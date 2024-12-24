Attorney General Ashley Moody advises motorists to lay off booze while driving

Florida’s Attorney General is advising motorists to be extra careful as the Christmas holiday approaches.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida’s top law enforcement official, advised in a recent public service announcement that December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. According to Florida’s traffic crash dashboard, there were 507 alcohol-impaired wrecks in the state during December in 2023. That’s more crashes in Florida than in any other month in a year.

“In December, there is an increase in drunk driving accidents. These accidents ruin lives and can destroy families,” Moody said. “The good news is they are 100% preventable. It’s simple, never drink and drive — instead, designate a driver, or use a ridesharing service. Follow this simple advice and we can all enjoy a happy, safe holiday season.”

On a national level, figures are equally alarming as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that someone dies in a drunk driving accident every 39 minutes across the country. That amounts to 37 people who die every day in America.

Moody issued a list of preparations for those driving during the holiday period, including:

— Do not drive under the influence or permit others to drive under the influence.

— Establish a designated driver, call a cab or use a ridesharing service if planning to drink alcohol.

— Fasten seatbelts when driving or riding in a vehicle.

— Avoid distractions, especially texting, while driving.

— Beware of the increase in impaired drivers, especially at night.

Moody also advised that the AAA Motor Club has its “Tow-To-Go” program available in many cities in Florida and offers free towing of vehicles to the homes of drivers who might have had too much to drink. That service is free to both members of AAA and nonmembers during the holidays.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving also has established a help line for those who need assistance during the holidays.