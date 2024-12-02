Florida gas prices fall further after Thanksgiving

Unlike many waistlines, gas prices in Florida decreased after Thanksgiving, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.09 to start this work week, down from $3.11 on Sunday.

Last week, the price was $3.13.

It was the same price on Thanksgiving Day — 10 cents more than what holiday travelers paid a year before, but 30 cents cheaper than what motorists shelled out on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

“Thanksgiving gas prices in Florida … were slightly more expensive than a year ago, yet it’s doubtful that prevented people from taking a trip,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

AAA projected that a record 4.5 million Floridians would join 79.9 million Americans in driving 50 or more miles from home for Thanksgiving.

The organization will release its “Year-End Holiday Travel” forecast Dec. 11. Its tally of Thanksgiving travelers won’t be available until next year’s holiday forecast, a AAA press note said.

The most expensive metropolitan market for drivers and motorcyclists was once again the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where a regular gallon of gas cost $3.27 on Monday, followed by Naples ($3.18) and Homosassa Springs ($3.17).

The most affordable gas, meanwhile, was in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.71), Panama City ($2.74) and Pensacola ($2.82).