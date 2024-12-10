Panhandle lawmakers want Nathan Boyles in the Florida House

Several lawmakers in the Panhandle are making clear who they want filling a soon vacant House seat.

Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles, who launched a campaign Monday in House District 3, announced endorsements from Republican state Sens. Don Gaetz and Jay Trumbull, state Reps. Shane Abbott and Alex Andrade, and former state Rep. Jayer Williamson.

“I’m honored to have the support of so many leaders from our region who’ve helped make our state the best place to live, work, visit and retire,” Boyles said. “These leaders have been on the frontlines of fighting for our conservative values for years and their trust and confidence is truly humbling.”

State Rep. Joel Rudman currently represents HD 3 but has submitted a resignation, effective Jan. 1, to run for former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz’s congressional seat. Gaetz resigned after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General, though the Congressman later withdrew from consideration.

Republicans backing Boyle said he would be a welcome addition to the Florida House.

“I’ve known Nathan Boyles for many years,” said Trumbull, who previously served in the Florida House. “He is a hard worker and a conservative champion. Nathan will roll up his sleeves and get to work immediately to defend our values and get results for every Floridian. The residents of District 3 will be well served by his commitment to constitutional principles and his sharp business acumen — which is needed in government more now than ever.”

Don Gaetz, a former Senate President and Okaloosa County Superintendent of Schools, also praised Boyles.

“Tallahassee needs more leaders who know what it takes to run a business, support employees, and make a positive impact in their community,” Gaetz said. “In Nathan Boyles, we have a conservative businessman who will bring a much-needed perspective to Tallahassee to help us bring down insurance rates, make Florida more affordable, and find results-oriented, conservative solutions to our state’s most pressing issues.”

House members saw Boyles as a solid future ally in the lower chamber.

“Nathan Boyles is a successful businessman, dedicated family man, and constitutional conservative,” said Andrade, a Pensacola Republican. “His passion for our community is evident in his public service and his fight to protect our shared values and principles. I am proud to endorse him for State Representative and I know he will work every day to improve the lives of Floridians.”

One other Republican, lawyer Hayden Burkhard Hudson, has filed to run for the HD 3 seat in the 2026 cycle. A Special Election has yet to be formally called to replace Rudman.