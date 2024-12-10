Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.10.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Former Rep. Carolina Amesty is off the hook.

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office announced it won’t pursue felony charges against the one-term Republican, who exited office after losing to now-Democratic Rep. Leonard Spencer in November.

A grand jury in August indicted Amesty on felony charges, including forgery, uttering forgery, false acknowledgment or certification by a notary public, and notarizing her signature on a wrongly notarized document.

All charges stemmed from a form listing Robert Shaffer as an employee of Central Christian University, a private Orlando school founded by Amesty’s father.

Amesty always maintained her innocence. She called the decision “just and correct” in a statement.

“The politics of personal destruction must end in our country. I thank God for President (Donald) Trump’s victory, which brings hope for a better America where people are not persecuted for their beliefs or political affiliations,” she said.

She added, “I am extraordinarily grateful to God, my family, and the many friends who stood by me during this painful ordeal.”

The decision not to prosecute Amesty comes in the closing hours of State Attorney Andrew Bain’s tenure. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Bain to replace Monique Worrell, the elected Democrat DeSantis suspended from office. Voters overrode the Governor last month and elected Worrell back to her former post, effective Jan. 6.

Bain’s office did not explain its decision not to pursue the charges against Amesty.

Read more on Florida Politics.

—@Daniel_PerezFL: I’m thrilled to welcome @SusanLValdesFL to the House Republican supermajority!

—@RonDeSantis: The acquittal of Daniel Penny is clearly the just and correct verdict. I must admit I was skeptical that a jury in New York City would reach a unanimous not-guilty verdict, and the jury deserves credit for doing the right thing. Meanwhile, is there a worse prosecutor in America than Alvin Bragg?

—@MZanona: NEWS: The GOP Steering Committee has voted to recommend BRIAN MAST be the next Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, per sources. Was a four-way race btwn Mast, (Ann) Wagner, (Darrell) Issa & (Joe) Wilson. Mast — a veteran & Trump ally — emerged as dark horse candidate after his presentation.

—@RepLoisFrankel: With the (Bashir) Assad regime finally toppled in Syria, the United States remains committed to ensuring stability and lasting peace across the region, countering threats like ISIS and Iran-backed insurgents, and supporting a transition of power away from dictatorship.

—@FarnoushAmiri: Tulsi Gabbard, asked by Hill reporters if she has any reaction to Assad’s ouster, smiles and makes no comment.

—@JaxPeel: Wow. Andrew Bain, a DeSantis-appointed state attorney, dropped charges against a former GOP state rep/DeSantis ally after Bain lost the election. (And after a grand jury indicted Amesty on multiple felonies.) This stinks of corrupt Florida politics. Pathetic.

—@EvanAxelbank: RAYS NEWS: Can confirm the Commissioner of Baseball, Rob Manfred, had a meeting today with Pinellas Commission Chair Kathleen Peters and Pinellas Co administrator Barry Burton. Most important: the Commissioner reiterated his support for the fans of Tampa Bay

— TOP STORY —

State Rep. Susan Valdés is switching political parties, dumping Democrats in favor of the GOP. Valdés announced her switch in a post on X. The move came less than a week after Valdés lost a bid to chair the Hillsborough County Democratic Party. Members instead voted for Vanessa Lester despite Valdés having major backing from local elected officials and unions. Lester was seen as the more progressive choice to lead the party through a period of rebuilding. Now, Valdés said she “will not waste” her final two years in office — this is her final term before term limits bar her from running for re-election. In a lengthy statement, Valdés lamented that the Democratic caucus’ “leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community” and claimed that she had been ignored. Her party change is effective immediately. “Our Speaker, Rep. Daniel Perez, has laid out a vision for the House that focuses on empowering House members to work on real problems facing our communities,” she wrote. “That’s what I want to be a part of. I want to roll up my sleeves and work. I want to be a part of solving problems for West Tampa.” Valdés continued that she was “tired of being the party of protesting when I got into politics to be part of the party of progress.” Perez, meanwhile, emailed House members to notify them of Valdés’ party swap with the subject line “Big Announcement.” “I so rarely get to send a communication solely in my role as Republican Leader, but I am thrilled today to announce that Rep. Susan Valdés has changed her voter registration from Democrat to Republican,” he wrote. “We all know Susan as a fierce advocate for her community and a person of uncommon common sense. She will be a great asset to our Republican team.” He added in his email that her change will make this year’s House class “the largest Republican Conference in the history of the Florida House of Representatives.”

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Jay Collins files farmworker housing bill after Ron DeSantis vetoed similar measure” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Collins has filed legislation (SB 84) that would open the door for on-site housing for “legally verified agricultural workers.” The measure is similar to a bill (SB 1082) he filed in the 2024 Legislation Session that cleared both chambers easily but fell victim to DeSantis’ veto pen at the time. DeSantis, in his veto message, said he worried the measure did not have an enforcement mechanism and could lead to housing undocumented migrants. The version of the bill for the 2025 Legislative Session is nearly identical and appears not to include language that would remedy DeSantis’ concern. Still, it’s likely to again gain broad support — including backing from the state’s agriculture industry, as it had the first go-around — and DeSantis not being wrapped up in a presidential contest on the national stage could help convince him to tuck the veto pen away this time.

“Randy Fine seeks rollback of in-state tuition for illegal immigrants” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New legislation from a Brevard County Republican would eliminate tuition benefits for undocumented immigrants. Sen. Fine filed the legislation (SB 90), which he described as a “biggie.” The bill would end the 10-year practice of giving this group in-state tuition at colleges and universities, saving an estimated $45 million in taxpayer dollars currently encumbered. “This is a no-brainer way to reduce the size of government and free up resources to help Floridians in need. We must put Floridians first, and I am proud to do my part to rebalance the scales for our citizens,” Fine said. It accords with a stated priority of DeSantis, who said in 2023 that he wanted to repeal statutory language that conferred that benefit to students not legally in the country.

“Michele Rayner rolls out first round of endorsements in SD 16 bid” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Just days after announcing her run for Senate District 16, Rep. Rayner is rolling out a slate of endorsements from elected officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Among those backing Rayner early are Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers, Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson, St. Petersburg City Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders, and Hillsborough County School Board member Henry “Shake” Washington. “State Rep. Michele Rayner is no stranger to tough problems. She is unafraid to tackle challenges in a very thoughtful way and she makes sure that the voices of the residents are always heard. I am proud to support Rep. Rayner for her campaign for the Florida Senate,” Myers said.

“Jason Brodeur wants to help citrus growers, protect private property rights” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — In the 2025 Session, Sen. Brodeur wants to invest in Florida’s citrus industry, prioritize how to spend casino money to help the environment and protect private property rights. Brodeur, the influential Republican lawmaker from Seminole County who is Senate President Pro Tempore, is looking to make his mark as he continues to lead the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government. Brodeur is a health care consultant by trade, but he says he understands the agriculture industry. He points to his bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida, where he studied agriculture. Brodeur also owns a small timber farm in Jefferson County of the state’s Big Bend region. “I am an actual farmer, although it’s not my main vocation,” Brodeur said.

“Shevrin Jones to take on derelict boats, cashless businesses, water utilities” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Ahead of the 2025 Legislative Session, Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Jones is putting together a slate of policy proposals aimed at improving the lives of residents in, and outside of, his district. Some, such as a measure that would ban brick-and-mortar businesses from refusing cash payments, are repeats of legislation he’s filed in prior Sessions. But there are new ones, including a soon-to-be-filed bill designed to deal with derelict vessels littering parts of Biscayne Bay. Lawmakers passed legislation early this year to further limit overnight anchoring in certain parts of Biscayne Bay. But the bill, which passed with just two “no” votes from Republican House members, did nothing to address long-anchored but abandoned boats.

“Peggy Gossett-Seidman floats drowning prevention, clean water bills” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. Gossett-Seidman lives in and represents Highland Beach, an oceanside municipality in Florida, whose 1,350 coastal miles is the most of any contiguous state in America. Naturally, the safety of people in the water — and of the water itself — is frequently on her mind. It’s in her legislation, too. Three of four bills the sophomore lawmaker highlighted as priorities in the 2025 Legislative Session have to do with water. The first would make mandatory a provision that few can argue shouldn’t already exist: lifesaving rings at every beach that anyone can throw to rescue swimmers in distress.

“South Florida lawmaker refiles bill to require teacher training to protect against school shootings” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Coral Springs Rep. Dan Daley is again trying to update Florida’s teacher standards to require that educators receive basic, uniform training on how to prevent and respond to school shootings. Daley filed a bill (HB 37) to mandate that “strategies and practices on identifying, preventing, preparing, addressing and responding to mass casualty incidents” is included in all teacher and education preparation, certification and training programs. It’s identical to legislation he and Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones, a fellow Democrat, carried during the 2024 Legislative Session. Daley’s version of the bill died at its last Committee stop. Jones’ version never got a hearing. An effort to get the bill’s provisions included a larger school safety package sponsored by Miami Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud, Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky of Parkland and Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy of Fort Pierce was also unsuccessful.

— SPECIALS—

“Joel Rudman files open carry bill before departing to run for Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Rudman has filed open carry legislation for consideration by the Florida House. The Navarre Republican put the legislation in the hopper as he runs in a Special Election to succeed former U.S. Rep. Gaetz in Congress. “Today, we reaffirm Florida’s commitment to the Constitution, and once again, the 3rd District leads the way,” Rudman said. “As my first bill for the 2025 Session, I have filed a comprehensive piece of legislation that restores and protects our inalienable rights as guaranteed by the Second Amendment.” The bill (HB 31) would roll back provisions of the Parkland bill signed by former Gov. Rick Scott. Rudman takes aim at statutory provisions allowing courts to temporarily confiscate guns if individuals demonstrate behavior posing a risk to themselves or others.

“Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles enters race to replace Joel Rudman” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Boyles is throwing his hat in the ring to succeed outgoing state Rep. Rudman. Rudman resigned his House seat to run in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. Now, Boyles is running as a Republican to take over for Rudman in House District 3. “As a businessman, I understand just how important it is we have leaders in Tallahassee who build on the legacy of leadership that has made Florida a conservative model of the nation. Under the leadership of President Trump and Gov. DeSantis, Florida is a nationwide leader in economic prosperity, public safety, and education,” Boyles said in a prepared statement announcing his run. “Now, we need leaders in Tallahassee who will be unapologetic in their defense of our America First principles. Leaders who are unafraid to take on interest groups to bring insurance rates down, make Florida more affordable, and keep our communities safe.”

— TRANSITION —

“Big egos in Donald Trump’s Cabinet could spark a ‘New York City soap opera’” via Megan Messerly of POLITICO — Trump’s Cabinet is shaping up to be a who’s who of MAGA world alpha types, among the most aggressive and boisterous on the campaign trail. Now that they’re heading into the administration, those traits could prove their downfall. The President-elect has stacked his Cabinet with outsize personalities that threaten to outshine Trump. And while the bunch is widely seen as far more loyal to Trump than his first Cabinet it raises the specter of whether this group will be able to avoid the drama from the first term. “My advice to them all — there’s only one boss, and don’t forget it,” said Scott Jennings, a GOP strategist who has been a vocal Trump defender on CNN and was at one point considered for the Press Secretary post.

“In promising to shake up Washington, Trump is in a class of his own” via The Associated Press — In the history of American politics, there’s no shortage of Presidents who promised to shake up Washington once they got to the White House. But Trump may be in a class of his own, and he appears more interested in beating the federal government into submission than recalibrating it. In staffing his administration, Trump has shown an inclination to select people who distrust or even disdain the agencies they’ve been chosen to lead, setting up a potential war of attrition between the incoming Republican President and American institutions. “There’s been nothing like what Trump is suggesting to do,” said Doug Brinkley, a presidential historian. “We’re talking about dismantling the federal government.”

“Trump’s vow to end birthright citizenship could face legal challenges, GOP skeptics” via Alex Gangitano and Ella Lee of The Hill — Trump has doubled down on his vow to end birthright citizenship, a task that would likely face legal challenges as well as skepticism from within his own party. For starters, the 14th Amendment grants citizenship to those born in the U.S. As a result, most legal experts think Trump wouldn’t be able to end the right through executive order, as he has suggested on the campaign trail and during a recent interview on “Meet the Press.” Republicans, including DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, have also backed the idea of ending birthright citizenship.

“Trump suggests deporting families with mixed immigration status” via Avery Lotz of Axios — Trump proposed in an interview aired Sunday that families with mixed immigration status should be deported together, echoing his selected “border czar” Tom Homan. An estimated 4.7 million households in the U.S. are defined as “mixed status,” meaning they house at least one undocumented resident and at least one citizen or legal noncitizen resident, per the Center for Migration Studies. Forty-eight percent of 2.8 million households with at least one undocumented resident are the home of at least one U.S.-born child, the center reports. “I don’t want to be breaking up families, so the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back,” Trump said in an interview aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Kristen Welker.

“GOP Senator calls out NBC for ‘selectively omitting key words’ from 14th Amendment in Trump interview” via Yael Halon of Fox News — Sen. Mike Lee took NBC News to task for “selectively omitting” a key part of the 14th Amendment in a question about birthright citizenship during an interview with Trump on Sunday. Trump was asked about several changes he intends to implement once he assumes office during a sit-down released on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” including his plan to end birthright citizenship. Under the 14th Amendment, someone born in the U.S. is granted citizenship regardless of whether their parents are citizens. Trump confirmed that he intends to end the policy “on Day One,” calling it “ridiculous.” NBC host Welker pushed back, arguing that the 14th Amendment “states all persons in the United States are citizens. Can you get around the 14th Amendment with executive action?” she asked.

“Europe on the brink: A divided continent girds for Trump” via Matthew Kaminski of POLITICO — Trump’s re-election promises to reveal and change as much about Europe as the United States. There are many Europes in one: Different attitudes and approaches to themselves and to their most important political, military and economic partner in the United States. All are in varying states of concern over the return of a President who can sound ambivalent toward traditional alliances and has threatened to shutter NATO and launch a trade war. To get a better sense of what kind of Europe will greet Trump next year, I took a post-election trip through three of its most important capitals. I started with the administrative center in Brussels, went to Berlin and spent the better part of a week in the front line outpost of Poland, the EU country that borders both Russia and Ukraine.

“Without proof, top Trump adviser accuses Jan. 6 Committee of destroying evidence” via Chris Stein of The Guardian — Jason Miller, a top adviser to Trump, said the House Committee that investigated Jan. 6 destroyed evidence but provided no proof for his claim. He also slightly walked back Trump’s quip that the lawmakers involved should be jailed.

“Jason Miller says Trump’s suggestion to jail Jan. 6 Committee members was taken out of context” via Greta Reich of POLITICO — Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, on Monday sought to walk back the President-elect’s recent statement that he believes the members of the House’s Jan. 6 Committee who investigated him should be jailed. Trump, who has a history of calling for revenge against his political opponents, asserted during a wide-ranging interview on “Meet the Press” that was recorded Friday and aired Sunday. “[Former Rep. Liz] Cheney was behind it, and so was [Rep.] Bennie Thompson and everybody on that Committee. For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump said in the interview. When asked if he would direct his incoming FBI director and attorney general to send the former Committee members to jail, Trump said, “No, not at all. I think that they’ll have to look at that, but I’m going to focus on drill, baby, drill.”

“Joni Ernst hints that she will not oppose Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary” via Karoun Demirjian of The New York Times — U.S. Sen. Ernst, an Iowa Republican, said she would not oppose Hegseth’s bid to be Trump’s Defense Secretary, in a turnabout that removed a major roadblock to his confirmation. Only days after emerging from a private meeting with Hegseth sounding unconvinced about his fitness to lead the Pentagon, Ernst, the first female combat veteran to serve in the Senate and a survivor of sexual assault, indicated that a second sit-down had allayed her concerns. And she suggested that a torrent of allegations against Trump’s pick — including of sexual assault, sexual impropriety in the workplace, public drunkenness and fiscal mismanagement — might not be disqualifying unless his accusers came forward publicly.

