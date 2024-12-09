Rick Scott hails Lara Trump’s RNC stint, says she’d be ‘fantastic’ in Senate

Ahead of a potential appointment to the Senate by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a former Governor and sitting Senator is ready to welcome Lara Trump as the replacement for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who is leaving the Senate to be Secretary of State.

“I’m grateful for your service and look forward to your continued success shaping the Republican Party. You’d make a fantastic FL Senator,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott posted to X, continuing a series of strong statements in favor of the President-elect’s daughter-in-law’s appointment.

Trump hasn’t been shy in saying she wants to be in the Senate.

“If I am appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and he feels that I’m the right fit to take over the U.S. Senate seat for Marco Rubio, those are big shoes to fill, but I would take it very seriously,” said Trump at The Washington Post’s 2024 Global Women’s Summit last month.

Even as Trump awaits DeSantis’ decision, the Governor has been linked to a potential nomination to run the Defense Department, in the event that current nominee Pete Hegseth can’t be confirmed by the Senate.

DeSantis has been mum on those prospects, which allegedly were discussed last week when the Governor and President-elect Donald Trump attended a police funeral in Palm Beach. But someone close to him tipped off Fox News’ Bill Melugin about plans to attend the Army-Navy football game on Dec. 14, which involve DeSantis and Donald Trump going together.

However, Hegseth has proven resilient in the face of allegations of past indiscretions, and the President-elect and his team have staunchly supported the former Fox News host and two-time Bronze Star recipient. Polymarket shows Hegseth as the favorite, with DeSantis fading in recent days.

DeSantis has said he would decide by early January, but most of the national discussion in recent weeks has been centered on Lara Trump rather than in-state allies.