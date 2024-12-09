Joel Rudman files open carry bill before departing to run for Congress

Rep. Joel Rudman has filed open carry legislation for consideration by the Florida House. The Navarre Republican put the legislation in the hopper as he runs in a Special Election to succeed former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in Congress.

“Today, we reaffirm Florida’s commitment to the Constitution, and once again, the Third District leads the way,” Rudman said. “As my first bill for the 2025 session, I have filed a comprehensive piece of legislation that restores and protects our inalienable rights as guaranteed by the Second Amendment.”

The bill (HB 31) would roll back provisions of the Parkland bill signed by former Gov. Rick Scott, now a Republican U.S. Senator. Rudman takes aim at statutory provisions allowing courts to temporarily confiscate guns if individuals demonstrate behavior posing a risk to themselves or others.

“Not only does my legislation repeal the unconstitutional red flag laws that have been in place since 2018, but it also allows for open carry of firearms in the state,” Rudman said. “It is time for our state to act less like California, and to act more like the Free State of Florida. I look forward to our state once again earning the title of the Gunshine State, where citizens are no longer asked to trade God-given freedoms for a politician’s empty promise of security.”

Scott notably has defended the Parkland bill, even as groups like the National Rifle Association took the state to court over the provisions. “We passed historic legislation that I’m proud that we passed,” he told reporters in Tallahassee just last year.

But even when the measure passed, it divided House Republicans.

Last year, former Rep. Mike Beltran filed legislation that would have allowed open carry of firearms, but no Senate companion existed, and it never was considered by a House committee.

Notably, Rudman won’t be around during the Legislative Session. He has submitted his resignation to resign for Gaetz’s seat, effective Jan. 1. That means he won’t be able to vote for the bill on the floor for the legislation even if committees advance it ahead of Session.

But Senate President Ben Albritton has already signaled the upper chamber won’t consider open carry legislation this year.