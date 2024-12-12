December 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron Christaldi earns Tampa Chamber’s 2024 H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award
Image via Shumaker.

Janelle Irwin TaylorDecember 12, 20245min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden commutes roughly 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people in biggest single-day act of clemency

HeadlinesTransition

Donald Trump names Dan Newlin as Ambassador to Colombia

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Alex Rizo targets education reform, optometrist allowances, helping Maury Hernandez

Christaldi_Ronald_HI (1)
'His leadership continues to inspire and create a lasting impact across our region.'

Ron Christaldi, a well-known business leader in the Tampa Bay area, has been awarded the prestigious H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award from the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce for 2024.

Christaldi, who is President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, is a lawyer who specializes in both transactions and litigations for Shumaker, the biggest business law firm in the Tampa Bay region.

“Ron exemplifies what the H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award represents,” said Bob Rohrlack, President and CEO of the Tampa Bay Chamber. “Ron is a leader willing to stand for what is right. He is innovative and supportive of others in their efforts to be successful. Ron is a humble leader who acts like a leader others should follow. As a Past Chairman of the Chamber, we are blessed to have him engaged with the Chamber.”

Established in 1997, the award is one of the Tampa Bay area’s most esteemed honors for recognizing those whose leadership has significantly impacted the local community.

Christaldi was previously named one of the top 100 lawyers in the state by Florida Trend Magazine and was named one of the 100 most influential lawyers in the nation by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. He chairs the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and Leadership Florida, and he’s the Chair-elect for the Tampa Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees.

Christaldi also serves as Vice Chair of the New College of Florida Board of Trustees and is a founding board member for the African American Arts and Cultural Center. That’s in addition to several board roles he’s held previously, including at the Tampa Bay Chamber.

“Ron embodies the spirit of this award through his selfless contributions and unwavering commitment to making Tampa Bay a better place for all,” said former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Principal U.S. Cities Practice for Shumaker Advisors Florida. “His leadership continues to inspire and create a lasting impact across our region.”

Christaldi’s service résumé also boasts philanthropic efforts, including as the past Chair of the Lions World Vision Institute Eye Ball, the American Heart Association’s Heart Ball, AMI’s 50th Anniversary Gala and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk.

Christaldi also served as a Commissioner on the city of Tampa’s Charter Review Commission, where he assisted in rewriting the city’s charter. He has also served roles in Sister City relationships with South Dublin, Ireland, and Agrigento, Italy. He also frequently participates in trade missions, traveling with elected officials and fellow business leaders to advance the state’s economy. Christaldi recently traveled with Gov. Ron DeSantis on a trade mission to Italy.

“Receiving the H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award is truly humbling and an incredible honor,” Christaldi said. “To join the ranks of other distinguished leaders whom I have such great respect for is both inspiring and a reminder of the responsibility we all share to give back. The State of Florida is an extraordinary place, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its growth and success.”

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden commutes roughly 1,500 sentences and pardons 39 people in biggest single-day act of clemency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories