and vendors are paid; failure to do so will have significant financial repercussions and reflect poorly on your office as well as the county commission.”

Gilzean threatened legal action against the county and said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is going on a political witch hunt. Gilzean was appointed to his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gilzean also accused Demings of crafting the statement that former Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles released this week condemning Gilzean for spending his surplus instead of giving it back to the county general fund.

The back-and-forth between the county officials continued this week during Tuesday’s Orange County Commission meeting, when Diamond said he has an insider who tipped him off about impropriety in the Supervisor of Elections Office. The only specific Diamond mentioned was that Gilzean had apparently sent $1.1 million to a Central Florida nonprofit that Diamond refused to publicly name.

The $1.1 million was on top of $2.1 million Gilzean sent to Valencia College to establish scholarships and $1.9 million for career center training for his temp employees who were out of work.

Gilzean has said as an independent constitutional officer, he has the power to make decisions on how to spend his funds.

Demings and county officials say Gilzean is spending taxpayer money recklessly with no county oversight. They have threatened to sue, although no lawsuit appears to have been filed.

The career center returned the money; Valencia College has not.

Gilzean is in the final month of his term before Elections Supervisor-elect Karen Castor Dentel takes over.