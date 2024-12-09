Andrew Bain drops all felony charges against Carolina Amesty

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office won’t pursue felony charges against former Rep. Carolina Amesty. The decision came just over a month after Amesty’s single term in the House ended.

A grand jury indicted Amesty on four felony counts, including forgery, uttering forgery, false acknowledgement or certification by a notary public, and notarizing her own signature on a wrongly notarized document.

All charges stemmed from a form listing Robert Shaffer as an employee of Central Christian University, a private Orlando school founded by Amesty’s father, Juan Amesty. Following reporting by the Orlando Sentinel on the allegations, State Attorney Andrew Bain presented evidence to a grand jury, which issued its findings in August.

The Windermere Republican always maintained her innocence. Carolina Amesty lost re-election to a second House term in November to Democrat Leonard Spencer. With the charges hanging over her throughout the election, she became the only incumbent Republican lawmaker in the Legislature to lose re-election.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Bain to oversee prosecutions in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit after DeSantis suspended elected State Attorney Monique Worrell, a Democrat. Bain lost an election in November against Worrell after running without party affiliation for a four-year term. Worrell will take office for another term on Jan. 6.

Midday on Sunday, Bain’s Office filed a brief nullifying any prosecution of Amesty on any of the four felony charges. On Monday morning, all bonds in the case were discharged. No reason for the decision was outlined.

Amesty initially pursued a speedy trial ahead of the election, but hearings initially scheduled days ahead of the election were canceled.

The former Representative first won election in House District 45 in 2022. She won a competitive Primary against four other Republicans before defeating Democrat Allie Braswell in the General Election.

Amesty has declined to speculate on whether she will run for political office again.