Andrew Bain refuses to help Monique Worrell transition losing after State Attorney’s race

Voters overwhelmingly elected Monique Worrell over Gov. Ron DeSantis-appointed Andrew Bain for State Attorney of Orange and Osceola counties.

But Bain, the incumbent, is now telling his employees he won’t help Worrell transition into the office, claiming DeSantis’ executive order last year that removed Worrell from office still stands.

Bain is refusing to help Worrell because he argued DeSantis hasn’t rescinded the executive order and Worrell never requested a Senate hearing to overturn the executive order.

“Without one of these things, I do not feel I can lawfully assist in a transition to an individual whose lawful suspension was affirmed by the Florida Supreme Court,” Bain wrote in an email. “We are living through an unprecedented legal event without clear answers. While I will immediately comply with an order of the Governor rescinding his prior executive order, I do not know if or when that will come.”

Bain added, “It is because of my feelings for you as a family that I write today.”

Worrell did not immediately respond to a Florida Politics request for comment Monday.

Bain said he accepts the outcome of the Nov. 5 election where Worrell won with 57% of the vote, even if he wasn’t willing to help her in the transition.

In his email, Bain also told employees he “cannot guarantee what will happen,” so he encouraged his staff to look for new jobs if they didn’t want to be working in uncertainty or with a new administration.

The State Attorney’s race was a nasty fight featuring a lawsuit and mudslinging.

Worrell ran for her old job after DeSantis removed her from office. There was no Republican on the ballot — just Worrell, a Democrat, and Bain, an independent.

Republican Seth Hyman dropped out after winning the Primary. Hyman’s Republican Primary opponent accused Hyman of being a ghost candidate to try to help Bain win. Hyman and Bain both denied it.

After Bain lost in the election, Bain’s Chief Assistant State Attorney told staff in an email, “The leaders of this office have no plans to begin looking for work elsewhere. Rather, we are all committed to following and enforcing the law in the same aggressive way we have been.”

Here’s Bain’s full message that he sent Monday: