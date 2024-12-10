Lawyer Marcus Hyatt says he is running in HD 38 to replace term-limited David Smith

An insurance lawyer with a past career working in the criminal justice system is running for the House District 38 seat, held by term-limited Rep. David Smith in Seminole County.

Marcus Hyatt says he is running as a Republican for the seat and has the background needed to represent Central Florida in the House.

“I will fight unapologetically to put Florida and America First so families can afford groceries, car insurance and the rent. There is nothing Florida families can’t achieve if we get the government off their backs and out of their pockets.” Hyatt said in a press release announcing his candidacy.

Hyatt wants to replace Smith, a Winter Springs Republican. Smith spent more than any House Republican this November to narrowly beat Democrat Sarah Henry for a final term.

Currently Hyatt is a lawyer at De Beaubien, Simmons and Knight (DSK Law) in Orlando.

“Marcus became a first-party property insurance attorney for plaintiffs, where he has successfully handled motions, discovery, depositions, and prepared for trials. Additionally, Marcus has negotiated settlements with insurance companies on behalf of his clients,” his campaign said in a press release. “He now fights on behalf of insurance companies in Florida auto liability defense cases.”

Hyatt is a graduate from the University of Central Florida (UCF) and Barry University Law School.

At the Orlando Police Department, he was a police officer and later promoted to be a detective during his employment from 2019 to 2023.

“Hyatt previously worked as an Assistant State Attorney in the 18th Judicial Circuit from 2011 until 2019, where he tried a wide range of felony offenses including sexual battery, drug trafficking and homicide,” his press release said.

“As a former Orlando police officer and Assistant State Prosecutor, I understand that Florida cannot have prosperity without public safety and adherence to the rule of law,” Hyatt added. “Florida is now the center of conservative governance in America, and I plan to fight to keep it that way.”