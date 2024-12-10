December 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Carlos Giménez elected Vice Chair of Republican Governance Group

Jesse SchecknerDecember 10, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.10.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Growing number of Democrats call for Susan Valdés to resign, run again in Special Election

APoliticalHeadlines

Holiday cheer: Gov. DeSantis gifts Florida workers 3 extra days off

Carlos Gimenez
He said the group’s members ‘delivered the House Majority’ in November.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez of Miami is the new Vice Chair of the Republican Governance Group (RG2), a House GOP caucus of center-right lawmakers now in its 30th year.

He succeeds U.S. Rep. David Valadao, who was elected unopposed to be the caucus Chair.

Giménez outpaced U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans of Virginia for the Vice Chair job in a closed-door election, The Hill reported.

Young Kim, a California Republican, won re-election to the group’s other Vice Chair post.

Giménez, a former Miami-Dade Mayor and Commissioner, said Tuesday that he was “honored to have the support” of his GOP colleagues.

“I am proud to lead with our commonsense values to deliver results for our community and the nation,” he said.

“The members of the Republican Governance Group delivered the House Majority, hailing from some of the most competitive districts in the nation. My RG2 colleagues are among the most effective legislators in Congress, and I look forward to continuing working with Chairman David Valadao … to grow RG2, expand our majority, and build on the historic gains we achieved this cycle with the Hispanic-American community.”

Other Florida members of RG2, formerly called the Tuesday Group, including U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and María Elvira Salazar.

Valadao, who will replace U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio as Chair, told The Hill the caucus will be “very active” when Congress reconvenes under Republican control in both legislative chambers and the White House.

The RG2 runs a political action committee based in Tampa called Republican Governance Group/Tuesday Group Political Action Committee. Between Jan. 1, 2023, and Nov. 25, 2024, the PAC raised and spent nearly $1.6 million.

That includes $10,000 donated to Giménez, who defeated Democratic challenger Phil Ehr last month with 64.5% of the vote to earn a third term serving Florida’s 28th Congressional District.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBowl season will be busy for fans in Florida

nextHoliday cheer: Gov. DeSantis gifts Florida workers 3 extra days off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories