Randy Fine looks to roll back ban on people under 21 buying guns

The Senate resisted last year’s attempt to expand gun sales to where they were before 2018’s Parkland massacre, but new legislation is on tap for the 2025 Session.

Sen. Randy Fine, a Republican from Brevard County, is sponsoring legislation (SB 94) that would repeal the current prohibition on people above the age of 18 but below the age of 21 from buying firearms.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act blocked gun sales to those under the age of 21, after a 19-year-old former student at the South Florida school shot and killed 17 people with a AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.

The heinous act that shocked the state and led to bipartisan consensus to impose gun restrictions despite strenuous objections from the powerful National Rifle Association.

Florida’s 2018 law does not prohibit people under 18 from owning guns, noted then-Gov. Rick Scott in comments on the bill in 2022. But it does block the purchase of firearms for everyone under 21 but members of law enforcement. Violations of the law are third-degree felonies.

“When you turn 18, you are eligible to enlist in our nation’s finest fighting forces and are entrusted with a rifle to defend our country. I believe that if you can use a rifle in war to protect our nation, you should also be able to purchase one at the age of 18,” Fine told Florida Politics.

He noted that even when the current law was passed, he saw a flaw in the language.

“When the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Act passed in 2018, I committed to addressing the inconsistency that allows an 18-year-old to be given a firearm by a parent or purchase one in a private transaction but not from a licensed firearms dealer. Before I leave the Senate for Congress, I want to get that done,” Fine added.

Previous attempts to change the law proved more successful in the House, where Fine served four terms ending last Session, than the Senate.

2023’s HB 1211, sponsored by former Rep. Bobby Payne of Palatka, passed 76-35, largely along party lines in the supermajority lower chamber.