Miami-Dade GOP to elect new Chair as Alex Rizo forgoes re-election

The Miami-Dade GOP is electing a new leader.

Hialeah Rep. Alex Rizo, who has chaired the party since 2022, told Florida Politics that the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee (REC) will choose a new Chair on Monday night.

He confirmed to the Miami Herald earlier in the day that he wasn’t seeking another term as Chair.

Rizo said he’d been thinking of shedding Chair responsibilities for a while because, as a third-term House member, he’ll be carrying more time-demanding legislation over the next two years.

He spoke with his family about it Saturday and told members in a Sunday email that he would formally announce that he would not compete for the Chair post at the REC’s Monday night meeting.

“I know the time that needs to be dedicated to being Chair,” he told Florida Politics. “And I know I can’t give it the full attention right now that it’s going to deserve, with my job as a junior legislator.”

Rizo said there are at least two candidates to succeed him: Kevin Cooper, the REC’s current Vice Chair, and Sunny Isles Beach Commissioner Jerry Joseph.

REC members will also elect other Governing Board members, including Vice Chair, Secretary and Treasurer.

Rizo’s departure from REC party leadership comes after massive GOP wins in Florida’s most populous county. Miami-Dade voters sided with GOP presidential nominee for the first time this century while electing all Republican candidates for the county’s five constitutional offices, including Sheriff and Supervisor of Elections.

No congressional seat changed hands, and the closest legislative contest in the county — a rout between controversy-laden Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe and well-funded former Democratic Rep. Joe Saunders — still swung 4 points for the incumbent.

Rizo said he’d like to help build on those returns.

“I still intend to be part of the party and will ask to be appointed to the Executive Committee of the Republican party of Florida,” he said. “So, I’ll still very much be involved in all that. We accomplished a lot this November. The results speak for themselves.”