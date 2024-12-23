December 23, 2024
Report: House Ethics document includes evidence Matt Gaetz had sex with 17-year-old at Florida party

Jacob OglesDecember 23, 20246min4

The House Ethics Committee has not published a report, but CNN said it obtained a draft.

A House Ethics Committee investigation found evidence former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old in 2017.

A leaked draft of an unreleased report on the former Congressman details that and other instances of the Fort Walton Beach Republican paying for sex or drugs, according to CNN, which said it obtained the final draft of committee findings.

“The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress,” the draft report says, according to the news network.

The Ethics Committee has not widely published the draft, but may do so soon. The panel appeared to be on the verge of releasing the report just before Gaetz abruptly resigned his House seat in November. Last week, CNN reported that members had voted to release the report near the end of the current congressional term. The same news outlet appears to have a copy of that report in hand.

Gaetz quit after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him for Attorney General, but Gaetz ultimately withdrew from consideration as Senate Republicans sought information on the allegations.

The report appears to include many allegations already otherwise made public about Gaetz. It includes testimony from one woman who said she had sex with Gaetz on a 2018 trip to the Bahamas. One woman also told Ethics Committee investigators that she saw Gaetz consume ecstasy on the trip.

The document appears to recount allegations also made public in legal filings in a civil case. That includes accusations from a woman who claimed she attended a sex party in July 2017 with several prominent political figures, including Gaetz. The woman said she was 17 at the time and had sex with Gaetz at the party twice.

The accusations were first made in filings by attorneys for former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who is serving an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to six crimes, including sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official. Allies of Gaetz have called Greenberg’s credibility into question.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied criminal wrongdoing while acknowledging a past of “embarrassing” behavior. He has noted the Justice Department conducted its own investigation of accusations he trafficked a minor for sex and decided last year not to pursue any charges.

“The very ‘witnesses’ DOJ deemed not-credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys,” Gaetz wrote in an extensive X post last week. “I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued.”

The draft committee report acknowledges that investigators did not find evidence Gaetz violated federal laws.

“Although Representative Gaetz did cause the transportation of women across state lines for purposes of commercial sex, the Committee did not find evidence that any of those women were under 18 at the time of travel, nor did the Committee find sufficient evidence to conclude that the commercial sex acts were induced by force, fraud, or coercion,” the report reads, according to CNN.

But the committee report asserts that Gaetz on multiple instances violated state laws. The allegations were based on interviews with several subjects, including multiple women who said they had sex with Gaetz and were paid by, or on behalf of, the Congressman.

One America News just announced Gaetz will host a new talk show on the network’s prime-time lineup.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

4 comments

  • Linwood Wright

    December 23, 2024 at 9:45 am

    And most Republicans will be fine with this. They’d rather vote for a Pedophile than a Democrat. That’s how morally bankrupt they are. And it explains why they were so eager to vote for a rapist and a convicted felon for President.

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    December 23, 2024 at 9:58 am

    Sing it boys,
    I’m a loser
    I’m a loser
    And I’m not what I appear to be
    Of all the love I have won or have lost
    There is one love I should never have crossed
    She was a girl in a million, my friend
    I should have known she would win in the end
    I’m a loser
    And I’m not what I appear to be
    Although I laugh and I act like a clown
    Beneath this mask I am wearing a frown
    My tears are falling like rain from the sky
    Is it for her or myself that I cry?

    Reply

  • A Day Without MAGA LaMigra

    December 23, 2024 at 10:05 am

    Where is Ashley Moody at,she should bring child molesting charges against Gaetz

    Reply

  • KathrynA

    December 23, 2024 at 10:11 am

    Yes, Ashley, time to do your job! The investigation is complete and evidence is in!!

    Reply

Categories