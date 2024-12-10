Carlos Giménez elected Vice Chair of Republican Governance Group

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez of Miami is the new Vice Chair of the Republican Governance Group (RG2), a House GOP caucus of center-right lawmakers now in its 30th year.

He succeeds U.S. Rep. David Valadao, who was elected unopposed to be the caucus Chair.

Giménez outpaced U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans of Virginia for the Vice Chair job in a closed-door election, The Hill reported.

Young Kim, a California Republican, won re-election to the group’s other Vice Chair post.

Giménez, a former Miami-Dade Mayor and Commissioner, said Tuesday that he was “honored to have the support” of his GOP colleagues.

“I am proud to lead with our commonsense values to deliver results for our community and the nation,” he said.

“The members of the Republican Governance Group delivered the House Majority, hailing from some of the most competitive districts in the nation. My RG2 colleagues are among the most effective legislators in Congress, and I look forward to continuing working with Chairman David Valadao … to grow RG2, expand our majority, and build on the historic gains we achieved this cycle with the Hispanic-American community.”

Other Florida members of RG2, formerly called the Tuesday Group, including U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and María Elvira Salazar.

Valadao, who will replace U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio as Chair, told The Hill the caucus will be “very active” when Congress reconvenes under Republican control in both legislative chambers and the White House.

The RG2 runs a political action committee based in Tampa called Republican Governance Group/Tuesday Group Political Action Committee. Between Jan. 1, 2023, and Nov. 25, 2024, the PAC raised and spent nearly $1.6 million.

That includes $10,000 donated to Giménez, who defeated Democratic challenger Phil Ehr last month with 64.5% of the vote to earn a third term serving Florida’s 28th Congressional District.