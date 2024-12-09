December 9, 2024
Randy Fine seeks rollback of in-state tuition for illegal immigrants

A.G. GancarskiDecember 9, 20244min6

randy fine 2
A House version of this bill is coming soon.

New legislation from a Brevard County Republican would eliminate tuition benefits for undocumented immigrants.

Sen. Randy Fine filed the legislation (SB 90), which he described as a “biggie.” The bill would end the 10-year practice of giving this group in-state tuition at colleges and universities, saving an estimated $45 million in taxpayer dollars currently encumbered for this purpose.

“This is a no-brainer way to reduce the size of government and free up resources to help Floridians in need. We must put Floridians first, and I am proud to do my part to rebalance the scales for our citizens,” Fine said.

It accords with a stated priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said in 2023 that he wanted to repeal statutory language that conferred that benefit to students not legally in the country.

And it takes aim at legislation (HB 851) sponsored by former Rep. Jeanette Nuñez, who is the state’s current Lieutenant Governor.

Fine’s bill, if enacted as written, would strike provisions from Section 1009.26 of the Florida Statutes that cater to any student who attended Florida high schools for at least three years before graduating in the state, and who applied to an in-state institution of higher learning no more than 24 months after graduating.

The waiver is currently “applicable for 110 percent of the required credit hours of the degree or certificate program for which the student is enrolled.”

No House companion has yet to be filed, but Fine tells Florida Politics that multiple members want to file this legislation and that a House version will appear soon.

The bill as written would go into effect next July. Therefore, it would affect students beginning in the 2025-26 academic year.

Fine, endorsed by Donald Trump in the Special Election next year in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, says the bill accords with the President-elect’s policy priorities.

“President Trump has made clear it is time to close the border and stop giving illegal immigrants rewards for breaking the law,” Fine said. “While blue-collar Floridians are struggling to make ends meet, it is not fair to require them to pay $45 million a year to subsidize sweetheart deals for college degrees to those who should not even be here.”

As of 2021, Florida only ranked behind Texas and New Jersey in terms of the number of illegal immigrants attending college in the state.

While the bill contemplates removing the in-state tuition benefit granted last decade, it would not change admission policy.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

6 comments

  • MH/Duuuval

    December 9, 2024 at 10:46 am

    Here’s hoping Lt. Gov. Nunez has a high-heeled shoe with which she can whack Fine.

    Reply

    • Hung Wiil

      December 9, 2024 at 11:49 am

      MH, we fineally agree . . . see what I did there?
      You’re a total douche, but Randy Fine is a bigger douche, and if illegals don’t earn degrees, their earning potential is lower. The more degrees, the more they will likely contribute to the tax base.
      Fine is being stupid for stupid’s sake.

      Reply

  • Gerry

    December 9, 2024 at 11:08 am

    Randy Fine will make moves like this one to try and secure his upcoming election for congress. If anyone who reads this thinks Randy Fine is a conservative, just look at his voting record for the last 8 years in the Florida House. This guy is a part of the establishment SWAMP. Vote Arron Baker

    Reply

  • Seber Newsome III

    December 9, 2024 at 12:00 pm

    illegals should have never been getting free tuition to begin with, I support Randy Fine

    Reply

Categories