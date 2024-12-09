Randy Fine seeks rollback of in-state tuition for illegal immigrants

New legislation from a Brevard County Republican would eliminate tuition benefits for undocumented immigrants.

Sen. Randy Fine filed the legislation (SB 90), which he described as a “biggie.” The bill would end the 10-year practice of giving this group in-state tuition at colleges and universities, saving an estimated $45 million in taxpayer dollars currently encumbered for this purpose.

“This is a no-brainer way to reduce the size of government and free up resources to help Floridians in need. We must put Floridians first, and I am proud to do my part to rebalance the scales for our citizens,” Fine said.

It accords with a stated priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said in 2023 that he wanted to repeal statutory language that conferred that benefit to students not legally in the country.

And it takes aim at legislation (HB 851) sponsored by former Rep. Jeanette Nuñez, who is the state’s current Lieutenant Governor.

Fine’s bill, if enacted as written, would strike provisions from Section 1009.26 of the Florida Statutes that cater to any student who attended Florida high schools for at least three years before graduating in the state, and who applied to an in-state institution of higher learning no more than 24 months after graduating.

The waiver is currently “applicable for 110 percent of the required credit hours of the degree or certificate program for which the student is enrolled.”

No House companion has yet to be filed, but Fine tells Florida Politics that multiple members want to file this legislation and that a House version will appear soon.

The bill as written would go into effect next July. Therefore, it would affect students beginning in the 2025-26 academic year.

Fine, endorsed by Donald Trump in the Special Election next year in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, says the bill accords with the President-elect’s policy priorities.

“President Trump has made clear it is time to close the border and stop giving illegal immigrants rewards for breaking the law,” Fine said. “While blue-collar Floridians are struggling to make ends meet, it is not fair to require them to pay $45 million a year to subsidize sweetheart deals for college degrees to those who should not even be here.”

As of 2021, Florida only ranked behind Texas and New Jersey in terms of the number of illegal immigrants attending college in the state.

While the bill contemplates removing the in-state tuition benefit granted last decade, it would not change admission policy.