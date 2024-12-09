December 9, 2024
Florida gas prices drop to lowest since January — then bounce back up

Jesse SchecknerDecember 9, 20242min0

GasPumps
The price didn’t hold for long.

Gas prices in Florida briefly dipped below $2.99 per gallon last week, the lowest average price point since Jan. 22, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Then they rocketed back up to $3.12 per gallon by Monday morning. The state average was 3 cents more than last week.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins predicted per-gallon prices will again drop below $3 based on seasonal trends.

“Florida gas prices don’t hold still very long,” he said in a prepared statement.

“Gas prices typically move lower through the Winter months, because of cold weather, lower demand, and gasoline supply gains. These factors will help push gasoline back below $3 a gallon this month.”

Meanwhile, domestic crude oil prices dropped 1% from the week before, AAA said, while gasoline futures declined 4 cents.

The most expensive gas was again in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists Monday morning shelled out an average of $3.26 for a regular gallon of gas, followed by Naples ($3.19) and Homosassa Springs ($3.18).

The cheapest gas was in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where the average pump price was $2.75 per gallon, followed by Panama City ($2.78) and Pensacola ($2.89).

Florida’s gas prices exceed the national average of $3.02 per gallon. States with the most affordable gas included Oklahoma ($2.49), Texas ($2.60) and Mississippi ($2.61). The highest prices were in Hawaii ($4.54), California ($4.37) and Washington ($3.97).

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

