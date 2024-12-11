Gov. DeSantis joins GOP Governors vowing support for Donald Trump immigration policies

Gov. Ron DeSantis spent much of the last four years railing about the open southern border. Now, he and like-minded chief executives have much less to complain about.

DeSantis and others signed on to a letter led by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster backing President-elect Donald Trump’s expected crackdown on illegal immigration.

“We stand ready to utilize every tool at our disposal — whether through state law enforcement or the National Guard — to support President Trump in this vital mission,” the Governors said in a joint statement.

DeSantis has made a number of high-profile plays spotlighting the porous border and its consequences.

These include deploying state law enforcement assets to Texas to help deal with the migration crisis, sending migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard and California, and other moves that brooked media controversy but vividly registered protest against the Joe Biden administration’s facilitation of the illegal influx.

The statement alludes to moves like that made by DeSantis and his counterparts.

“When the Biden Administration refused to secure our borders and uphold the rule of law, it was Republicans who took action. We mobilized state resources, including law enforcement and National Guard units, to protect Americans from disastrous open border policies and prevent illegal immigration from overwhelming our country.”

The signatories include Kay Ivey of Alabama; Mike Dunleavy of Alaska; Sarah Sanders of Arkansas; Brian Kemp of Georgia; Brad Little of Idaho; Eric Holcomb of Indiana; Kim Reynolds of Iowa; Jeff Landry of Louisiana; Tate Reeves of Mississippi; Mike Parson of Missouri; Greg Gianforte of Montana; Jim Pillen of Nebraska; Joe Lombardo of Nevada; Chris Sununu of New Hampshire; Doug Burgum of North Dakota; Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma; Mike DeWine of Ohio; Kristi Noem of South Dakota; Bill Lee of Tennessee; Greg Abbott of Texas; Spencer Cox of Utah; Glenn Youngkin of Virginia; Jim Justice of West Virginia; and Mark Gordon of Wyoming.

They “remain fully committed to supporting the Trump Administration’s efforts to deport dangerous criminals, gang members, and terrorists who are in this country illegally.”