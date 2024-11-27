Differences emerge at Thanksgiving between supporters of Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

While anyone with sense will avoid turning this year’s Thanksgiving celebration into a political debate, new YouGov polling shows key differences in how supporters of the two major presidential candidates will celebrate the holiday.

Roughly 15% of each group anticipate that discussions of current events will mar the dinner. But Donald Trump backers will approach Thursday’s feast differently than those who backed the opposition candidate.

For starters, Trumpers are nearly twice as likely as Kamala Harris supporters to say the price of food will affect how they celebrate.

While just 1 in 4 supporters of the Democratic candidate say that costs matter this year, a full 48% of Trump supporters say the same thing, putting a new spin on economic anxiety.

This number points to the surprising amount of lower income voters who went Republican this cycle; 41% of all respondents who make less than $50,000 a year say they are worried about how many bucks their Butterballs will cost.

Speaking of Butterballs, Trump suporterers are more likely to eat turkey than Harris voters, with 76% of Republican voters backing the bird, compared to 67% of Democratic supporters. No word on who is more likely to grab a drumstick, however.

And when it comes down to traditional menu items, Trump partisans are more likely to prefer mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, corn, ham, bread and pie.

Meanwhile, Harris backers are more likely to have macaroni and cheese at the table, as well as Brussels sprouts.

Trump backers are marginally more likely to celebrate than Harris supporters, with 87% of the former saying Thursday is a feast day, while 82% of those who voted for the Veep say the same thing.

The poll of 1,595 adults was conducted between Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.