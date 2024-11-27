AAA to activate free ride and tow service for impaired drivers through Thanksgiving weekend

As Thanksgiving Day fast approaches, AAA — The Auto Club Group is launching its free towing service for those who might enjoy the holiday “spirit” a bit too much.

In an effort to reduce impaired driving, AAA will be offering its “Tow-to-Go” service. It will be widely available in Florida and 10 other states. AAA has already projected that there will be some 71.7 million Americans taking road trips during the Thanksgiving stretch this year, a record number of travelers for the holiday.

While more than a half-million road rescues are expected to take place across the country due to accidents, flat tires, dead batteries and other snafus, AAA’s Tow-to-Go service is designed to get drunk drivers off the roadways. It will be activated at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will be available through 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.

The service provides free rides and a tow to a driver’s home during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 830 fatalities on America’s roadways caused by impaired driving between 2017 to 2021.

The AAA Two-to-Go program is designed to reduce those tragedies.

“Tow-to-Go serves as that last line of defense in keeping impaired drivers off the road,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA — The Auto Club Group in Florida. “If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA, and we’ll get you to a safe place.”

The Tow-to-Go program has been offered by AAA for 30 years now and the auto club said an estimated 30,000 motorists have used the service in order to avoid driving intoxicated on the roads. The phone number for the service is 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

It’s free and available to AAA members and non-members and offers a confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. Tow-to-Go is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. AAA reminds to always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home. Tow-to-Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Besides Florida, other states using the service include Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte), and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend).