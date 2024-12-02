December 2, 2024
Florida gas prices fall further after Thanksgiving

Jesse Scheckner December 2, 2024

gas pump supply (Large)
The price dipped 2 cents overnight.

Unlike many waistlines, gas prices in Florida decreased after Thanksgiving, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Sunshine State was $3.09 to start this work week, down from $3.11 on Sunday.

Last week, the price was $3.13.

It was the same price on Thanksgiving Day — 10 cents more than what holiday travelers paid a year before, but 30 cents cheaper than what motorists shelled out on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

“Thanksgiving gas prices in Florida … were slightly more expensive than a year ago, yet it’s doubtful that prevented people from taking a trip,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

AAA projected that a record 4.5 million Floridians would join 79.9 million Americans in driving 50 or more miles from home for Thanksgiving.

The organization will release its “Year-End Holiday Travel” forecast Dec. 11. Its tally of Thanksgiving travelers won’t be available until next year’s holiday forecast, a AAA press note said.

The most expensive metropolitan market for drivers and motorcyclists was once again the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where a regular gallon of gas cost $3.27 on Monday, followed by Naples ($3.18) and Homosassa Springs ($3.17).

The most affordable gas, meanwhile, was in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.71), Panama City ($2.74) and Pensacola ($2.82).

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

