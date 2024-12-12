Ron Christaldi earns Tampa Chamber’s 2024 H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award

Ron Christaldi, a well-known business leader in the Tampa Bay area, has been awarded the prestigious H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award from the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce for 2024.

Christaldi, who is President and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, is a lawyer who specializes in both transactions and litigations for Shumaker, the biggest business law firm in the Tampa Bay region.

“Ron exemplifies what the H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award represents,” said Bob Rohrlack, President and CEO of the Tampa Bay Chamber. “Ron is a leader willing to stand for what is right. He is innovative and supportive of others in their efforts to be successful. Ron is a humble leader who acts like a leader others should follow. As a Past Chairman of the Chamber, we are blessed to have him engaged with the Chamber.”

Established in 1997, the award is one of the Tampa Bay area’s most esteemed honors for recognizing those whose leadership has significantly impacted the local community.

Christaldi was previously named one of the top 100 lawyers in the state by Florida Trend Magazine and was named one of the 100 most influential lawyers in the nation by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. He chairs the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council and Leadership Florida, and he’s the Chair-elect for the Tampa Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees.

Christaldi also serves as Vice Chair of the New College of Florida Board of Trustees and is a founding board member for the African American Arts and Cultural Center. That’s in addition to several board roles he’s held previously, including at the Tampa Bay Chamber.

“Ron embodies the spirit of this award through his selfless contributions and unwavering commitment to making Tampa Bay a better place for all,” said former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Principal U.S. Cities Practice for Shumaker Advisors Florida. “His leadership continues to inspire and create a lasting impact across our region.”

Christaldi’s service résumé also boasts philanthropic efforts, including as the past Chair of the Lions World Vision Institute Eye Ball, the American Heart Association’s Heart Ball, AMI’s 50th Anniversary Gala and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk.

Christaldi also served as a Commissioner on the city of Tampa’s Charter Review Commission, where he assisted in rewriting the city’s charter. He has also served roles in Sister City relationships with South Dublin, Ireland, and Agrigento, Italy. He also frequently participates in trade missions, traveling with elected officials and fellow business leaders to advance the state’s economy. Christaldi recently traveled with Gov. Ron DeSantis on a trade mission to Italy.

“Receiving the H.L. Culbreath Jr. Profile in Leadership Award is truly humbling and an incredible honor,” Christaldi said. “To join the ranks of other distinguished leaders whom I have such great respect for is both inspiring and a reminder of the responsibility we all share to give back. The State of Florida is an extraordinary place, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its growth and success.”