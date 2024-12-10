December 10, 2024
Goodwill hunting for the holidays? The nonprofit is a big boon to the economy
New York, USA - 30 June 2024: Goodwill Logo or Icon on Phone Screen.

Janelle Irwin TaylorDecember 10, 2024

In 2023, Goodwill had an estimated $1.2B economic impact in Florida.

Goodwill thrift stores offer a sustainable retail model and boost jobs, economic development and community support for residents in need.

That’s according to a new report from Florida TaxWatch entitled “More Than A Store: The Fiscal and Economic Impacts of Goodwill in Florida.” Goodwill is known for its retail stores that sell gently used donated items for a fraction of original retail value.

But the nonprofit organization does a whole lot more than offer fun thrifting experiences. It also trains people for careers in various industries, such as banking, information technology and health care. Goodwill also offers other critical services to help at-risk individuals be successful, including English language training, additional education and access to transportation and child care.

“The Florida Goodwill Association provides several impactful initiatives that help stimulate economic and workforce development by providing employment opportunities for individuals who often have barriers to entering the workforce through traditional means,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro said.

“These programs have a direct impact on Florida’s communities and economy and an estimated $1.2 billion in economic output value for 2023. Moreover, these Goodwill programs add tremendous dignity to the lives of the clients and communities they serve. They are truly, more than a store.”

In 2023, Goodwill had an estimated $1.2 billion economic impact in Florida, according to the report. The organization contributed about $652 million to Florida’s GDP and added $127 million in personal income growth for Floridians.

The nonprofit works in nine territories throughout the state, including the Big Bend, Central Florida, Gulf Coast, Gulf Stream, Manasota, North Florida, South Florida, Southwest Florida and Suncoast.

Overall, its stores collected more than $20 million in local and state sales tax and generated $50 million in personal income growth.

In 2023, Goodwill employed more than 14,800 individuals throughout its organization and placed more than 4,000 people in jobs within their communities. The organization is responsible for 1 in 24 job placements throughout Florida.

Goodwill requested the Florida TaxWatch study, according to Goodwill Manasota President and CEO Donn Githens, who also chairs the Florida Goodwill Association. The data helps the organization understand its economic impact to continue serving Floridians.

“Florida Goodwill Association consists of nine territories that are independently run and governed by their own local volunteer board of directors, and this study collectively shows the tremendous economic impact we have across the state and in our local communities,” Githens said.

The organization groups its services into seven categories — career services and readiness; community services; housing services; re-entry services for the former incarcerated; veteran services; and a generic “other” category to catch anything that doesn’t fall neatly into the other categories. Each category also has a host of subcategories, demonstrating the breadth and scope of the organization’s charitable footprint.

Of the funds raised by Goodwill in Florida, 90% go directly toward program activities.

“Goodwill has several programs that help youth and adults gain workforce and critical life skills. One example is the Take Stock in Children program that offers mentoring services for students seeking higher education and scholarship opportunities,” said Sen. Tracie Davis, who represents parts of Jacksonville.

“In North Florida, 450 students have participated in the program with a 100% high school graduation rate. In 2023, they served over 20,000 people through its various programs, and through its job placement programs, this territory added an additional 1,686 job placements. Incredibly, Goodwill added a much-needed economic impact of $297.8 million to 14 North Florida counties.”

North Florida had the largest economic output, at nearly $298 million. The territory also contributed more than $164 million to the local GDP, helped get nearly 4,000 people into jobs, added nearly $124 million in personal income growth and created nearly $55 million in personal income growth through job placements.

South Florida wasn’t far behind, with nearly $262 million in economic output and nearly $155 million added to the local GDP.

Southwest Florida followed with nearly $160 million in economic output, followed by the Suncoast (more than $114 million), Manasota (nearly $103 million), Gulfstream ($71 million), the Big Bend (nearly $69 million), and the Gulf Coast (more than $23 million).

Goodwill receives donations from individuals through direct contributions or support at retail locations.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