“Lara Trump to step down as RNC co-Chair amid Florida Senate speculation” via Simon J. Levien of The New York Times — Trump, whose name has been floated to fill a possible Senate vacancy in Florida, is stepping down as Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee. Trump, who is President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, made the announcement in a post on X. She gave no indication as to her next move, but many Republican allies have lobbied for her to be appointed as the next Senator from Florida, should U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s seat become open. “Serving as the GOP co-Chair throughout the course of the most consequential election in American history has truly been the honor of my life,” Lara Trump wrote.

“Trump spoke to DeSantis about choosing Lara Trump for Florida Senate seat” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — Lara Trump wants to be the next U.S. Senator from Florida, and she has a powerful advocate in her corner: her father-in-law. President-elect Trump recently spoke to DeSantis about Lara Trump, according to people familiar with the discussion, putting in a good word with his former 2024 GOP Presidential Primary rival. It isn’t a given that DeSantis will pick Lara Trump, and people close to the Governor note he has an independent streak. According to a person familiar with the matter, he is considering several candidates, including Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. However, one Trump insider observed that the idea has gone from a fanciful “wouldn’t that be interesting” sentiment to a distinct possibility.

“Former Trump official reportedly in the Capitol on Jan. 6 now working with the transition” via Daniel Lippman of POLITICO — Pete Marocco, a former Trump administration official who was reportedly caught on camera inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is now working with Trump’s transition on national security personnel matters. Marocco, who drew internal fire when he worked in numerous agencies in the Trump administration and more recently was a conservative activist in Dallas, has been seen at the transition’s Florida headquarters working on hiring, including for the State Department, according to two people who saw him. One of the people said he was interviewing candidates this week.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden urged to empty federal death row before Trump takes office” via Mark Berman, Ann E. Marimow and Yasmeen Abutaleb of The Washington Post — A coalition of former prison officials, relatives of homicide victims, civil rights advocates and religious leaders is urging Biden to empty federal death row before he cedes the White House to Trump, who staunchly supports capital punishment. Letters to Biden ask him to commute all federal death sentences to life without parole, invoking the President’s Catholic faith and public opposition to capital punishment, and criticizing the death penalty as arbitrary, unfair and biased. “We need clear and lasting steps that will ensure that the next administration will not execute the people currently facing death sentences in the federal system,” states one of the letters, signed by a collection of current and former prosecutors, Police Chiefs and Attorneys General.

“Biden shrinks from view ahead of Trump’s return to Washington” via Adam Cancryn, Lauren Egan, Adam Wren and Ally Mutnick of POLITICO — Biden is President of the United States for 42 more days. But within the Democratic Party, on Capitol Hill — and even within his own administration — it feels like he left the Oval Office weeks ago. Biden has effectively disappeared from the radar in the wake of Democrats’ bruising electoral loss. Since Nov. 5, he’s largely stuck to prepared remarks, avoided unscripted public appearances or press questions and opted to sit out the raging debate over Donald Trump’s victory, policy conversations in Congress and the Democratic Party’s future. “He’s been so cavalier and selfish about how he approaches the final weeks of the job,” said a former White House official.

“Federal employees scramble to insulate themselves from Trump’s purge” via Lisa Rein and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post — As Trump’s transition teams move into federal agencies, thousands of civil servants — and some of the Biden appointees they work for — are scrambling to insulate themselves from the new administration’s promised purge. Federal employees are scrubbing their Facebook and X accounts for any negative posts about Trump. Some, including at least one prominent official who testified in Trump’s first impeachment inquiry, are weighing putting in retirement papers, while others maneuver to transfer to seemingly safer agencies. D.C. recruiting firms are seeing booming business from those looking for private-sector work. Meanwhile, some agencies have moved to reclassify jobs with titles that could clash with Trump’s agenda, especially those promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, boosting environmental justice and fighting the effects of climate change.

“Supreme Court turns down cases on admissions, gender identity and guns” via Adam Liptak of The New York Times — The Supreme Court turned away cases on admissions policies, gender identity and gun control, eliciting objections from conservative justices that suggested rifts on the court about whether and when to address major questions left open by recent decisions. The cases involved challenges to admissions plans at three elite Boston public schools, to a Wisconsin school district’s policy on informing parents about students’ gender transitions and to a Hawaii gun law. Four conservative justices, in dissents and statements, indicated that the court should work faster to address questions raised by recent decisions on race-conscious admissions in higher education and the Second Amendment, as well as ones sure to be prompted when a case argued on Wednesday, on gender transition care for minors, is decided next year.

“Lawmakers face divisive fights on $884B defense bill” via Brad Dress and Ellen Mitchell of The Hill — Congressional negotiators are facing roadblocks over divisive, culture war amendments on a 1,800-page National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that addresses core U.S. priorities on national security. The $883.7 billion NDAA includes widely supported measures like boosting the U.S. presence in the Indo-Pacific, pay raises for troops, funding the building of seven new ships and shoring up the defense industrial base. Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, said the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2025, which lays out the priorities for Congress to fund in separate defense appropriation bills, “refocuses our military on its core mission of defending America and its interests around the globe.”

“Kevin McCarthy accuses Matt Gaetz of ‘lying’ to Trump about ethics report” via Joanne Haner of The Hill — Former House Speaker McCarthy accused former U.S. Rep. Gaetz of lying to Trump about an unreleased report about him compiled by the House Ethics Committee. “No one thought that (the nomination) would pass,” McCarthy said on Fox News. “I blame Matt Gaetz for lying to the President about his ethics report. People know that. That’s why he made the motion against me. People know.” McCarthy, for months, has accused Gaetz of leading the bid to oust him in October 2023 as Speaker because McCarthy wouldn’t put a stop to Gaetz’s ethics investigation. Gaetz accused McCarthy of failing to push hard enough for conservative priorities like spending cuts.

“How old is too old to be President? Democrats still don’t want to say” via Katie Glueck, Reid J. Epstein and Nick Corasaniti of The New York Times — Voters long believed President Biden was too old to seek a second term. The issue torpedoed his campaign and saddled his Vice President with an extraordinarily short political runway. But one month after Democrats lost up and down the ticket, party leaders are already struggling with the next age-related question: How old is too old to be the 2028 Democratic nominee? “There’s no such thing,” insisted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, 65, of New Mexico. “It’s not a time of life, it’s a state of mind,” declared Gov. Gavin Newsom, 57, of California, adding that broadly defining 80 as too old to run was “absurd.”

— STATEWIDE —

“Medical Board rebuffs Gov. DeSantis administration’s push to revoke abortion doc’s medical license” via the Florida Phoenix — Members of the state’s medical Regulatory Board have rejected a push by the DeSantis administration to revoke a doctor’s medical license for providing 193 abortions without adhering to a 24-hour waiting period requirement. Dr. Candace Cooley was charged with a single violation of “failing to perform any statutory or legal obligation placed upon a licensed physician” stemming from abortions she performed between April 25, 2022, when the 24-hour waiting period went into effect, and that May 7. The waiting period is one of the mandated informed consent requirements in Florida’s abortion laws. An administrative law Judge concluded the state could not discipline Cooley on charges not alleged in the complaint.

“Hurricane Helene costs up to $15.4 million, according to latest report” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — Leon County and Tallahassee are continuing to add to their extensive list of storm bills with another $15.4 million in storm response and recovery related to Hurricane Helene. As part of the Leon County Commission’s final meeting of the year, on Dec. 10, county staff will present an “after-action report” on Helene, which took a last-second turn that spared the Capitol county unprecedented destruction. An after-action report, with information such as findings and event recommendations, is standard for the county following natural disasters. However, this time, it also includes things implemented following the previous “after-action report” for the May 10 tornado outbreak.

“5 state legislators honored for advocating support for rural communities in Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Five legislative leaders from across Florida were honored as “Rural Champions” for securing resources to develop growth in rural communities. The Florida Rural Economic Development Association (FREDA) acknowledged the five state officials at the organization’s 2024 event at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The awards were presented as part of the FREDA Summit. Senate President Ben Albritton, a Republican from Bartow holding the Senate District 27 seat, is the lead honoree among “Rural Champions” in Florida, according to FREDA. “Technological advances have led to tremendous economic growth and innovation in other areas of Florida; it’s rural Florida’s turn,” Albritton said.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Alex Rizo says he won’t seek re-election as Miami-Dade GOP Chair” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — Rizo won’t seek another term as the Chair of the Miami-Dade GOP, he told the Miami Herald. Rizo has led the county party since 2022 and was widely expected to run for another two-year stint as Chair. In recent weeks, however, he’s told party members that he was considering stepping down after his current term ends this month and notified the Republican Party of Florida of his decision. Rizo, who was just reelected to a third term representing his Hialeah-based state House district in Tallahassee, said that he ultimately decided against another term as Chair because of his work in the Legislature.

“Miami-Dade GOP to elect new Chair” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Miami-Dade GOP is electing a new leader. Hialeah Rep. Rizo, who has chaired the party since 2022, told Florida Politics that the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee (REC) will choose a new Chair on Monday night. He confirmed to the Miami Herald earlier in the day that he wasn’t seeking another term as Chair. Rizo said he’d been thinking of shedding Chair responsibilities for a while because he’ll carry more time-demanding legislation over the next two years as a third-term House member. He spoke with his family about it Saturday and told members in a Sunday email that he would formally announce that he would not compete for the Chair post at the REC’s Monday night meeting. “I know the time that needs to be dedicated to being Chair,” he told Florida Politics. “And I know I can’t give it the full attention right now that it’s going to deserve with my job as a junior legislator.”

“Palm Beach Gardens incumbent draws opponent upset at ‘lack of transparency’ over rink” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — The city’s “lack of transparency” in handling issues like a proposed ice rink has led one resident to challenge an incumbent Council member in the March 11 election. Scott Gilow is challenging Marcie Tinsley in her bid for re-election to a three-year term on the Palm Beach Gardens City Council. He said the city’s interest in building the rink at Plant Drive Park, one of the city’s oldest facilities, drove him to run. “It’s time for a change,” said Gilow, 50, who works for Palm Beach County Information Systems Services and owns a bike shop in Jupiter’s Abacoa neighborhood. “Our Council doesn’t seem to want to do the job … If they don’t want to do the job, I will.”

“Fired prosecutor gets $90K in discrimination settlement” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A former veteran prosecutor who accused Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor of firing him, along with four other White colleagues, in an act of racial discrimination walked away from his discrimination lawsuit with a one-time $90,000 payout, including his attorney’s fees. The settlement was announced in court in October, but the financial details were released this week in response to a public records request. Andrew Newman had been with the Broward State Attorney’s Office for 26 years when Pryor was first elected in 2020 with a promise to diversify the agency’s staff ethnically. Newman and four other longtime prosecutors, Tony Loe, Tim Donnelly, Alex Urruela and Ted Daus, were all dismissed during Pryor’s first months in office.

“Doral votes for key Council seat in the city’s final runoff election” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Doral residents face an important decision Tuesday as they vote for the next member in a five-seat City Council within a divided government. The runoff election for Seat 3 will decide whether Mayor Christi Fraga can regain control of the Council or if it will remain evenly split and give the fifth member a swing vote. The race for the swing vote is between Nicole Reinoso, a Puerto Rican mother of three, and Juan Carlos Esquivel, a Venezuelan native with four children and three grandchildren. In the Nov. 5 election, 23,352 out of 35,972 registered voters in Doral cast ballots for Seat 3.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“After having funds frozen, Glen Gilzean wrote 224 checks and spent $4.3M, Phil Diamond says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County Elections Supervisor Gilzean nearly drained his bank account and wrote 224 checks for $4.3 million over the weekend, Comptroller Diamond charged, as Gilzean’s staff are caught in limbo amid a fight happening in the courts and the public eye. “He paid these checks while knowing full well that he is required to meet his employees approximately $250,000 payroll this week. Sadly, he irresponsibly chose not to prioritize his employees,” Diamond said. “Now he is asking the taxpayers to bail him out of his excessive spending.” Diamond’s Office declined to release details on what the checks were for or who got paid the money when Florida Politics requested copies of them on Monday, citing an ongoing investigation. Diamond confirmed that $1.1 million went to a local nonprofit, although he did not say which one.

“Andrew Bain refuses to help Monique Worrell transition into office after losing State Attorney’s race” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Voters overwhelmingly elected Worrell over DeSantis-appointed Bain for State Attorney of Orange and Osceola counties. But Bain, the incumbent, is now telling his employees he won’t help Worrell transition into the office, claiming DeSantis’ executive order last year that removed Worrell from office still stands. Worrell responded by saying, “Today, I am disheartened but not surprised to learn that Andrew Bain is refusing to facilitate the peaceful transition of his appointed administration. This refusal is not only a betrayal of democratic principles, but also a stark reminder of the lengths to which some will go to cling to power.” Bain refuses to help Worrell because he argued DeSantis hadn’t rescinded the executive order, and Worrell never requested a Senate hearing to overturn the executive order.

“Lost, but found: Brevard County Sheriff says $1.7M worth of cocaine found off coast” via J.D. Gallop of Florida Today — File under lost and found. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is hoping to hear from the owners of a sealed, watertight bale of cocaine apparently lost at sea and discovered by a fisherman over the weekend. Investigators said the 25 kilos of cocaine, neatly packed and embossed with black scorpions on the packages, may have fallen off a boat somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean. The cocaine, worth nearly $1.7 million on the streets, then drifted close to the Brevard County coastland. Such illegal drugs ― sometimes thrown overboard boats as law enforcement vessels move into an area ― occasionally wash up along Brevard’s 72-mile-long shoreline.

“OUC rate revamp: Angry predictions of higher electric bills in Orlando, which officials dispute” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando’s power provider plans to vote Tuesday on revamping its billing structure, changing incentives for when and how customers consume power, which has fueled a combative controversy over what’s best for local solar energy and electricity users. The publicly owned Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) contends it needs to restructure rates to be modern, nimble and fair as the utility — in advancing the fight against climate change — hurtles toward phasing out coal and natural gas in favor of solar and other green energy. The utility asserts that bills, on average, for more than 250,000 customers would change little. However, some environmentalists, civic activists, and proponents of residential rooftop solar panels are lashing out at OUC’s initiative.

“Family of dead ERAU student wins $4M lawsuit against ex-roommate, wants DBPD investigated” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The family of a former Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student whose death was classified as a suicide has won a $4 million federal wrongful death lawsuit against the roommate they accused of killing him. They are also calling for an investigation of the Daytona Beach Police Department. The family of Alexander Bello-Ortiz is asking the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the Daytona Beach Police Department’s handling of the case, according to a press release. They say the police department botched the investigation into their son’s death. Bello-Ortiz, 22, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Sept. 6, 2020, in his bedroom at 941 Vernon St., according to a police report.

“As Disney World adds more rides, ticket prices are going up, CFO says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — As Disney World adds new rides in a multibillion-dollar expansion, fans can expect theme park prices to rise, one company official said. “We’re delivering more value. Value is what you get as a consumer. Price is what you pay,” Disney Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said during a Q&A session at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. “People feel good about the value they’re getting, so we ought to be able to take more pricing. As a result, we will drive good financial results out of it.” Johnston discussed various topics, including Disney theme parks, Epic Universe, Disney movies, and streaming services. Johnston did not indicate how high prices could jump at Disney World in what’s evolved into a complex pricing system. The cost varies depending on how many days you go, which park you visit, and what time of the year it is.

— LOCAL: TB —

“MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred meets with officials ahead of Rays stadium vote” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Major League Baseball Commissioner Manfred met with Pinellas County officials Monday to discuss the stalled decision on public financing for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium. County Administrator Burton said he and County Commission Chair Peters met with Manfred to “talk through the situation.” He said Manfred requested the meeting arranged through Peters’ office.

“Tampa city attorney allegedly threatened developer, legal counsel over rezoning ruling” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A well-known business consultant alleges that city attorney Andrea Zelman made threatening comments about his colleagues when the consultant asked Zelman about a recent judicial ruling that strips City Council of its rezoning authority. Attorney Ethan Loeb, who represents the real estate developer at the center of the rezoning controversy, wrote in a letter to Zelman on Monday that business consultant Stephen Michelini contacted him on the morning of Dec. 5 to relay the details of a conversation Michelini had with Zelman in the rear of City Council chambers. Zelman on Monday told the Tampa Bay Business Journal that Loeb’s letter “mischaracterized” her conversation with Michelini.







— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Environmental groups protest Apalachicola River oil drilling at Florida DEP headquarters” via James Call of the USA Today Network-Florida — A coalition of about 70 environmental groups commandeered the front entrance of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Monday to protest the department’s decision to permit an exploratory oil well along the Apalachicola River. The “Kill the Drill” coalition, led by the nonprofit Apalachicola Riverkeeper group and including the Florida Wildlife Federation, Sierra Club and the Wakulla Springs Alliance, wants DeSantis to stop plans by Clearwater Land & Minerals to drill through a lime rock pad north of Dead Lakes in Calhoun County, about 60 miles west of the state capital. DEP’s announcement in May to green-light the project immediately drew protests and an administrative challenge from the Apalachicola Riverkeeper.

“FSU, FAMU work on new AI policies as faculty navigate the emerging technology in higher ed” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — As artificial intelligence is at the top of discussions in higher education, FSU and Florida A&M University are making moves to address the state of AI on their campuses and how to manage the existence of the quickly emerging — and yet daunting — technology. FSU created an Artificial Intelligence in Education Advisory Committee in July and is working on a generative AI policy with guidelines and principles for faculty to follow. The Committee’s recommendations will be presented to the Faculty Senate and the Office of the Provost in December. Similarly, FAMU announced recently that it formed a 20-member Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council to assess the integration of AI in the classroom and campuswide programs.

“‘Unprecedented’: FSU launches nation’s first AI in health care master’s nursing program” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University has taken the lead on a national scale with a new nursing degree based on what has been the talk of the town in higher education — artificial intelligence (AI). The College of Nursing at FSU recently launched the country’s first Masters of Science in nursing degree with an AI Applications in Health Care concentration, which combines emerging technology with health care to expand digital health initiatives into clinical benefits for patients. “AI is rapidly expanding into every facet of our lives, and health care is no exception,” FSU’s College of Nursing Dean Jing Wang said in a prepared statement. “We are seeing hospitals and clinics begin to implement artificial intelligence, and our master’s program will create a new generation of nursing professionals ready to navigate and leverage these innovative skills and knowledge.”

“Gulf Coast State College holiday present for some high school seniors: no application fee” via DeonTay Smith of the Panama City News-Herald — Gulf Coast State College is allowing high school seniors in Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties to submit their admission applications for free through Dec. 13. Students who would like more information or assistance with their GCSC application are encouraged to contact their high school’s navigator. GCSC navigators work with local schools to help students prepare for college and explore careers. ”Students who plan to attend GCSC are encouraged to meet with a navigator for academic advising and to learn about financial assistance options for college, such as the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and GCSC Foundation scholarships,” the release says.

“Avelo Airlines bringing new nonstop destination to Jacksonville airport” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Avelo unveiled its plan in the latest of a string of announcements by airlines about new nonstop flights taking off in 2025 to cities as far away as San Diego and Toronto. “I want to be the first to say ‘Hello’ from Avelo,” said Mike Corcoran, director of network planning at the Houston-based airline founded in 2021. “That’s how we pronounce it.” He said Avelo will start with nonstop service to New Haven on Feb. 14 as a “gateway to southern New England and New York City.” Avelo will fly from Jacksonville to New Haven twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

“Shaq gives away new Audis to three young men he met in Gainesville following viral 2016 video” via Voleer Thomas of The Gainesville Sun — Christmas came early for three young men in Gainesville during the city’s A Very GNV Holiday Parade on Saturday. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who served as the grand marshal for the holiday festivities, was reunited with three young men he visited and played basketball with in 2016 after seeing a viral video of them playing basketball with a Gainesville Police Department officer. During O’Neal’s 2016 visit, he asked the boys to promise to listen to their parents and work hard in school. Upon learning on Saturday that the three kept that promise, O’Neal surprised them by telling them that he would buy each of them a new Audi A3. “It was spontaneous on his part when he was speaking to people at the parade,” said Bobby White, founder of the Basketball Cop Foundation and the officer seen playing with the boys in the viral video. “After hearing that Audi was one of the sponsors for the parade, he said that they each of them will be getting an Audi A3.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“New Chief to take charge of Venice Police Department in 2025” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Venice City Council will consider Tuesday approving the appointment of Venice Police Capt. Andrew Leisenring as the new Police Chief, succeeding Chief Charles Thorpe, who plans to retire, effective Jan. 3. In a memo to the Council, City Manager Ed Lavallee praised Leisenring as a seasoned leader skilled in tactical operations and strong administrative skills. “He has extensive experience in budget preparation and fiscal management, is a practiced coach and mentor, and enjoys the respect of sworn and civilian personnel within the police department,” Lavallee wrote. In a separate memo, Thorpe praised Leisenring for his dedication to both the city of Venice and the police department.

“Alfie Oakes: What’s new with his court cases and November’s ‘law enforcement action’?” via Amy Bennett Williams of the Fort Myers News-Press — Federal officials still aren’t saying why they swarmed Oakes’ north Naples home and Immokalee business last month. Some speculated at the time that it was related to a pre-foreclosure suit alleging that the MAGA ag star hadn’t repaid millions of dollars in Farm Credit loans after he had borrowed some $4.5 million in 2019. According to the 37-page suit, which named Oakes and his wife, Deanne, more than $2 million was still owed, giving the company the right to seize some of Oakes’ fields, tractors and warehouse property if he didn’t pay up. That never happened. Late last month, the suit was permanently dismissed, leaving Oakes with his land and equipment.

“‘Magic of Christmas’: SCSO’s annual Toy Drive gifts children, community sense of joy” via Gabriela Szymanowska of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The magic of the holidays for many includes memories of baking cookies, seeing twinkling lights shining in the night and waking up to the excitement of neatly wrapped gifts under a tree come Christmas Day morning. For some, however, this time of year can bring the holiday blues as they face family disputes, being removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect, economic impacts from back-to-back hurricanes and other challenges. The annual Toy Drive hosted by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office aims to make the holidays a little more special for the community’s youth.

— TOP OPINION —

“Biden’s pardon proves Trump right” via Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic — Last week, Biden served up a Thanksgiving leftover that no one wanted: a “full and unconditional pardon” of his son Hunter Biden. Among Democrats, full and unconditional heartburn has ensued. This, to go along with the Democrats’ preexisting agita set off by last month’s election defeat, their circular blame-gaming, Trump’s ruffian roster of Cabinet picks, and Kamala Harris’ continuing onslaught of post-debacle fundraising emails. Now, already despondent Democrats have been left trying to explain away the rank hypocrisy of the outgoing octogenarian in the White House.

— OPINIONS —

“Can the nation wait until Jan. 20?” via Byron York of The Washington Examiner — Biden has 42 more days to serve as President of the United States. But anyone watching events in Paris over the weekend would think Trump has already taken office. The President-elect traveled to France ostensibly to celebrate the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral; the visit turned into high-level diplomacy between European leaders — French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others — and the next U.S. President. With the war in Ukraine at a critical stage, not to mention the Middle East continuing its meltdown, the event took on enormous significance, with Trump acting as the de facto leader of the free world. The real President for the next six weeks, Biden, was back home, resting up.

“Biden’s principles of convenience” via Sonny Bunch of The Bulwark — Biden ran in 2020 on a pretty straightforward idea: “Let’s restore honor and decency to the White House.” Some voters might not have agreed with him on every policy — or maybe even most policies. But they believed it was worth resisting pressure to fall in line from our longtime party, our lifelong friends, and even our family members on the principle that some things matter more than tax rates. I was one of those voters. I am someone who does not identify as a Democrat and yet has voted for Democrats in the last two presidential elections thanks to my disgust with Trump, my fears at how he would use the levers of power, and my frustration with the party that would select him as its standard-bearer once again after he assembled a mob that besieged the Capitol while chanting “hang Mike Pence.”

“The bizarre normalcy of Trump 2.0” via Jonathan Chait of The New Yorker — A strange disjuncture has opened up in Washington between the serene mood and the alarming developments underway. The surface is calm because the Republican presidential candidate won the election, and Democrats, the only one of the two major parties committed on principle to upholding the legitimacy of election results, conceded defeat and are cooperating in the peaceful transition of power. Whatever energy the chastened Democrats can muster at the moment is aimed inward, at factional struggles over their future direction. Meanwhile, what is actually happening in the capital is disturbing by any rational standard. Trump is filling his administration with “loyalists,” a prerogative his opponents have grudgingly accepted as his due.

“‘Polarization’ is Merriam-Webster’s 2024 word of the year” via The Associated Press — The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election results rattled the country and sent shock waves across the world — or were cause for celebration, depending on who you ask. Is it any surprise then that the Merriam-Webster word of the year is “polarization?” “Polarization means division, but it’s a very specific kind of division,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press ahead of Monday’s announcement. “Polarization means that we are tending toward the extremes rather than toward the center.” The election was so divisive that many American voters went to the polls with a feeling that the opposing candidate was an existential threat to the nation.

“Florida gas prices drop to lowest since January — then bounce back up” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida briefly dipped below $2.99 per-gallon last week, the lowest average price point since Jan. 22. Then they rocketed back up to $3.12 per-gallon by Monday morning. The state average was three cents more than last week. AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins predicted per-gallon prices will again drop below $3 based on seasonal trends. “Florida gas prices don’t hold still very long,” he said in a prepared statement. “Gas prices typically move lower through the Winter months because of cold weather, lower demand, and gasoline supply gains. These factors will help push gasoline back below $3 a gallon this month.”

