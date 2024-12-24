Recent Christmas classics top the list of holiday tunes streamed on Spotify

As the year nears a close, it’s hard to escape the sounds of the season as Christmas songs fill the air.

Many songs date back decades, such as “O, Christmas Tree,” “Away in a Manger” and others. But a new analysis by Playlist Name AI shows that the top Christmas songs tapped on music streaming service Spotify aren’t all that traditional.

Playlist Name AI analyzed the 100 most streamed Christmas songs, along with estimated revenues generated on Spotify. “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey topped the Spotify list of the 10 most successful and profitable Christmas songs as of 2024.

The 1994 Yuletide tune has 1.826 billion streams on Spotify. Playlist Name AI estimates each stream garners about a half-cent to 3 cents for the artist in royalties each time a song is streamed. At that rate, Carey has racked up $7.305 million on Spotify, making it the top Christmas song on the streaming service.

“This song has become synonymous with the holiday season, cementing Carey’s title as the ‘Queen of Christmas,’” the analysis concluded.

The Wham! 1984 holiday song “Last Christmas” has posted 1.539 billion streams on Spotify, landing it in the second spot in the analysis. The ‘80s pop group that featured the late George Michael on vocals has earned an estimated $6.119 million for streaming revenues on Spotify.

The newest song to make the top three was “Santa Tell Me’” by Ariana Grande. “Ariana Grande’s modern holiday tune has resonated with younger listeners, amassing over 1 billion streams and earning more than $4.2 million since its 2014 release,” the analysis found.

After the top three, the remaining songs on the top 10 Christmas tunes on Spotify lean toward more traditional songs, though many were performed by more modern artists such as Michael Bublé.

The rest of the top 10 includes:

— “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee.

— “It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas” by Bublé.

— “Snowman” by Sia.

— “Holly Jolly Christmas” by Bublé.

— “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” by John Lennon.

— “Do They Know it’s Christmas” by Band Aid.

— “Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes.