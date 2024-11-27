November 27, 2024
How Donald Trump’s bet on voters electing him managed to silence some of his legal woes

November 27, 2024

trump
'We always knew that the rich and powerful had an advantage, but I don’t think we would have ever believed that somebody could walk away from everything.'

One year after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department was committed to holding accountable all perpetrators “at any level” for “the assault on our democracy.” That bold declaration won’t apply to at least one person: Donald Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s move on Monday to abandon the federal election interference case against Trump means jurors will likely never decide whether the President-elect is criminally responsible for his attempts to cling to power after losing the 2020 campaign. The decision to walk away from the election charges and the separate classified documents case against Trump marks an abrupt end of the Justice Department’s unprecedented legal effort that once threatened his liberty but appears only to have galvanized his supporters.

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Associated Press

5 comments

  Ron Ogden

    November 27, 2024 at 9:26 am

    ““These prosecutions were always political.” You bet they were, and they were sailing along just fine until they ran aground on a sandbar they didn’t expect–the voice of the people themselves. “Threat to democracy?” Hah! This was democracy working at its best. Trump absolutely faced a jury, the biggest of them all. And he was acquitted.

    Yrral

      November 27, 2024 at 9:44 am

      You are just crazy,no judge has exonerated Trump, Trump got 3 civil.judgement rendered against him,and still.has many more and could face many more and still have charges and left many of his co conspirator,out to dry

      forsaken

        November 27, 2024 at 10:22 am

      JD is the bitch

        November 27, 2024 at 10:34 am

        Hold your breath until 2029. Let the hate build and build and enjoy high blood pressure. It’s what you deserve

        Libturd is still JD's bitch

          November 27, 2024 at 10:41 am

          LOL – you are the one with the hate. I call out the BS, you merely parrot Murdock’s brainwashing talking heads.

