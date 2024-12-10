December 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Girl Scouts report shows young women in Florida still face substantial obstacles
Image via Girl Scouts of Florida.

Drew DixonDecember 10, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Randy Fine looks to roll back ban on people under 21 buying guns

APoliticalHeadlines

Goodwill hunting for the holidays? The nonprofit is a big boon to the economy

HeadlinesSpecials

Panhandle lawmakers want Nathan Boyles in the Florida House

girl-scout-at-cast-iron-chef
While girls in Florida have seen some positive trends, many still face life challenges unique to young women.

Girl Scouts of Florida issued the organization’s “2024 State of the Florida Girl Report,” showing that young women in the state have made some substantial progress. But challenges for girls remain significant.

The 76-page extensive report showed many trends moving in favor of girls in Florida, including lowering the number of uninsured girls living in the state, notable decreases in pregnancy among teen girls and fewer girls living below the poverty line.

“Taken together, these strides create the stability necessary for girls to thrive,” the Girl Scouts of Florida report said.

While there are many positive developments favoring girls in recent years, the Girl Scouts report indicates young women in the state are still subject to unique hurdles.

“This report puts into sharp focus the obstacles Florida’s girls face today,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, President of the Girl Scouts of Florida Association and CEO of the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida.

The Girl Scouts of Florida study collected data to measure the well-being of Florida girls. The report focused on four categories: physical health, academic performance, emotional wellness and social well-being. Researchers compiled the results using publicly available data from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Education.

“Compared to boys, three-times as many girls experience sexual violence, twice as many girls seriously consider attempting suicide, and significantly more high school girls abuse controlled substances,” the report said in summary.

Some of the more disturbing indicators facing girls in Florida include the fact that 1 in 6 high school girls reported experiencing sexual violence in the last year. And 1 in 8 female students reported missing at least a day of class because they felt unsafe on school campuses.

Twice as many girls seriously consider taking their own lives compared to boys. Another 52% of high school girls endured symptoms of depression, high school girls are 1.5 times likelier to vape or use nicotine compared to boys, amounting to about 20% of the high school girls in Florida.

The report issued recommendations, pointing to excess pressure on girls.

“Several troubling trends presented in the report fundamentally stem from unrealistic expectations placed on girls,” the report said. “From the distorted views girls have of their body to increases in depression and anxiety to lower academic performance in math, often, girls are adapting to the damaging demands of social pressure.”

The report suggests that encouraging an emancipating environment can help girls overcome some immediate challenges.

“Unboxing her potential means allowing girls the space to not fit a mold. As we widen the view of who girls are and what they can become, we also remove the pressure to fit one definition of girlhood,” the report said while also emphasizing peer associations among girls.

“Girls, then, benefit in deep, important ways from a supportive, all-girl environment that is often not available through family or school. An all-girl environment is shown to present better outcomes in mental health interventions and create better academic performance,” the report concluded.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden is rushing aid to Ukraine. Both sides are digging in. And everyone is bracing for Donald Trump

nextPanhandle lawmakers want Nathan Boyles in the Florida House

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories