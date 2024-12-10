Delegation for 12.10.24: NAS Pensacola — Florida clout — OAN Gaetz — radioactive — genocide

Remembering Pensacola

It’s been five years since a Saudi military trainee opened fire and killed three Navy sailors at the Naval Air Station Pensacola. The Senate last week passed a formal resolution sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott honoring victims of the attack.

“Today, on the fifth anniversary of the tragic shooting at NAS Pensacola that senselessly took the lives of three brave Americans — Joshua Kaleb Watson, Mohammed Haitham and Cameron Walters — we honor their service and life dedicated to serving and protecting our country,” Scott said. “Every day, they are missed by their friends, family and all who knew them. The entire Pensacola community was forever changed that day following the tragic news.”

Sen. Marco Rubio co-sponsored the resolution, along with Republican Sens. Katie Britt, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama as well as Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

Scott highlighted legislation inspired by the attack that he hopes prevents similar tragedies.

“This act of terror never should have happened and following the attack, I fought for significant reform through my Secure U.S. Bases Act that became law,” the Naples Republican said.

“I will never stop working to make sure our bases are safe, and this never happens again. I want to thank my colleagues for standing in solidarity and remembering and honoring the lives that were taken far too soon on that tragic day five years ago.”

Florida gavel

Florida’s congressional delegation may have some more clout in the next Congress.

Rep. Brian Mast of Palm City will lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee after outpacing several others vying for the job before the House Steering Committee.

He’ll succeed Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican who is term-limited and cannot run for the position again without a waiver, which he declined to seek.

Some on Capitol Hill were surprised when Mast, who currently chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight, was selected. For others, it was a point of celebration.

Shortly after Mast’s selection, Steering Committee members Vern Buchanan, Mario Díaz-Balart and Byron Donalds — all fellow Florida Republicans — issued a joint statement congratulating their “dear friend and colleague.”

“This is an honor for our state, and we were proud to advocate for him in this powerful position,” the statement said.

“Brian is a true champion for freedom, both at home and abroad. His unwavering commitment to defending American values and confronting America’s enemies, honed through his service and sacrifice on the battlefield, sets him apart as a powerful advocate for our country.”

Mast still must receive approval from the entire House Republican Conference early next year to lock in the job, though the Steering Committee’s recommendations are seldom rebuffed.

No delegation members chaired full committees in the 118th Congress despite Republicans in Florida helping secure the GOP majority.

Fueling speculation

Lara Trump is fueling further speculation that she may be appointed soon to succeed Rubio in the Senate.

President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law stepped down Monday as co-Chair of the Republican National Committee amid chatter that Gov. Ron DeSantis may appoint her to fulfill the remainder of Rubio’s Senate term, presuming he secures confirmation as Trump’s Secretary of State.

Lara Trump took over as RNC co-Chair shortly after Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination for President this year and control of the party apparatus shifted to loyalists.

North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley took over as RNC Chair at the same time, and the incoming President has asked him to remain in that post. Lara Trump won’t stay with the national party, and people are pondering the next steps.

“The job I came to do is now complete, and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting,” she posted on X.

“Thank you to our incredible team at the RNC, our amazing Chairman Whatley and, of course, thank you to President Donald Trump — we are so proud of you, and I’m grateful you trusted me in this position.”

Polls also show that Lara Trump is leading a field of prospective candidates for a North Carolina Senate seat that will be decided in 2026.

OAN on tap

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz will host a new show on the right-wing One America News Network.

The conservative news network said The Matt Gaetz Show will launch in January as part of a prime-time lineup. The former Congressman will have a 9 p.m. time slot.

“Matt is a remarkable talent and a principled leader,” said Charles Herring, President of OAN. “His insider access to America’s top policymakers and unwavering dedication to America-first values will bring unparalleled insight and exclusive content to OAN viewers. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the OAN family.”

The time slot will pit Gaetz against Fox News’ Sean Hannity, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Newsmax’s Greg Kelly.

Gaetz voiced confidence as he takes one of the most coveted time slots in cable news.

“OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going — streaming, apps, podcasts and social media,” Gaetz said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join OAN’s forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion.”

Radioactive roads

Democrats in the delegation want to prevent Trump from authorizing hazardous materials in road construction.

Reps. Maxwell Frost of Orlando and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Miramar introduced the No Radioactive Roads Act, which would outlaw using phosphogypsum on roads.

DeSantis signed legislation in 2023 allowing construction firms to test using the phosphate mining byproduct on state roads, but federal restrictions have prevented that. The Environmental Protection Agency, during Trump’s first term, approved the construction material, but Joe Biden’s administration reversed that decision.

“Leaders like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis care more about making sure that their corporate donors are happy than they do about making sure your communities aren’t built with cancer-causing materials. It’s disgusting,” Frost said. “PG can and has seeped into our water, into our soil and into our air — endangering our people, our environment and our businesses. We need to take action to make sure that no future administration can allow this radioactive and cancer-causing substance to be used to build our roads without adhering to very high safety standards.”

Cherfilus-McCormick said Florida communities should not suffer the consequences of driving on hazardous materials in the coming years.

“The health and safety of our communities must always come first,” she said. “Allowing radioactive materials like phosphogypsum to be used in road construction is a direct threat to our families, our environment and our future. The No Radioactive Roads Act is a critical step to ensure that no community is subjected to the long-term dangers of toxic exposure. I am proud to join Congressman Frost in championing this legislation, which prioritizes the well-being of every Floridian.”

Stopping sex abuse

It has been more than half a decade since a sex abuse scandal shook USA Gymnastics. In years since, Congress has pushed for greater protection in youth sports, but Rep. Kathy Castor said lawmakers can do more.

This week, the Tampa Democrat introduced bipartisan legislation, the Safer Sports for Athletes Act, which would create a more rigorous and transparent investigation process by the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

“Every athlete at every level deserves to participate in sports in a safe, harm-free environment,” Castor said. “Congress created the U.S. Center for SafeSport to protect athletes and hold abusers accountable, but it’s clear that gaps in transparency and accountability must be addressed to serve athletes better. That’s why I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan legislation with my colleagues to restore trust, strengthen safeguards and ensure every athlete can thrive in a supportive environment.”

She unveiled a legislative package along with Republican Reps. Don Bacon of Nebraska, David Joyce of Ohio and Democratic Rep. Deborah Ross of North Carolina. The bill includes requirements for trauma experts to work with victims, notification deadlines for involved parties, and a requirement that at least 20% of SafeSport funding go toward prevention efforts in amateur athletics to create a cultural change.

Angie Lund, a former gymnast and abuse survivor, said the legislation will improve the sensitive process.

“The lack of trauma-informed process by the Center was the biggest challenge in my case,” Lund said. “I hope this legislation will force the changes we need at the Center, so all survivors feel safe reporting.”

Relief over aid?

As Florida communities rebuild from hurricanes, Rep. Greg Steube said federal money shouldn’t be shipped worldwide to help other nations. The Sarasota Republican filed the Securing Taxpayer Assistance during Natural Disasters (STAND) Act, which would defund foreign aid during times of domestic natural disasters.

“After one of the deadliest hurricane seasons on record, Floridians are still living under tarps, and Carolinians spent Thanksgiving freezing in tents,” Steube said. “Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to prioritize foreign aid over American citizens. Just recently, President Biden announced $1 billion in disaster relief for Africa — while victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton here at home still wait for help. The American people have felt neglected for four years while Biden prioritized the needs of other countries. It’s time our policies reflect the needs of our own people.”

Biden, during a visit to Angola, announced humanitarian assistance to address the food insecurity and other urgent needs of refugees in 31 African nations. The funding comes through the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Rep. Bill Posey, a Rockledge Republican, is among the co-sponsors for Steube’s bill.

Speeding farm assistance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a streamlined application process for agricultural producers impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. That includes expedited assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program, Emergency Forest Restoration Program and Tree Assistance Program.

Rep. Scott Franklin cheered the response, noting the back-to-back storms this year significantly impacted agrarian areas in the Florida Heartland.

“USDA’s announcement today could be a game-changer in helping Florida agricultural producers who’ve been pummeled by storm after storm the last few years,” the Lakeland Republican said.

“Granting FSA (Farm Service Agency) employees the authority to waive unnecessary and onerous requirements will expedite disaster applications and get aid out much more quickly. My office will continue to work to reduce red tape at USDA and ensure our growers and ranchers receive the resources they need while recovering.”

Franklin, Rubio, and Scott urged the adoption of a more efficient process for producers to obtain relief in an October letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Cutting the fat

Officials often look for ways to cut fat in government. Cherfilus-McCormick said she also wants to help Americans shave off a few pounds.

The Miramar Democrat introduced the Dual Eligible Americans Living (DEAL) with Obesity Act with Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania. The bipartisan legislation looks to lower out-of-pocket costs for weight loss drugs by adding coverage under Medicare Part D for dually eligible Medicare and Medicaid.

“For too long, Americans living with obesity were unable to access the life-changing medications they needed because of antiquated and discriminatory policies in the Medicare Part D program that considered obesity to be a purely cosmetic problem,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “It is long overdue that Medicare recognizes obesity as a chronic disease so patients can benefit from new medical innovation in the obesity space.”

Several health advocates endorsed the legislation.

“HealthyWomen supports the DEAL with Obesity Act, a crucial piece of legislation aimed at improving access to innovative treatments for obesity. The Act will make GLP-1 agonists and other medications designed for obesity treatment more affordable for dual-eligible beneficiaries,” said Elizabeth Battaglino, CEO of HealthyWomen. “By eliminating the arbitrary prohibition of coverage for weight loss drugs under Medicare Part D, this legislation ensures that overweight individuals in this population can access the medications they need without financial barriers. HealthyWomen stands behind this effort to promote equitable health care access and better support for those living with obesity.”

Discharge debate

The Army Corps of Engineers has continued to discharge excess water from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie River. But Mast has sent a letter to Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman to stop the surge.

“We can’t let our foot off the gas until we cross the finish line: ending all discharges to the East Coast,” Mast said. “We must hold the Army Corps accountable to ensure that the new Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual benefits not just the East and West coasts, but the Everglades as a whole.”

The letter suggests the Army Corps plans to release water through July at 300 to 500 cubic feet per second. Over the months, Mast said it could destroy estuaries while only decreasing lake levels by 3 inches, a trade-off the Congressman said his district should not endure.

“This is like slowly emptying a septic tank into our house, just enough to make it unlivable but not enough to actually drain the tank,” Mast said.

What genocide?

Amnesty International issued a report this week alleging that the Israeli government aimed to commit genocide against Palestinians following terrorist attacks in October 2023 by Hamas. But members of Florida’s congressional delegation representing prominent Jewish communities in South Florida slammed the report as biased.

Reps. Lois Frankel and Debbie Wasserman Schultz issued a joint statement criticizing the account as faulty.

“Amnesty International’s report relies on fraudulently attributing genocidal intent to Israeli officials and the Israeli people at large. The argument rests entirely on a politically driven revisionist definition of what constitutes a genocide, breaking with internationally accepted standards to reach Amnesty’s desired conclusion,” the statement reads. “The authors argue that the threshold of evidence for accusing states of genocide is ‘too high’ and in doing so, acknowledge that their findings in Gaza do not meet the elements of the crime.”

The report heavily criticizes the response to the attacks as calculated attempts to kill and debilitate Palestinian communities.

“Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide,” said Agnès Callamard, Secretary-General of Amnesty International. “It must stop now.”

But the South Florida Democrats say the conclusions are misguided.

“When a prosecutor concludes that they lack the evidence to meet a legal standard, they should modify the accusation rather than mangling the statute to accommodate a predetermined assumption of guilt. This is especially crucial when it comes to the most horrific accusation that can be leveled against a nation,” Frankel and Wasserman Schultz said.

“Instead, Amnesty’s slanderous report conflates conduct with intent, confuses outcomes with objectives, and contrives a novel legal framework that cites Israel’s very existence as evidence of its malign intent.”

Communism 101

Surveys show as many as half of Generation Z Americans in recent years claim a positive outlook on socialism. But Rep. María Elvira Salazar hopes a bill she successfully carried to House passage will help change that.

The House approved her Crucial Communism Teaching Act (HR 5349) on a 327-62 vote. If signed, the legislation would make education materials available to middle and high school students nationwide through the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

“By passing my Crucial Communism Teaching Act, the House of Representatives will ensure future generations will remember the pain and suffering caused by the brutal communist ideology,” the Coral Gable Republican said. “My community in Miami understands the evils of communism very well, and we must ensure all Americans are aware of the death and misery it has caused. Their stories and memories will now live on in the minds of our youth.”

Two votes against the bill came from Florida Republicans, Reps. Cory Mills and Steube.

The Foundation cheered the advancement of the legislation.

“The Berlin Wall may have fallen in 1989, but the evil ideology behind it did not,” said Dr. Eric Patterson, the Foundation’s President and CEO. “Today, one-fifth of humanity still lives under communist tyranny. Sadly, American students are increasingly unaware of the history and legacy of communism. It’s time to right this wrong — the Crucial Communism Teaching Act is a common sense piece of legislation to ensure that our students learn the truth, past and present, about this deadly ideology.”

Scott has filed companion legislation in the Senate with Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican.

On the House floor, Salazar said she believes a lack of knowledge of the historical consequences of communism has left a generation uninformed of why its goals are inconsistent with American democracy.

On this day

Dec. 10, 1898 — “Treaty of Paris ends Spanish‑American War” via History.com — The Treaty granted the United States its first overseas empire. On Aug. 12, an armistice had been signed between Spain and the United States, ending a brief and one-sided conflict. The once-proud Spanish empire was virtually dissolved as the United States took over much of Spain’s overseas holdings. Puerto Rico and Guam were ceded to the United States, the Philippines were bought for $20 million, and Cuba became a U.S. protectorate. Philippine insurgents who fought against Spanish rule during the war immediately turned their guns against the new occupiers and 10 times more U.S. troops died suppressing the Philippines than in defeating Spain.

Dec. 10, 1906 — “Theodore Roosevelt awarded Nobel Prize” via Smithsonian magazine — Prime Minister Gunnar Knudsen of Norway and four other members of the Nobel committee in Oslo announced the recipient of the 1906 Nobel Peace Prize. For his “happy role in bringing to an end the bloody war recently waged between two of the world’s great powers, Japan and Russia,” U.S. President Roosevelt became the first American to win any Nobel Prize. The 26th President was also the first statesperson to win a Peace Prize, a historic occurrence that ruffled feathers. Since the prize’s establishment, its winners have been leaders of the Red Cross, founders of peace groups, and the author of Lay Down Your Arms, an anti-war novel.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by Jesse Scheckner.