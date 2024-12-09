Michele Rayner rolls out first round of endorsements in SD 16 bid

Just days after announcing her run for Florida Senate District 16, state Rep. Michele Rayner is rolling out a slate of endorsements from elected officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Among those backing Rayner early are Hillsborough County Commissioner Gwen Myers, Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers, Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson, St. Petersburg City Council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders, and Hillsborough County School Board member Henry “Shake” Washington.

“State Rep. Michele Rayner is no stranger to tough problems. She is unafraid to tackle challenges in a very thoughtful way and she makes sure that the voices of the residents are always heard. I am proud to support Rep. Rayner for her campaign for the Florida Senate,” Myers said.

Rayner is running to succeed Sen. Darryl Rouson, who is not seeking re-election due to term limits.

Rayner’s constituency would remain largely the same if elected to SD 16. Like her current HD 62 seat, Rouson’s Senate district includes Parts of southern Pinellas County and western and south Hillsborough County.

“Residents in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties have experienced unprecedented trauma as a result of natural disasters. When leadership was needed, Rep. Rayner demonstrated her unwavering love and support for those she serves,” Flowers said. “My endorsement of Rep. Michele Rayner as our next Senator is without hesitation. We can expect nothing less than a caring, forward-thinking, and dedicated servant.”

Rayner was first elected to the House in 2020 and was subsequently re-elected in 2022. She won with an overwhelming 82% of the vote in Pinellas and 62% in Hillsborough against a Republican candidate who was, at the time, jailed on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. She easily won re-election again this year.

Rayner’s House District 62 demographics primarily drive her victories over Republican candidates. Half of the district’s electorate are registered Democrats, while just 20% are Republicans, according to the most recent voter registration data from the Pinellas and Hillsborough County Supervisors of Elections Offices.

SD 16 isn’t quite as blue as Rayner’s current House district, but it’s still a safe seat for Democrats, with 47% of the district’s voters registered as Democrats, compared to 23% as Republicans.

As of Sunday, the only other candidate filed in the race for SD 16 was Amaro Lionheart, also known as Nelson Amador, a Republican. Rayner defeated Lionheart in her House race this year.

Any credible competition Rayner faces in her bid for SD 16 will likely come from a Democratic Primary, though no other Democrats have yet announced their intention to run. Gathering endorsements early could, however, help Rayner limit opposition.

“In the political environment, there will always be issues of concern that require a strong voice, strategic partnerships, and an advocacy that does not shy away from confronting inequities in today’s society,” Figgs-Sanders said. “Rep. Rayner has always been the people’s champion and choice to protect the rights and freedoms of all who call District home and I’m honored to support her campaign for Florida Senate, District 16.”

Rayner’s Senate bid means she will leave the House early, with another two-year term still available before she reaches term limits. But she told Florida Politics when she announced her bid that the timing to move into the Legislature’s upper chamber was right. And since then, Rayner has gone all in on her bid.

“Since being elected to the Florida House, I’ve worked with local leaders in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties to build a community that works for everyone. I’ve done this by fighting for our underserved communities, creating jobs, investing in our schools, and tackling the affordability crisis,” Rayner said. “I’m proud to be endorsed by the local leaders who I work with daily and who lead the progress in our communities every day. They are on the front lines of making our communities stronger and I look forward to working with them while serving in the state Senate.”

Rayner is the first Democrat to announce her intention to run for SD 16 in 2026, but she’s not likely to be the only one. The rumor mill hasn’t yet begun to churn, almost two years before the General Election in 2026, but there are some familiar names to watch for, including Ed Narain and Wengay Newton. Newton held Rayner’s House seat before her when it was HD 70, which could mean he’d try again for that seat rather than launch a bid for the Senate.