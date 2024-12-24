Jimmy Patronis launches public awareness campaign advisory about lithium-ion batteries during holidays

Lithium-ion batteries are a reliable source of power for all kinds of gifts during the holiday season and even provide energy for electric vehicles. But Florida officials are advising residents to be aware of the risks of the energy sources and the potential for fires.

Florida CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is issuing warnings to Floridians about the potential troubles associated with lithium-ion batteries. Patronis said in a news release that while the power packs are convenient, residents should know what they’re dealing with.

“Lithium-ion batteries power many of the gifts we exchange and use daily, from smartphones and tablets to electric scooters and toys. While they bring convenience and joy, mishandling or improperly storing these batteries can pose significant fire risks, especially during the busy holiday season. This initiative aims to give Floridians the knowledge to protect their families, homes, and holiday celebrations from preventable hazards,” Patronis said.

Patronis’ Office teamed up with the University of Miami Sylvester Cancer Center and Florida Firefighters Safety and Health Collaborative to produce a public service announcement to provide an educational awareness campaign on the batteries during the holiday stretch.

“This campaign is critical in addressing the growing risk of battery-related fires in Florida. We’re thrilled to support CFO Patronis and firefighters statewide in ensuring communities across our state are informed and prepared this holiday season,” said Christopher Bator, President of the firefighters collaborative.

The campaign proposes several steps to making sure there are safety precautions when Floridians are dealing with products powered by the batteries. They include:

— Avoid overcharging: Do not leave devices plugged in after they are fully charged.

— Purchase certified products: Always use manufacturer-approved batteries and chargers.

— Inspect devices: Replace damaged or swollen batteries immediately.

— Safe storage: Keep batteries away from flammable materials and store them in cool, dry places.

— Emergency plan: If a battery starts overheating or smoking, move it to a non-combustible surface, evacuate the area, and call 911.

For electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion batteries, there are additional safety concerns including toxic chemical releases if a fire starts. Those car batteries include 100 dangerous chemicals, officials said. Those car batteries could have prolonged fires if there is a problem and lithium-ion battery fires take longer to extinguish and can reignite.

Officials advise to know how to handle the power packs, especially when it comes to disposal.

“Improper disposal of Lithium-ion batteries is a major environmental and fire safety concern. We applaud the CFO’s leadership in bringing attention to this issue and will continue to look for ways to educate and inform Floridians on fire safety and staying vigilant as these new fire dangers emerge in our communities,” said Florida Fire Chiefs Association President Chief Michael Choate.