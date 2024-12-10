December 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

After backlash, Andrew Bain says he will help Monique Worrell during transition

Gabrielle RussonDecember 10, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTransition

Bettors continue to fade Ron DeSantis’ Defense Secretary chances

APoliticalHeadlines

Wesley Chapel tops list of top 10 places to move in Florida

HeadlinesOrlando

How Valencia College got caught in the middle of an Orange County fight

BAIN WORRELL
Never mind! Andrew Bain says his Office will help in the transition of power.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain is backtracking and now says he will help Monique Worrell transition into the office after she won the November election.

Bain originally said he was unwilling to help Worrell get ready for her term, citing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 2023 executive order that threw her out of the office and led to Bain’s appointment. But that appears to have changed.

“I want to provide clarity that Monique Worrell will take office on January 7, 2025, and that my term will end January 6, 2025.  It is my intention to provide any assistance I can to ensure the office continues to operate smoothly for the benefit of our community during this transition,” Bain said in his update that his office released to Florida Politics Tuesday. “It is also my expectation that every member of the office will do the same.”

In his first email, Bain claimed he could not help Worrell because he said DeSantis hadn’t rescinded the executive order from Worrell’s previous term and Worrell never requested a Senate hearing to overturn the executive order.

“Without one of these things, I do not feel I can lawfully assist in a transition to an individual whose lawful suspension was affirmed by the Florida Supreme Court,” Bain wrote in his message to employees. “We are living through an unprecedented legal event without clear answers. While I will immediately comply with an order of the Governor rescinding his prior executive order, I do not know if or when that will come.”

But the Orlando Sentinel reported that a Florida constitutional law expert dismissed Bain’s argument and said the suspension ran for Worrell’s old term — not her new one. There was nothing stopping Bain from helping Worrell.

Worrell, a Democrat, defeated Bain, who ran as an independent, with 57% of the vote on Nov. 5.

“That mandate was clear. Elections are the ultimate accountability measure in a democracy. No executive order, no political maneuver, and certainly no personal grievance can override the will of the people,” Worrell said Monday. She called Bain’s original unwillingness to help her “a betrayal of democratic principles, but also a stark reminder of the lengths to which some will go to cling to power.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBettors continue to fade Ron DeSantis' Defense Secretary chances

One comment

  • Florida is Red

    December 10, 2024 at 8:56 am

    Hilarious.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories