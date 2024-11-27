November 27, 2024
Casey DeSantis launches holiday toy drive to help families

Gabrielle Russon
November 27, 2024

casey-desantis-hope1
The First Lady has been a champion for Hope Florida.

First Lady Casey DeSantis is collecting toys for needy families this holiday season.

“Every child should get to experience the joy of opening a present on Christmas day,” DeSantis said in a press release.

The second annual Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive will help foster families, Hope Florida participants, and others who need some extra holiday joy after the state was hit by two back-to-back hurricanes this fall, as well as others struggling with rising inflation.

Hope Florida is working with Florida’s state agencies to collect donations to purchase the toys through Dec. 13. The gifts will be given to nonprofits and families later in December.

How can you help?

Go online here to purchase new and unwrapped toys for Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive. (Note: The link to this year’s event did not appear to be active Wednesday.)

Organizations that want to get involved with Hope Florida for the toy drive can contact the Department of Children and Families at [email protected]

“Our Department works hard to support and uplift families year-round,” said Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris. “We are appreciative of the First Lady’s commitment and dedication to meet the needs of our State’s vulnerable families. This initiative ensures that those parents and caregivers in need will be able to create special memories with their children this season.”

The First Lady has been a champion behind Hope Florida, which is fueled by donations and works with both the public and private sector, faith-based communities, and nonprofits to help Floridians going through hard times.

“Through the efforts of our Hope Navigators, we are going beyond government to create a pathway for Floridians to live up to their God-given potential and accomplish the American Dream – ultimately achieving prosperity and economic self-sufficiency,” Hope Florida says on its website.

Throughout the state, other communities, including Orange County, are holding toy drives to help residents.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

