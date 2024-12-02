Lara Trump dominates in Senate poll … but it’s not in Florida

A new survey of voters shows that 7 out of 10 Republicans want Lara Trump in the Senate.

But those voters don’t live in Florida, where she has been angling for an appointment from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Victory Insights poll of North Carolina Republicans finds that 69% of them want the Republican National Committee (RNC) Co-Chair to be their next Senator, with just 11% preferring incumbent Thom Tillis.

Trump would have a tougher time in a General Election against the hypothetical Democratic Senate nominee, Gov. Roy Cooper. A survey of the full electorate shows Trump trailing 45% to 44%, though she’s up 41% to 38% with no-party voters.

Trump has spent much of last month lobbying to be appointed to replace Marco Rubio, who is leaving the Senate to be Secretary of State.

In comments made at The Washington Post’s 2024 Global Women’s Summit last month, she said that she still hasn’t talked to the ultimate decider in that scenario.

“If I am appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and he feels that I’m the right fit to take over the U.S. Senate seat for Marco Rubio, those are big shoes to fill, but I would take it very seriously,” said Trump, the daughter-in-law of the President-elect.

Trump said co-chairing the RNC gave her “insight into serving,” adding that she has “not heard one way or another” from DeSantis, but would be “humbled and honored” to serve.

This is just the latest reiteration of the same points from Trump.

She also told Fox News viewers that she “would be honored to serve as the next Senator from my state right now,” adding that she has lived “for three and a half years in Florida.”

She made similar statements during other Fox hits.

“If I am tapped to serve in another capacity, it truly would be my honor. I think it would be great to have another young mom alongside Katie Britt there in the United States Senate. I have not been asked yet, but I certainly would strongly consider it if it is presented to me,” she said.

DeSantis has promised to appoint a replacement within the next month. But even if he passes on Trump, she may have a path to the Senate in the end.

If DeSantis has talked to Trump, it hasn’t been noted on his official schedule.